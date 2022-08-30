Read full article on original website
Jake Spavital is Must Prove Himself Quickley at Texas StateFlurrySportsSan Marcos, TX
The Homeless Have No Place to Go After City Bans Public CampingTom HandyAustin, TX
5 Family-Friendly Activities in Austin, TexasBecca CAustin, TX
In 2020, a student decided to visit his family. His car was found crashed on a rural road and he was never seen again.Fatim Hemraj
Modern Nirvana's Annual Conference is in Austin, TX September 23, 2022 at Palmer Event CenterCarol LennoxAustin, TX
KXAN
Yardbird Brings Beautiful Outdoor Furniture To Austin
Austin loves its outdoor spaces and high-quality outdoor yard furniture makes it much easier to enjoy that space. Yardbird has brought its beautiful furniture to a new showroom in Austin. Jay Dillon, the co-founder of Yardbird, joined Studio 512 Co-Host Rosie Newberry to tell us more. Dillon discussed how the...
Are we done with triple digits this year in Central Texas?
Austin is holding steady at 68 triple digit days for the year after an incredibly hot June, July and first half of August.
Texas high school football scores for Friday, Sept. 2
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Westlake picked up its 42nd consecutive win with a 47-14 win over Converse Judson to close out nondistrict play Friday. Lake Travis fell to 0-2 with a 35-28 loss to Cibolo Steele and Dripping Springs moved to 2-0 with a 37-7 win over Converse Wagner. San Marcos had to go to overtime […]
‘Of all days’: UT football fans brave storms for first game of the season
Is Mother Nature a precursor for the efficacy of the University of Texas football team's season? We're not superstitious. But it does give us an indication of how loyal the fan base will be.
Central Health expanding to health center in east Austin
Mike Gilliland, president and CEO of Central Health, spoke with KXAN on what changes are coming to the new clinc.
Is the drought affecting Central Texas bats? Experts explain ‘batnado’ changes
During droughts, less rain causes fewer insects to hatch, which limits bats' food availability across Central Texas.
Instant Analysis: It was a huge win for the Texas Longhorns, but much bigger challenge lies ahead
But how did the KXAN Sports crew feel about the 52-10 win over Louisiana-Monroe? KXAN's Roger Wallace and Noah Gross break it all down in this week's "Instant Analysis."
Hot & humid with a few evening storms
Hotter and drier today with a few afternoon and evening showers and storms. -- Sean Kelly
Bijan Robinson gives back to local students with backpack donation
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas running back Bijan Robinson has racked up quite a few endorsement deals due to the NCAA allowing players to profit off of their Name, Image and Likeness. In that time, the Longhorns featured back has nailed deals with Raising Canes, Lamborghini, and most recently, he earned the distinction of having his own […]
Texas pounds Louisiana-Monroe 52-10, showdown with powerhouse Alabama looms
Quinn Ewers, the redshirt freshman quarterback who transferred from Ohio State, had a nice first game for the Longhorns with 225 yards on 16 of 24 passing. He overthrew a few deep passes, but he was great with intermediate routes over the middle and tossed a pair of touchdowns to Ja'Tavion Sanders and Bijan Robinson.
The Texas Chainsaw Copyright Infringement? Bastrop County business sued by film copyright owner
The company that owns the trademark for "The Texas Chainsaw Massacre" is suing a Bastrop County business for selling products with copyrighted logos and images without a licensing agreement.
How little bronze birds are telling Fredericksburg’s history
Amy Beicker, the book's author, said her family loved the scavenger hunts in other cities, but noticed Fredericksburg didn't have one of its own.
WATCH: Otters go for a dip in Georgetown koi pond
Georgetown resident Ben Westbrook was out walking his dogs this morning when he heard a large splash coming from the koi pond in his yard.
Labor Day watercraft ban in effect on Lake Austin
The ban went into effect at sunset Friday, Sept. 2.
UT Football: What to expect if you’re going to a game
University of Texas football season kicks off this weekend with some major changes. Here's what to expect if you're going to a game.
Gas prices continue falling ahead of Labor Day weekend
Millions of Americans are expected to take a trip this Labor Day weekend, and many will be seeing some relief at the pump as gas prices continue to drop after record highs in June.
Samsung nominated for additional state incentives through Texas Enterprise Zone Program
Plus: Hiring ramps up for construction of $17B factory
Lampasas, Milam Counties upgraded to high COVID risk in CDC update
Each week since Feb. 24, the CDC has assigned a "COVID-19 Community Level" to every county nationwide based on how the virus is impacting local populations.
SpaceX files to build 520K-square-foot facility in Bastrop County
The size of what Elon Musk's Space Exploration Technologies plans in Bastrop County, east of Austin, is coming into focus — and it appears to be massive.
It’s not about pressure for Sarkisian heading into season opener
Coming off a disappointing 5-7 season in his first year as the Longhorns head coach certainly wasn't ideal. Given how quickly college athletic programs cycle through coaches who don't meet expectations (or who powerful alums simply deem unworthy), it's easy to assume Sarkisian could feel his seat getting warm.
