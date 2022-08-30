Read full article on original website
The stock market could surge another 12% through the end of the year as more than $100 billion pours into equity funds, JPMorgan says
The stock market could surge another 12% into year-end as technicals turn positive, according to JPMorgan. The bank said more than $100 billion from trend followers are on the verge of pouring into stocks. "Trend following strategies that were largely short equities this year are covering shorts," JPMorgan said. The...
Billionaires Have Been Buying These 7 Stocks as the Market Plunges
Billionaire money managers have used the sizable market downturn to buy these seven stocks at a perceived discount.
These 2 Stocks Will Move the Nasdaq This Week
The Nasdaq fell sharply on Friday and looked to continue its downtrend Monday morning. Investors should watch Lululemon Athletica and MongoDB this week. Their financial results have implications not just for the companies themselves, but for entire groups of stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
4 Warren Buffett Stocks That Can Turn $300,000 Into $1 Million by 2030
Riding the Oracle of Omaha's coattails can be your golden ticket to becoming a millionaire.
Zillow: Home prices to fall in these 123 housing markets—while 780 markets will go higher in 2023
This summer, the U.S. housing market entered into a sharp slowdown. That only intensified last month. On a year-over-year basis, new-home sales and existing-home sales are now down 17.4% and 20.2%, respectively. While single-family housing starts and mortgage purchase applications in July were 18.5% and 18.4% below levels they hit a year ago. Simply put: One-fifth of housing activity just got shaved off.
86% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 10 Stocks
A lack of portfolio diversification is a key reason Warren Buffett has been such a successful investor. As of last weekend, more than 86% of Berkshire Hathaway's $356.7 billion of invested assets were tied up in just 10 stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
Waiting for Housing Prices to Drop? Here's What You Can Expect
The real-estate market has been running hot in recent years, with property prices rising sharply across the country. If you have been trying to afford a home, you might be wondering when housing prices will drop. Article continues below advertisement. In the hot housing market, many buyers have been willing...
Stock Market Today: Stocks Extend Losing Streak as Fed Fears Persist
Stocks once again erased early gains to end lower for a fourth straight session as investors continued to fret about an extended rate-hike campaign from the Federal Reserve. Wednesday's decline came after Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester said during this morning's speech in Dayton, Ohio, that "it is far too soon to say that inflation has peaked." Mester, a voting member of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), added that she does not anticipate any rate cuts this year or next.
Cramer says avoid all speculative investments like crypto as the Fed stays hawkish
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is "going to bring the pain until it puts an end to the gambling," CNBC's Jim Cramer said Tuesday. For that reason, the "Mad Money" host implored investors to avoid speculative assets like cryptocurrencies. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday implored investors to stay away from...
The 2 Best Stocks to Buy Right Now
These two beaten-down stocks ought to deliver market-crushing returns over the next five to 10 years.
The stock market is in for another bottom by year-end as investors are too focused on the Fed and too optimistic about earnings, Morgan Stanley's investment chief says
The market is in for another bottom before the end of the year, Morgan Stanley's Mike Wilson said. Wilson thinks markets are too focused on the Fed and are not adequately pricing in earnings risk. He sees the S&P 500 falling as much as 25% in there's a recession, or...
'Set Your Clock To It': 2022's Reliable Signal For When To Sell Stocks
"It's getting to the point where you can set your clock to it,” read a Tuesday report by Bespoke Investment Group. What's the market analysis firm referring to? Selling stocks when the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury reaches 3%. And that’s been the case this week. According to...
Meet billionaire Gautam Adani, a college dropout who just became the third-richest person in the world with $137 billion
There's a new No. 3 on the global wealth rankings. Indian billionaire Gautam Adani leapfrogged luxury goods magnate Bernard Arnault on Tuesday. With a $137 billion fortune, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Adani is the first-ever Asian man to crack the top three. He sits behind only Amazon founder Jeff Bezos (worth $153 billion) and Tesla CEO Elon Musk (worth $251 billion) on the rich list.
Dow falls 184 points as investors weigh latest Federal Reserve comments
Aug. 29 (UPI) -- U.S. markets declined on Monday following a sharp decline Friday as investors face concern about the Federal Reserve's next moves. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed the day down 184.41 points, or 0.57%, after a seesaw session that saw it fall by as many as 300 points before briefly turning positive. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 fell 0.67% and the Nasdaq Composite declined 1.02%.
Worried About a Recession? Buy These 2 Warren Buffett Stocks.
These companies are beating the market this year.
Dow, S&P 500 finish higher to snap 4-day losing streak ahead of August jobs report
U.S. stocks finished mostly higher on Thursday as bond yields rose and another pandemic lockdown in the southwestern Chinese metropolis of Chengdu added to concerns about economic growth. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 index snapped a four-day losing streak, while the Nasdaq Composite recorded its longest losing streak since February.
Stock Market Sell-Off: 2 Top Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist
Tesla stock has pulled back significantly in 2022 despite impressive growth in earnings. TSMC's results and guidance indicate this semiconductor bellwether is built for long-term growth. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to...
These 2 Stocks Will Lift the Nasdaq Friday
The Nasdaq rose as investors celebrated a good jobs report. Lululemon Athletica surprised investors with strong growth in sales and profits. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Stocks slip in volatile trading as investors prepare for more big rate hikes
Welcome to the lazy, crazy days of summer on Wall Street. Stocks fell again Monday in a choppy session. So it looks like investors weren't completely ready to buy the proverbial dip in the absence of any major news.
Stock Market Today - 8/31: Stocks Fall Amid Inflation Worries; Jobs Data In Focus
Stocks finished lower Wednesday, while the dollar built on gains against its global peers, as investors worried that surprisingly solid jobs data, as well as record high inflation in Europe, will keep the Fed on its rate hike path heading into the back half of the year. Yesterday's Job Openings...
