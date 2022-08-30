ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dripping Springs, TX

KXAN

Yardbird Brings Beautiful Outdoor Furniture To Austin

Austin loves its outdoor spaces and high-quality outdoor yard furniture makes it much easier to enjoy that space. Yardbird has brought its beautiful furniture to a new showroom in Austin. Jay Dillon, the co-founder of Yardbird, joined Studio 512 Co-Host Rosie Newberry to tell us more. Dillon discussed how the...
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

Texas high school football scores for Friday, Sept. 2

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Westlake picked up its 42nd consecutive win with a 47-14 win over Converse Judson to close out nondistrict play Friday. Lake Travis fell to 0-2 with a 35-28 loss to Cibolo Steele and Dripping Springs moved to 2-0 with a 37-7 win over Converse Wagner. San Marcos had to go to overtime […]
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

Bijan Robinson gives back to local students with backpack donation

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas running back Bijan Robinson has racked up quite a few endorsement deals due to the NCAA allowing players to profit off of their Name, Image and Likeness. In that time, the Longhorns featured back has nailed deals with Raising Canes, Lamborghini, and most recently, he earned the distinction of having his own […]
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

It’s not about pressure for Sarkisian heading into season opener

Coming off a disappointing 5-7 season in his first year as the Longhorns head coach certainly wasn't ideal. Given how quickly college athletic programs cycle through coaches who don't meet expectations (or who powerful alums simply deem unworthy), it's easy to assume Sarkisian could feel his seat getting warm.
AUSTIN, TX

