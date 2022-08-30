Joe, age 92, passed away on Tuesday, August 30, 2022. He was a resident of Hammond, LA. Joe proudly served his country in the United States Army where he was a medical corpsman during the Korean Conflict. He dedicated his life to education and worked as a teacher, football and basketball coach in many different schools. Joe started his career in Missouri and moved to LA in 1966 where he worked at Springfield High and Independence High. He became a well known and deeply loved coach who impacted so many students. Joe also coached a semipro football team, known as the Bayou Thunder, in Hammond and took them all the way to the National Championship. Joe was also an official for the Hammond Area Basketball Association and served as the Assignment Secretary for many years. He was a member of the Krewe of Omega where he and his wife served as king and queen and he was lieutenant of a float. After he retired, he became the distributor of World’s Finest Chocolate to all the local schools. To say Joe was a busy man is an understatement, but he loved every minute of it. In his spare time, he enjoyed attending sporting events, golfing, gardening, and fishing but most of all being with his family. Joe was truly a remarkable man that left a tremendous impact on so many. He will never be forgotten.

HAMMOND, LA ・ 3 DAYS AGO