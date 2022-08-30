ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KOMO News

Downtown Seattle ramping up clean-up efforts

SEATTLE, Wash. — Clean-up efforts are happening in Downtown Seattle to beautify and remove all the trash in the city. The metropolitan Improvement district, a program managed by the Downtown Seattle Association rolled out 18 new mobile machines. “In a one-year span we’ve collected over 1.4 million gallons of...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Man found dead near Gold Bar about 15 feet off hiking trail

GOLD BAR, Wash. — A homicide investigation has launched near Gold Bar after a man was found dead off a trail. The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office said it was called about a suspicious death around 10:20 a.m. in the 47900 block of Highway 2 in Gold Bar. Deputies...
GOLD BAR, WA
KOMO News

Local residents growing frustrated with nearby encampment

SEATTLE, Wash. — Neighbors are fed up and desperately calling for help with a growing encampment under the Ship Canal Bridge. Some residents we spoke to say the growing trash and break-ins is forcing them out of the area. There’s no timeline on when this encampment will be addressed...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Former missing Olympia teen connected to Orting homicide

ORTING, Wash. — The Thurston County teenager who went missing earlier this week was one of two suspects connected to the homicide of a 51-year-old man in Orting. Investigators identified one of the suspects at 16-year old Gabriel Davies, the teen who disappeared under mysterious circumstances and was found safe after an extensive search in Thurston County.
ORTING, WA
KOMO News

Missing Thurston County teen found safe, returns to family in Olympia area

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Deputies said a missing teenager was found safe and returned to his family on Thursday evening in Thurston County. The Thurston County Sheriff's Office said Gabriel Davies, 16, was located around 10 p.m. in the 13600 block of Tilley Road South in Tenino, Wash. The sheriff's office said it would not provide additional comments.
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
KOMO News

Vandal targets garden that replaced homeless camp in Seattle

SEATTLE, Wash. — A vandal uprooted a community garden that sprung up where a troubled homeless camp was cleared. Neighbors responded by digging in to replant and restore the green space. Tending the garden has become a community endeavor for neighbors on N 96th St. Each night they gather...
SEATTLE, WA
The Center Square

Washington's latest invasive species worry: Egyptian grasshoppers

(The Center Square) — Residents in the Everett, Washington, area have been advised to look out for unusually large grasshoppers, which have been spotted in the area. The Egyptian grasshopper, native to Europe, Africa and the Middle East, was found by an Everett resident earlier this year, the first-ever sighting in the state. The insect is added to a growing list of nonnative species seen in or near the Evergreen State this year.
EVERETT, WA
My Clallam County

Surveillance camera catches rare sighting of Pacific marten in Olympic National Forest

Woodland Park Zoo in Seattle partnered with Olympic National Forest last summer to install six motion-triggered camera and scent dispenser stations in the National Forest in hopes of detecting martens, a rare native carnivore thought to be living there in very sparse numbers. A month ago, the survey team returned to the station and discovered multiple photos of a single Pacific marten, which had visited the station in January.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Drivers beware: School zone cameras activated as kids head back to class

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Students in at least a dozen local districts are just wrapping up their first days of the new school year, including Bellevue. School zone cameras are mounted near four campuses in the Bellevue School District, including Odle Middle School, Stevenson Elementary School, Lake Hills Elementary School and Sunset Elementary School.
BELLEVUE, WA
KOMO News

O'Dea, Eastside Catholic win get thrilling wins on opening night

The stage was set in the shadow of the Space Needle and two perennial powers scored some major wins to start their seasons. Indeed, high school football is back, and it feels the most "normal" that we've seen in three years. Normal meaning, relaxed COVID protocols, but also schools like...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Pet of the week: Bonded cats Zack and Ty

Zack and Ty are a bonded pair of big cats. Ty is 10 and Zack is 13, and they were both surrendered more than a month ago through no fault of their own. Staff at Seattle Humane say the two are very affectionate and playful cats who have experience living with children and a small dog. As senior cats, Ty and Zack enjoy plenty of naps. Ty is more interested in climbing in people’s laps for pets, but Zack also enjoys getting some attention. Both are fans of wand toys.
SEATTLE, WA
Outsider.com

Missing Seattle Hiker’s Body Found at Bottom of Cliffs Near Washington’s Lake Lillian

The search for a missing hiker has come to an end as officials have located the 24-year-old’s body near Lillian Lake in Washington. On Monday, August 15, loved ones reported Nicolas Gomiero missing after he went hiking in the Lake Lillian region near Snoqualmie Pass in Kittitas County, Washington. That same day, local authorities organized a search and rescue operation that continued until nightfall and resumed on Tuesday. Kittitas County Search and Rescue (SAR) joined the county’s Sheriff’s Department to aid in the recovery of Gomiero. According to the sheriff’s report, the team “searched all day in the steep, rugged, mountainous terrain.”
SEATTLE, WA

