Woman who claimed to be the 'best-drunk driver' says she looked at her phone to see directions, then heard a 'boom'VictorPhiladelphia, PA
This Middle of Nowhere General Store Has Some of the Best Sandwiches in all of New JerseyTravel MavenTabernacle, NJ
NJ Teacher May Lose Job Based on Loose Understanding of Classroom Etiquette: Controversial Images From Classroom PostedBridget Mulroy
This All-You-Can-Eat Amish Buffet in New Jersey is a Must VisitTravel MavenMullica Hill, NJ
This Philadelphia Hotel Gave Away Free Wedding Ceremonies during the PandemicMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Philadelphia, PA
Some Center City Wawa locations close early due to dozens of young people ransacking stores: police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Chaotic moments on Center City streets Saturday night forced some Wawa locations to shut down early. Philadelphia police say dozens of young people were ransacking convenience stores and hit a number of Wawa locations.On Saturday night, officers were seen on guard at 10th and Market Streets -- providing an extra layer of security for some businesses.Eyewitness News went to a handful of stores and confirmed they closed early.The location at 19th and Market Streets had a sign up that read: "Closed early due to police activity."CBS3 has been told there weren't any confirmed injuries. Police say some of those involved were taken into custody.
In Fairmount Park, Labor Day barbecues were still on even as people cope with inflation
Besides meat, the extras like buns, condiments, beverages and dairy are also seeing an increase in cost.
newsfromthestates.com
CHOP moves a center closer to W. Philadelphia community
PHILADELPHIA — A recent report on the health of families in the neighborhoods surrounding Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) ranked mental health as the No. 1 issue over all other health problems, according to the hospital. City Councilmember Jamie Gauthier, said she is not surprised: “If you think...
Phillymag.com
The Best Fall Festivals to Check Out This Season in Philly
Fall is coming, so mark your calendars to celebrate, eat and explore your way through Philly. It’s already September, which means school’s back in session, pumpkin spice lattes have the audacity to be sold already, and fall will soon be upon us. So get your sweaters out of storage and start marking your calendars for events sure to give you all the fall feels around town.
Video released of vehicle sought for fatal North Philadelphia hit-and-run
The video shows a gray or silver sedan. Police say it should have damage to the right front side and possibly to the windshield.
Police: 10 people shot, 3 dead in string of overnight gun violence in Philadelphia
Police are investigating after 10 people were shot, leaving three dead, during a night of gun violence in Philadelphia.
Fire damages corner store, apartment in West Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A fire has damaged a corner grocery store and a second-floor apartment in West Philadelphia. Firefighters rushed to the corner of 61st and Delancey Streets around 12:30 a.m. Saturday.There's no word on injuries.The cause of the fire is under investigation.
phillyvoice.com
Bagels & Co. to open six new locations in Philadelphia by early 2023
There's some good news for Philadelphians who like to start their mornings with coffee and a bagel – Bagels and Co. has announced it will open six new locations by early 2023. The company, which is operated by Glu Hospitality, will have new locations in Fishtown, Brewerytown, Temple's Campus,...
fox29.com
Made in America: Philadelphia police, security will be highly visible
FAIRMOUNT - Organizers are putting the final touches on Made in America before it kicks off Saturday and safety is a big concern for all involved. It’s mic check time along the Parkway on the eve of the Made in America concert and festival. Stages and tents are in...
fox29.com
Police: Man, 2 girls injured in West Philadelphia hit-and-run
PHILADELPHIA - A man and two children were hospitalized after police say they were struck by a hit-and-run driver Friday afternoon in West Philadelphia. Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department responded to the crash at the intersection of 56th and Vine streets around noon. Police said two girls, ages 5...
Woman on sidewalk struck, killed by hit-and-run SUV in Pa.
A woman on the sidewalk was struck and killed by a SUV in the Germantown section of Philadelphia on Thursday night, according to a report from WPVI. Police told the news station that four people ran away from the vehicle and left the woman there. Police said that a white...
Police have someone in custody connected to Germantown hit-and-run that killed a woman
Philadelphia police say they now have a person of interest in custody in connection with the hit-and-run that killed a woman walking on a Germantown sidewalk.
PLANetizen
Philadelphia Plans for a Transit Revolution
As reported in an article for TransitCenter, the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA) is underway with a number of large-scale transit planning projects with the potential to reinvent transit in and around the city. Three planning initiatives are pushing forward the vision put forth in the SEPTA Forward strategic plan—Reimagining...
familydestinationsguide.com
Best Breakfast in Philadelphia, PA — 40 Top Places!
Philadelphia boasts fantastic landmarks that will bring out the history buff in you. To maximize your adventure, you need to open your day with a satisfying breakfast meal. Good thing that this place has a plethora of eateries that offer your classic favorites. Fancy restaurants also await to help you...
fox29.com
Save Our Streets: Unsolved Cases what happened to Franchesca Alvarado?
A devoted single mom, living in Philadelphia and in regular contact with her sisters, suddenly disappears in Atlantic City. The sisters move mountains looking for her, but 10 years later, there are few answers.
Police investigating serious crash in Royersford, Pa.
The view from Chopper 6 showed at least two vehicles involved.
fox29.com
Shooting incident under investigation in Ridley Park
RIDLEY PARK, Pa. - Police in Delaware County are investigating a shooting incident. Officials say police in Ridley Park were called to the 100 block of North Swarthmore Avenue Saturday afternoon, around 3:30, for a reported shooting. There were no other details regarding a victim, or any injuries. The incident...
Jollibee restaurant opens its doors in Northeast Philadelphia
The food website Eater.com ranked Jollibee's chickenjoy the "best chain fried chicken in America."
fox29.com
Unsolved Port Richmond homicide: Who shot and killed Chuckie Maude?
PORT RICHMOND - Charles "Chuckie" Maude’s family members have a piece of him everywhere they go. Memories fill their home in pictures, in letters to heaven, from little hands. Their yard. Their cars. "He’ll never be forgotten," Dean Maude, Chuckie’s stepmother, commented. His father, mom and stepmother...
Vine Street Expressway backflipper recalls plunge into brown floodwaters after Hurricane Ida
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- One of the more memorable moments a year ago was the viral video of the Vine Street Expressway backflip. Philadelphia resident Justyn Myers took the plunge into the flooded, dirty water.Health officials were horrified and warned people to stay out of the water.Myers told Eyewitness News on Friday that he is a carpe diem kind of guy.One of his hobbies is cliff jumping, so when Myers saw the flooding, he decided to go for it.He asked passersby to record it."It's like I was never going to have this opportunity again. Stripped down to my boxers. I hit it," Justyn Myers said. "I put my clothes back on, I ran home and I showered immediately and then I went back to work.Myers said he tried to keep his mouth closed during the plunge into the brown water.He said he had no ill effects from the water.By the way, if you were wondering how he drove home without getting his car wet, well, he rode a motorcycle home.
