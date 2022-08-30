ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

James Webb captures the Phantom Galaxy like never before

By Joshua Hawkins
BGR.com
BGR.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Prstu_0hbGNuGe00

The James Webb space telescope has captured a new image of the Phantom Galaxy in detail as you’ve never seen before. The Phantom Galaxy, also known as Messier 74, is a spiral-armed galaxy located around 32 million light-years from Earth. Images of the galaxy have appeared in the past, but the latest capture by James Webb is the most detailed look at this beautiful galaxy we have ever been given.

James Webb has captured a breathtaking photo of Phantom Galaxy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a3X7E_0hbGNuGe00
M74 shines at its brightest in this combined optical/mid-infrared image, featuring data from both the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope and the NASA/ESA/CSA James Webb Space Telescope. Image source: ESA/Webb, NASA & CSA, J. Lee and the PHANGS-JWST Team; ESA/Hubble & NASA, R. Chandar Acknowledgement: J. Schmidt

The new image was captured as part of James Webb’s collaboration with the PHANGS project.

PHANGS, short for Physics at High Angular Resolution in Nearby Galaxies, previously conducted the first survey of stellar nurseries across 90 galaxies. Its observations of Messier 74 led to this new James Webb image of the Phantom Galaxy and were part of an investigation in 19 nearby galaxies.

The PHANGS project wants to understand better how stars form. As a result, it has looked towards Messier 74 and other galaxies around our own for those answers. So far, the results of those observations have left many of us breathless.

This isn’t the first time we’ve looked at Messier 74, either. Previously, the Hubble space telescope captured an image of the galaxy.

While breathtaking in and of itself, that image didn’t contain nearly the same amount of detail seen in James Webb’s capture of the Phantom Galaxy. Messier 74 is often called the Phantom Galaxy because of its faint appearance in our sky. This makes it very difficult to spot—even impossible at times. Thus, it has become known as a phantom within the astronomy community.

These ongoing observations are just continuations of James Webb’s work to study our universe. Back in July, NASA unveiled James Webb’s first images. Those images gave us a detailed and colorful look at the early universe. Now, James Webb is slated to explore even more of the universe using its infrared sensors. These sensors allow us to see beyond normal human standards.

Getting another great look at the Phantom Galaxy is a by-product of James Webb’s ongoing work. Previously we’ve also been given great images of other galaxies and even a look at an Einstein Ring located 12 billion light-years away.

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Astronomers find new, nearby planet that is entirely covered in water

Astronomers have discovered a nearby exoplanet that may prove to be the first such world covered in water.TOI-1452 b is an exoplanet slightly larger and more massive than Earth about 100 light years away from our planet in the Draco constellation. In a paper published Wednesday in The Astronomical Journal, researchers from the University of Montreal determine that the mass of the planet suggests it is largely made up of something less dense than rock, but denser than gas — a potential sign of a global ocean.“TOI-1452 b is one of the best candidates for an ocean planet that we...
ASTRONOMY
Science Focus

What is on the other side of a black hole?

Not even light can escape a black hole. A black hole is defined by its ‘event horizon’, the imaginary membrane that marks the point of no return for in-falling light and matter. If the Sun were to become a black hole – which is impossible since it is not massive enough – the event horizon would only be six kilometres across.
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earth#Phantom Galaxy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Science
IFLScience

Carl Sagan's 1995 Prediction Of America's Future Is Worryingly Accurate

Over 25 years ago, Dr Carl Sagan made an eerily prophetic prediction about the future, appearing to foretell the rise of big tech, misinformation, and astrology Twitter. Sagan is best known as a preacher of science, communicating complex ideas with passion and poetry like no other, but the late astrophysicist was also a dab hand at sharp insights into humanity.
ASTRONOMY
Anita Durairaj

Scientists claim that the Earth is moving toward a Sixth Mass Extinction

Credit: Western Arctic National Parklands; CC-BY-SA-2.0 According to scientists, the Earth may be moving towards a Sixth Mass Extinction event. Scientists define a mass extinction as having occurred when three-quarters of all species die out in a geological span of less than 2.8 million years. They claim that the Earth has already undergone five mass extinctions.
The Independent

Nasa reveals first ever image of planet outside our solar system taken by Webb telescope

The James Webb Space Telescope has taken its first direct images of a distant exoplanet, an alien world outside our solar system. Using a variety of instruments, Webb has returned multiple views of the exoplanet HIP 65426 b, a gas giant six to 12 times as massive as Jupiter located around 385 light years from Earth. The results are part of an ongoing study, and have not yet been peer reviewed or published in a scientific journal, but Nasa shared the preliminary results in a blog post on Thursday morning. “This is a transformative moment, not only for Webb...
ASTRONOMY
scitechdaily.com

Surprise Discovery: Sleeping Giant Could End Deep Ocean Life

Continental movement is capable of throttling marine oxygen. A previously overlooked factor — the position of continents — helps fill Earth’s oceans with life-supporting oxygen. Continental movement could ultimately have the opposite effect, killing the majority of deep ocean creatures. “Continental drift seems so slow, like nothing...
WILDLIFE
tatler.com

Elon Musk's university photos tell a whole story

It was winter in 1994 when Jennifer Gwynne met a strapping (slightly geeky) young man called Elon Musk at the University of Pennsylvania. ‘I was a junior and he was a senior… we were in the same dorm and we worked together,’ she told the Mail Online.
VISUAL ART
BGR.com

BGR.com

338K+
Followers
10K+
Post
120M+
Views
ABOUT

Your guide to the most interesting stories in tech, entertainment, lifestyle, science, and more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy