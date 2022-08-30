Read full article on original website
June Lynn Cox
June Lynn Cox of Tickfaw LA. passed away on Friday, August 26, 2022, at the age of 59. June was born on June 5, 1963, in Amite, LA. She was the daughter of the late Nelson Cox and surviving mother, Joan Caldwell. Sister to Jeffrey Cox Sr. and Glenn Cox. Mother to Tanya Guidry Minor and Kirk Guidry Jr. Family and Friends are invited to attend the funeral at Richardson's Funeral Home in Amite. Viewing will be on September 7, 2022, from 1-3 p.m. Services to follow.
Shirley Lucille Varnado
Shirley Lucille Varnado, age 82, passed away on Thursday, September 1, 2022, in Carriere, Mississippi. She was born on July 11, 1940, in Lyman, Mississippi to Wilburn Carlee Varnado and Iola Virgil Byrd Varnado. Shirley was a member of Bogalusa First Church for most of her life. She got pleasure...
Jon Paul McIntyre
Jon Paul McIntyre, “Jon-Jon,” at the age of 30 tragically entered eternal rest on Tuesday morning of August 30, 2022. He was born in Covington, Louisiana on February 29, 1992, to John McIntyre and Dione Cole Rogers. He is survived by his grief-stricken mother, Dione Rogers her husband...
Steven L. Chambers, Sr.
Steven L. Chambers, Sr., passed away on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, in New Orleans, Louisiana at the age of 57. He was born on Thursday, March 4, 1965, in New Orleans, LA, and resided in Kenner, Louisiana. Steven was a talented bass guitarist in various New Orleans area bands for over 40 years. He and his brother, Kirk, shared a love of playing music.
Kenan Philip Bel Lips
Kenan Philip Bel Lips, of Ball, Louisiana, passed away at Rapides Regional Medical Center on Monday, August 29, 2022, at the age of 36. He was born on September 10, 1985, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. One of Kenan's favorite activities was going out with his dad to get an Icee and fries. Moments like these are cherished and Kenan is missed dearly.
Grady Nelson
Grady passed away on Thursday, September 1, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family. He was a resident of Hammond, LA. He recently celebrated his 90th birthday on August 15. Grady proudly served his country in the United States Army. He was a hard worker who dedicated over 30 years in the financial business before starting his own. After he retired, he poured his heart and soul into music, playing guitar and singing. Grady joined a local band, The Sunnyside Band, and they performed at all of the local nursing homes and several churches. He genuinely enjoyed music and had a real passion for it. Grady was a true family man and was happiest surrounded by all of his family. He adored his wife and daughters, but the real keepers of his heart were the ones who called him Paw Paw. Grady left his family with wonderful memories and a lifetime of smiles. He will be deeply missed.
Barbara Breaux Sutherland
Barbara Breaux Sutherland of Ponchatoula, Louisiana, passed away on Sunday, August 28, 2022, at the age of 72. She was born on Sunday, November 6, 1949, in New Orleans, Louisiana, the daughter of the late Rodney Joseph Breaux and the late Alva Senac Breaux. Barbara attended Fortier High School in New Orleans.
Joseph "Coach Joe" Smith
Joe, age 92, passed away on Tuesday, August 30, 2022. He was a resident of Hammond, LA. Joe proudly served his country in the United States Army where he was a medical corpsman during the Korean Conflict. He dedicated his life to education and worked as a teacher, football and basketball coach in many different schools. Joe started his career in Missouri and moved to LA in 1966 where he worked at Springfield High and Independence High. He became a well known and deeply loved coach who impacted so many students. Joe also coached a semipro football team, known as the Bayou Thunder, in Hammond and took them all the way to the National Championship. Joe was also an official for the Hammond Area Basketball Association and served as the Assignment Secretary for many years. He was a member of the Krewe of Omega where he and his wife served as king and queen and he was lieutenant of a float. After he retired, he became the distributor of World’s Finest Chocolate to all the local schools. To say Joe was a busy man is an understatement, but he loved every minute of it. In his spare time, he enjoyed attending sporting events, golfing, gardening, and fishing but most of all being with his family. Joe was truly a remarkable man that left a tremendous impact on so many. He will never be forgotten.
Evelyn Marie Pecoraro
Evelyn peacefully passed away on August 30, 2022, at the age of 91. There are many ways to describe Mrs. Evelyn, feisty, sassy, scrappy and stubborn, but also loving, caring, funny, and an overall great mother and grandmother. She enjoyed cooking, baking, making pizza and sausage with the grandkids, working in her yard and tending to her flowers. Evelyn was "Maw Maw" to her grandkids, who were her world, and she would literally fight anyone for them. She is already deeply missed by her family and friends.
DePaula-Cox joins Magnolia Obstetrics & Gynecology in Hammond
HAMMOND---Rose DePaula-Cox, M.D., will join Magnolia Obstetrics & Gynecology in Hammond effective Sept. 25. She is accepting new patients. To schedule an appointment, call (985) 230-7650 or visit www.northoaks.org/realtalk. “I am excited to be coming home to Hammond to offer patient-centered care to the women of our region, while also...
Amite native tapped as Southeastern Young Alumna of the Year
New Orleans Attorney Ebony Morris has been named Southeastern Louisiana University’s 2022 Young Alumna of the Year. She will be officially recognized at the Southeastern Alumni Association Awards Evening to be held this fall during Homecoming Week. Morris graduated from Southeastern in 2011 with a bachelor’s degree in political...
Slidell reaccredited as a Louisiana Development Ready Community
SLIDELL, La. – Louisiana Economic Development reaccredited the City of Slidell as a Louisiana Development Ready Community in a ceremony Thursday in St. Tammany Parish. Originally recognized in 2009, Slidell was the 11th city to receive the designation during the pilot stage of the program. The Louisiana Development Ready...
Physician Assistant Jessica Cole joins Northshore Urological Associates
HAMMOND---Physician Assistant Jessica Cole, MPAS, PA-C, has joined Northshore Urological Associates, which is a clinic of North Oaks Health System. Certified by the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants, Cole joins a team comprised of Urologists Stephen M. Graham, M.D., and Brad M. Lake, M.D.; and Nurse Practitioners Hannah Fugarino, APRN, FNP-C, and Kimberly Marcel, APRN, FNP-C.
City of Hammond receives $265K for airport
The City of Hammond has been awarded a $265,000 grant for improvements at Hammond Northshore Regional Airport. The federal allocation was announced last week by Sen. Bill Cassidy's office. It was part of a $7.5 million package awarded to airports across the state. “Having modern, efficient airports is essential to...
Southeastern takes two on final day of Dr. Pam Littleton Classic
STEPHENVILLE, Texas – The Southeastern Louisiana University volleyball team closed out the Dr. Pam Littleton Classic with a pair of victories Saturday at Wisdom Volleyball Gym. SLU (6-1) opened the day with a 25-12, 25-14, 25-13 sweep of Prairie View. In the nightcap, the Lady Lions outlasted Tennessee State,...
Mannino appointed to serve on Louisiana Board of Pharmacy
Longtime Hammond pharamist Richard "Ricky" Mannino has been appointed to the Louisiana Board of Pharmacy. The owner of Mannino’s Family Practice Pharmacy in Hammond, Mannino will represent the 1st pharmacy board district, according to a press release from the Governor’s office. The Louisiana Board of Pharmacy serves to...
Lady Lions 6th, Lions 7th at New Orleans Opener
HAMMOND, La. – The Southeastern Louisiana University men’s and women’s cross country teams opened the 2022 cross country season at the New Orleans Cross Country Opener Friday night at Lake Oaks Park. The Lady Lions finish sixth in the meet hosted by UNO. The Southeastern men were...
Ragin' Cajuns top No. 16/17 Lions, 24-7, in season opener
LAFAYETTE, La. – A 17-0 hole was too much for the No. 16/17 Southeastern Louisiana University football team to overcome in a 24-7 loss to UL Lafayette in the season opener for both teams Saturday night at Cajun Field. Southeastern (0-1) played the hosts to a standstill after falling...
Southeastern wins 3-2 against Southern in last minutes of the match
HAMMOND, La. – The Southeastern Louisiana University women’s soccer team had a victorious home opener against Southern. Southeastern (2-1) opened up the match with a goal made by Mya Guillory assisted by Halli Roe within the first ten minutes of the match. It was Guillory’s first of the season. The second goal made for the Lady Lions was scored by Kelsey Fuller. Emma Jones, last week’s Southland Conference Defensive Player of the Week, scored the winning goal.
SOCCER: SLU takes on Southern and South Alabama this week
HAMMOND, La- The Southeastern Louisiana University women’s soccer team will be playing two matches this weekend. Opening up the weekend at home, the Lady Lions (1-1) will be playing Southern (1-2-1) in Strawberry Stadium Friday at 7 p.m. Southeastern then hits the road to take on South Alabama (3-0-1) Sunday at 5 p.m. Both matches can be seen on ESPN+.
