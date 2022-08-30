Read full article on original website
The Homeless Have No Place to Go After City Bans Public CampingTom HandyAustin, TX
5 Family-Friendly Activities in Austin, TexasBecca CAustin, TX
Modern Nirvana's Annual Conference is in Austin, TX September 23, 2022 at Palmer Event CenterCarol LennoxAustin, TX
In 2002, a fashion student went jogging while visiting with her family. She hasn't been seen since.Fatim HemrajGeorgetown, TX
This Texas Spa Hotel Gave Food to Furloughed EmployeesMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Austin, TX
The Thirsty Chicken aims to bring new concept, relaxed environment to Leander
Clifton Lott Jr. and Sandra Lott opened The Thirsty Chicken in October 2021. (Courtesy The Thirsty Chicken) Family-owned chicken spot and daiquiri bar The Thirsty Chicken opened in October with the goal of introducing a new concept to Leander. “We really wanted to bring some flavor to Leander,” Marketing Manager...
Labor Day watercraft ban in effect on Lake Austin
The ban went into effect at sunset Friday, Sept. 2.
Yardbird Brings Beautiful Outdoor Furniture To Austin
Austin loves its outdoor spaces and high-quality outdoor yard furniture makes it much easier to enjoy that space. Yardbird has brought its beautiful furniture to a new showroom in Austin. Jay Dillon, the co-founder of Yardbird, joined Studio 512 Co-Host Rosie Newberry to tell us more. Dillon discussed how the...
More people in Central Texas are turning to shipping containers to build homes
BASTROP, Texas — Ellen and Gary Bearicks live in Sugarland, but they are frequently at their property in Bastrop, where they stay in their two shipping containers. “Isn't that a weird idea?” Ellen Bearicks said with a smile. They used to stay in their trailer but found that...
Cedar Park family says nearby development is causing flooding around their home
Laura McNabb went before the the Cedar Park City Council back in February to share her concerns on the flooding. This because she fears an upcoming development project could worsen runoff. At this meeting, the council had planning and zoning staff explain to Laura they had no liability for the flooding because of the location of their home.
Best Places to Get Donuts in Austin
When craving a fresh, soft and chewy treat, here are some of the best places to try out donuts:. Here since 1926, these donuts are already different at first glance with their deep yellow-like color. Round Rock Donuts has various types of donuts ranging from the classic glazed, filled and twists to cake donuts.
Report says this is the best diner in Texas
When you think about a diner you might think of simple, good, delicious, food with quality, homey service. There are also some fun names diners are called like lunch counters, snack bars, greasy spoons, hash house, and other fun ones.
This Is The Best Restaurant That's Open Late In Texas
LoveFood compiled a list of each state's best restaurant that's open late.
Watch Video of 5 Weird Lights in the Sky Above Round Rock, Texas
Its not unusual to hear about UFO sightings in Texas. You can do a simple Google search and find hundreds of stories talking about weird lights or shadowy creatures or a weird ship in the sky. This particular story took place last night (Thursday, September 1) in Round Rock, Texas as multiple people got video of five weird lights hovering in the sky then shooting off in almost perfect formation.
WATCH: Otters go for a dip in Georgetown koi pond
Georgetown resident Ben Westbrook was out walking his dogs this morning when he heard a large splash coming from the koi pond in his yard.
You Don’t Want To Miss The Field of Light at Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center
A stunning light display is opening soon at the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center and this is one exhibit you do not want to miss! Bruce Munro’s Field of Light will officially open to the public on September 9. Here’s everything you need to know about Field of Light!...
Are we done with triple digits this year in Central Texas?
Austin is holding steady at 68 triple digit days for the year after an incredibly hot June, July and first half of August.
These airlines and airports have the most flight delays and cancellations
Using data from the Department of Transportation's Bureau of Transportation Statistics (BTS), KXAN took a look at which airports and airlines have seen the most delayed and cancelled flights this year.
Outward migration is trending upward in Austin, data shows
AUSTIN, Texas — For the past couple of years, it has seemed like everyone has been trying to move to Austin. But now, data shows we're starting to see more people moving out of the city. The latest migration report from Rent.com shows Austin is the fourth leading city...
New co-op grocery store to address food deserts in east Austin
The 31-month pilot will "address inequity in the availability of healthy food options in the Eastern Crescent," according to city documents.
Nuclear Attack: 15 Worst Places You Can Be Include This Texas City
No one likes to think about it, but the threat has been around for a long time, and recent events have increased worldwide concerns of nuclear safety in Ukraine. To prepare for the unthinkable, 24/7 Wall St. ranked 15 different areas to determine the worst place to be during a nuclear attack on the United States. Killeen, Texas (home of Ft. Hood) didn't make the list, but another city in our state was ranked in the top ten.
You can fly roundtrip from Austin to Hawaii for under $400
Kick off 2023 with a tropical adventure.
Seen This Sign Before? Popular Tex-Mex Eatery to Expand Locations in Texas
A legendary Tex-Mex restaurant in Austin popular for its outdoor sign has its sight set on something big. As big as the Lone Star State itself. El Arroyo restaurant and its words of wisdom will soon expand in Texas according to a recent report from My San Antonio. The restaurant,...
SpaceX files to build 520K-square-foot facility in Bastrop County
The size of what Elon Musk's Space Exploration Technologies plans in Bastrop County, east of Austin, is coming into focus — and it appears to be massive.
Samsung nominated for additional state incentives through Texas Enterprise Zone Program
Plus: Hiring ramps up for construction of $17B factory
