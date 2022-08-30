Read full article on original website
Labor day weather sees the start of fall leading into another La Nina winter
Seattle is cooling down, just in time for Labor Day weekend, after a stretch of record-breaking heat this summer, with highs in the mid to high 70s for the weekend before coming down to a breezy 70 degrees on Monday and through the beginning of next week. “Actually, we’re going...
KOMO News
Labor Day weekend traffic: The best and worst times to leave in Washington state
Labor Day weekend travel has kicked off, and if you're planning a road trip, you may be stuck in heavier traffic than usual. Inrix is predicting a 41 percent increase in delays over normal nationwide. “Labor Day traffic does tend to be a lot less than Memorial Day or Fourth...
KOMO News
Downtown Seattle ramping up clean-up efforts
SEATTLE, Wash. — Clean-up efforts are happening in Downtown Seattle to beautify and remove all the trash in the city. The metropolitan Improvement district, a program managed by the Downtown Seattle Association rolled out 18 new mobile machines. “In a one-year span we’ve collected over 1.4 million gallons of...
New footage shows Washington ferry crash that caused millions of dollars in damages
SEATTLE — New footage from Washington State Ferries (WSF) shows the moment of impact when the Cathlamet crashed into a terminal in west Seattle. The state ferry that was damaged during a "hard landing" at the Fauntleroy Ferry Terminal on July 24 could be out of service for the rest of the year.
KXL
One Of The Largest Hospitals In The Pacific Northwest No Longer Turning Away Some Patients
SEATTLE (AP) – Harborview Medical Center in Seattle is again admitting and treating all types of patients after a lack of bed space caused the hospital to temporarily divert some people to other health care facilities. The Seattle Times reports the hospital diverted care for about seven days earlier...
KOMO News
Man found dead near Gold Bar about 15 feet off hiking trail
GOLD BAR, Wash. — A homicide investigation has launched near Gold Bar after a man was found dead off a trail. The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office said it was called about a suspicious death around 10:20 a.m. in the 47900 block of Highway 2 in Gold Bar. Deputies...
q13fox.com
Teachers in multiple school districts around the Puget Sound on strike
Seattle Public School teachers to vote on a strike on Wednesday. Port Angeles teacher to strike if new deal is not reached. North Thurston teacher to vote on new contract. Kent teachers remain on strike, no school today.
KOMO News
Local residents growing frustrated with nearby encampment
SEATTLE, Wash. — Neighbors are fed up and desperately calling for help with a growing encampment under the Ship Canal Bridge. Some residents we spoke to say the growing trash and break-ins is forcing them out of the area. There’s no timeline on when this encampment will be addressed...
KOMO News
Former missing Olympia teen connected to Orting homicide
ORTING, Wash. — The Thurston County teenager who went missing earlier this week was one of two suspects connected to the homicide of a 51-year-old man in Orting. Investigators identified one of the suspects at 16-year old Gabriel Davies, the teen who disappeared under mysterious circumstances and was found safe after an extensive search in Thurston County.
lynnwoodtimes.com
Body of man found in SUV of Lake Stevens scrapyard identified as Steven Dean Feil
LAKE STEVENS, Wash., September 2, 2022– A Lake Stevens scrapyard worker was shocked to find the abandoned truck he purchased contained the body of a deceased male and $60,000 in cash. Michael Smith, an employee of Braven Metals in Lake Stevens, purchased a Ford Explorer truck from Shannon Towing...
KOMO News
Missing Thurston County teen found safe, returns to family in Olympia area
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Deputies said a missing teenager was found safe and returned to his family on Thursday evening in Thurston County. The Thurston County Sheriff's Office said Gabriel Davies, 16, was located around 10 p.m. in the 13600 block of Tilley Road South in Tenino, Wash. The sheriff's office said it would not provide additional comments.
KOMO News
Vandal targets garden that replaced homeless camp in Seattle
SEATTLE, Wash. — A vandal uprooted a community garden that sprung up where a troubled homeless camp was cleared. Neighbors responded by digging in to replant and restore the green space. Tending the garden has become a community endeavor for neighbors on N 96th St. Each night they gather...
Washington's latest invasive species worry: Egyptian grasshoppers
(The Center Square) — Residents in the Everett, Washington, area have been advised to look out for unusually large grasshoppers, which have been spotted in the area. The Egyptian grasshopper, native to Europe, Africa and the Middle East, was found by an Everett resident earlier this year, the first-ever sighting in the state. The insect is added to a growing list of nonnative species seen in or near the Evergreen State this year.
insideedition.com
Washington Fire and Rescue Crews Retrieve Body of Hang Glider From Tree
A Washington State hang glider was found dead in a tree on Sunday, according to local reports. The Eastside Fire and Rescue crew responded to a 911 call — initially reported as a paraglider but was confirmed to be a fixed-wing hang glider, according to the fire department. The...
My Clallam County
Surveillance camera catches rare sighting of Pacific marten in Olympic National Forest
Woodland Park Zoo in Seattle partnered with Olympic National Forest last summer to install six motion-triggered camera and scent dispenser stations in the National Forest in hopes of detecting martens, a rare native carnivore thought to be living there in very sparse numbers. A month ago, the survey team returned to the station and discovered multiple photos of a single Pacific marten, which had visited the station in January.
KOMO News
Drivers beware: School zone cameras activated as kids head back to class
BELLEVUE, Wash. — Students in at least a dozen local districts are just wrapping up their first days of the new school year, including Bellevue. School zone cameras are mounted near four campuses in the Bellevue School District, including Odle Middle School, Stevenson Elementary School, Lake Hills Elementary School and Sunset Elementary School.
KOMO News
O'Dea, Eastside Catholic win get thrilling wins on opening night
The stage was set in the shadow of the Space Needle and two perennial powers scored some major wins to start their seasons. Indeed, high school football is back, and it feels the most "normal" that we've seen in three years. Normal meaning, relaxed COVID protocols, but also schools like...
These Are The Most Delicious Chicken Wings In Washington
For the wing lovers out there, Cheapism compiled a list of the best chicken wings in every state.
KOMO News
Pet of the week: Bonded cats Zack and Ty
Zack and Ty are a bonded pair of big cats. Ty is 10 and Zack is 13, and they were both surrendered more than a month ago through no fault of their own. Staff at Seattle Humane say the two are very affectionate and playful cats who have experience living with children and a small dog. As senior cats, Ty and Zack enjoy plenty of naps. Ty is more interested in climbing in people’s laps for pets, but Zack also enjoys getting some attention. Both are fans of wand toys.
Missing Seattle Hiker’s Body Found at Bottom of Cliffs Near Washington’s Lake Lillian
The search for a missing hiker has come to an end as officials have located the 24-year-old’s body near Lillian Lake in Washington. On Monday, August 15, loved ones reported Nicolas Gomiero missing after he went hiking in the Lake Lillian region near Snoqualmie Pass in Kittitas County, Washington. That same day, local authorities organized a search and rescue operation that continued until nightfall and resumed on Tuesday. Kittitas County Search and Rescue (SAR) joined the county’s Sheriff’s Department to aid in the recovery of Gomiero. According to the sheriff’s report, the team “searched all day in the steep, rugged, mountainous terrain.”
