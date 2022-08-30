ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Round Rock, TX

KXAN

Yardbird Brings Beautiful Outdoor Furniture To Austin

Austin loves its outdoor spaces and high-quality outdoor yard furniture makes it much easier to enjoy that space. Yardbird has brought its beautiful furniture to a new showroom in Austin. Jay Dillon, the co-founder of Yardbird, joined Studio 512 Co-Host Rosie Newberry to tell us more. Dillon discussed how the...
AUSTIN, TX
mhstrailblazer.com

Best Places to Get Donuts in Austin

When craving a fresh, soft and chewy treat, here are some of the best places to try out donuts:. Here since 1926, these donuts are already different at first glance with their deep yellow-like color. Round Rock Donuts has various types of donuts ranging from the classic glazed, filled and twists to cake donuts.
AUSTIN, TX
KDAF

Report says this is the best diner in Texas

When you think about a diner you might think of simple, good, delicious, food with quality, homey service. There are also some fun names diners are called like lunch counters, snack bars, greasy spoons, hash house, and other fun ones.
TEXAS STATE
KBAT 99.9

Watch Video of 5 Weird Lights in the Sky Above Round Rock, Texas

Its not unusual to hear about UFO sightings in Texas. You can do a simple Google search and find hundreds of stories talking about weird lights or shadowy creatures or a weird ship in the sky. This particular story took place last night (Thursday, September 1) in Round Rock, Texas as multiple people got video of five weird lights hovering in the sky then shooting off in almost perfect formation.
ROUND ROCK, TX
KVUE

Outward migration is trending upward in Austin, data shows

AUSTIN, Texas — For the past couple of years, it has seemed like everyone has been trying to move to Austin. But now, data shows we're starting to see more people moving out of the city. The latest migration report from Rent.com shows Austin is the fourth leading city...
AUSTIN, TX
Majic 93.3

Nuclear Attack: 15 Worst Places You Can Be Include This Texas City

No one likes to think about it, but the threat has been around for a long time, and recent events have increased worldwide concerns of nuclear safety in Ukraine. To prepare for the unthinkable, 24/7 Wall St. ranked 15 different areas to determine the worst place to be during a nuclear attack on the United States. Killeen, Texas (home of Ft. Hood) didn't make the list, but another city in our state was ranked in the top ten.
TEXAS STATE

