Clinic open to all local student athletes
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Stormont Vail had their first clinic on Saturday morning for all local student athletes. Stormont Vail Health is once again hosting clinics each Saturday from 8 to 10 a.m. This year, they are now opening their clinics to all middle and high school athletes who have been injured during a game.
Child advocates raise awareness at annual event
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An organization dedicated to being an advocate for children called CASA hosted its annual breakfast Thursday, September 1. According to CASA board president, Keegan McElroy, CASA, which stands for Court Appointed Special Advocates, is a non-profit organization created to give children going through the court system an advocate, so children can have a designated individual to be their voice and ensure they are not alone in the process.
HHHS provides first ever low-cost vaccine clinic
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Helping Hands Humane Society provided the community with resources to help save some money . In a partnership with Petco Love, a nonprofit organization for animals, Helping Hands hosted a their first-ever vaccine clinic. Communications Coordinator, Emi Greiss said, she was thrilled to see the amount of people that came out in support of the event.
Envista Credit Union presents Perry organization with donation
PERRY, Kan. (WIBW) - The community showed out for Alpha Christian Children’s Home and School!. Envista Credit Union presented the Perry organization with the results of August’s Envista Cares Challenge: $8,125 raised from the community. Envista promoted the children’s home throughout the month of August, and of course matched the donations with an additional $2,500.
KU study finds self-sorting may push more women into graduate programs
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A new study from the University of Kansas suggests allowing students to self-sort has the potential to push more women into graduate programs. The University of Kansas says that a recent trend in higher education has seen the installation of more active learning spaces in universities, allowing students to move their seats, collaborate and interact with each other, as opposed to more traditional lecture halls.
Stormont Vail offers sports injury clinic on Saturdays through October
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Stormont Vail will again offer a sports injury clinic on Saturdays through October, however, it is open to all schools this year. Stormont Vail Health says it will once again host its Sports Injury Clinic for area high school athletes in 2022. It said this year, however, it is opening its doors to all schools in the community.
Ballet Midwest joins Topeka Zoo for a Wildly Creative day
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Ballet Midwest spent Saturday at the Topeka Zoo presenting Wildly Creative. Wildly Creative consisted of inviting families to the zoo for a scavenger hunt, craft tables set up all around the zoo, and of course, ballet performances that took place throughout the day. This second annual event...
Spencer Museum of Art awarded $250K to upgrade online database
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Spencer Museum of Art now has $250,000 to help move its online database to the newest cloud-based version. The University of Kansas says on Sept. 1 that the Institute of Museum and Library Sciences has awarded the Spencer Museum of Art a $250,000 grant to upgrade its collection database, MuseumPlus, to the newest cloud-based version.
Shawnee Co. celebrates milestone in trail connection project
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Co. Parks and Recreation celebrated an ending - and a beginning - on its trail projects. Topeka and Shawnee Co. officials cut the ribbon Thursday on the Deer Creek Trail extension. The path stretches from SE 10th St. to SE 25th at Dornwood Park. Members...
Kansas man arrested for indecent liberties with a child in Brown Co.
BROWN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas man was arrested Friday for indecent liberties with a child in Brown County. After an extensive investigation by the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, Darin Lierz, 44, of Fairview was arrested on four counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child under the age of 14.
Meriden man arrested during Shawnee County trafficking operation
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office announced a 45-year-old Meriden man is in custody and facing multiple charges following a human trafficking operation Friday in Topeka. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office conducted a human trafficking operation in an attempt to identify and arrests persons seeking to...
3 American Bullies stolen from Raytown animal shelter
RAYTOWN, Mo. (KCTV) --- Police are investigating after three American Bullies were stolen from an animal shelter in Raytown. Police on early Saturday morning reported to an alarm going off at Midwest Animal Resq, located in the 10000 block of E. 63rd Street in Raytown. When they arrived, officers found...
Victim identified in Thursday morning homicide in Central Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department has identified the victim of the Thursday morning homicide in Central Topeka. Officials say the victim has been identified as KeShawn Ivy, 24, of Topeka. Officers were called to the 1100 block of SW Lincoln St. just after 7:00 a.m. on Thursday.
One person hospitalized after gunshot wound
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - According to the Topeka Police Department, one person suffered a gunshot wound at the same location of a September 1st, homicide. At 4:35 pm, Saturday, Topeka Police were sent to the SW Munson Ave. and SW Lincoln St. on reports of gunshots. One person suffering a gunshot wound arrived at a local hospital by personal vehicle. The person is in stable condition.
BBB: Predatory payday loans, scams could cost double
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - According to a new study from the Better Business Bureau, predatory payday loans and scams could end up costing double the loan amount. As Americans lost jobs and struggled to make ends meet during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Better Business Bureau says many turned to payday loans and short-term solutions which can increasingly be found online.
Defense Attorney explains possible next steps for Chandler case
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With a hung jury prosecutors are weighing what’s next for Dana Chandler... 13 News spoke with a local defense attorney for some perspective on the options. Six days of deliberations ended yesterday with the jury split seven to five on the murder charges against Chandler...
Off-duty Lawrence Police detective arrested for DUI
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - An off-duty Lawrence Police detective was arrested early Saturday morning for DUI. According to the Lawrence Police Department, at 12:30 Saturday morning, officers were dispatched to a non-injury motor vehicle accident in the 1500 block of Lindenwood Lane. The reporting party was inside a home in the area and heard a crash, looked out, and saw her parked car was struck and had sustained obvious damage.
Lansing inmate back behind bars after 2-day escape
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - The inmate who walked away from the Lansing Correctional Facility on Tuesday is back in custody after his 2-day escape. The Kansas Department of Corrections says on Thursday, Sept. 1, minimum-custody inmate Michael Shane Stroede was apprehended. KDOC said Stroede was arrested Thursday morning by...
Police identify bicyclist struck and killed in Downtown Topeka Thur. afternoon
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Dept. has identified the person struck and killed by a truck while riding a bicycle in Downtown Topeka Thursday afternoon. TPD says Bridget Ann Musser, 37, of Topeka died when she was hit by a commercial truck near 4th and Kansas Ave. at 1:31 p.m.
KPZ Week 1: Silver Lake 28, Riley Co. 21
