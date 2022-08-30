ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

These 2 Stocks Will Move the Nasdaq This Week

The Nasdaq fell sharply on Friday and looked to continue its downtrend Monday morning. Investors should watch Lululemon Athletica and MongoDB this week. Their financial results have implications not just for the companies themselves, but for entire groups of stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
Fortune

Zillow: Home prices to fall in these 123 housing markets—while 780 markets will go higher in 2023

This summer, the U.S. housing market entered into a sharp slowdown. That only intensified last month. On a year-over-year basis, new-home sales and existing-home sales are now down 17.4% and 20.2%, respectively. While single-family housing starts and mortgage purchase applications in July were 18.5% and 18.4% below levels they hit a year ago. Simply put: One-fifth of housing activity just got shaved off.
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

86% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 10 Stocks

A lack of portfolio diversification is a key reason Warren Buffett has been such a successful investor. As of last weekend, more than 86% of Berkshire Hathaway's $356.7 billion of invested assets were tied up in just 10 stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
STOCKS
MarketRealist

Waiting for Housing Prices to Drop? Here's What You Can Expect

The real-estate market has been running hot in recent years, with property prices rising sharply across the country. If you have been trying to afford a home, you might be wondering when housing prices will drop. Article continues below advertisement. In the hot housing market, many buyers have been willing...
BUSINESS
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Stocks Extend Losing Streak as Fed Fears Persist

Stocks once again erased early gains to end lower for a fourth straight session as investors continued to fret about an extended rate-hike campaign from the Federal Reserve. Wednesday's decline came after Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester said during this morning's speech in Dayton, Ohio, that "it is far too soon to say that inflation has peaked." Mester, a voting member of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), added that she does not anticipate any rate cuts this year or next.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Stock#Technology Stocks#Interest Rates#Government Bonds#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#The Federal Reserve#Fed#Jackson Hole
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Morgan Stanley
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
CNBC

Meet billionaire Gautam Adani, a college dropout who just became the third-richest person in the world with $137 billion

There's a new No. 3 on the global wealth rankings. Indian billionaire Gautam Adani leapfrogged luxury goods magnate Bernard Arnault on Tuesday. With a $137 billion fortune, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Adani is the first-ever Asian man to crack the top three. He sits behind only Amazon founder Jeff Bezos (worth $153 billion) and Tesla CEO Elon Musk (worth $251 billion) on the rich list.
BUSINESS
UPI News

Dow falls 184 points as investors weigh latest Federal Reserve comments

Aug. 29 (UPI) -- U.S. markets declined on Monday following a sharp decline Friday as investors face concern about the Federal Reserve's next moves. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed the day down 184.41 points, or 0.57%, after a seesaw session that saw it fall by as many as 300 points before briefly turning positive. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 fell 0.67% and the Nasdaq Composite declined 1.02%.
STOCKS
msn.com

Dow, S&P 500 finish higher to snap 4-day losing streak ahead of August jobs report

U.S. stocks finished mostly higher on Thursday as bond yields rose and another pandemic lockdown in the southwestern Chinese metropolis of Chengdu added to concerns about economic growth. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 index snapped a four-day losing streak, while the Nasdaq Composite recorded its longest losing streak since February.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Stock Market Sell-Off: 2 Top Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist

Tesla stock has pulled back significantly in 2022 despite impressive growth in earnings. TSMC's results and guidance indicate this semiconductor bellwether is built for long-term growth. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

These 2 Stocks Will Lift the Nasdaq Friday

The Nasdaq rose as investors celebrated a good jobs report. Lululemon Athletica surprised investors with strong growth in sales and profits. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy