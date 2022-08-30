ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOMO News

Parents, labor volunteers rally around striking teachers in Kent

KENT, Wash. — The teachers’ strike against the Kent School District completes 7 full days. That’s 7 days without students certified staff in any Kent schools. Friday night after 5:00 pm, the district posted a message on social media that there would be no school on Monday, September 5h, Labor Day. The strike is now expected to stretch into another week.
KENT, WA
KOMO News

Shift in bus routes at Seattle Public Schools

SEATTLE, Wash. — Just a week before the start of a new school year, Seattle Public Schools is forced to make a shift in who’s going to get students bused to school. The district decided to split its transportation needs between 2 companies and now one of those vendors is still ramping up to provide service.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Drivers beware: School zone cameras activated as kids head back to class

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Students in at least a dozen local districts are just wrapping up their first days of the new school year, including Bellevue. School zone cameras are mounted near four campuses in the Bellevue School District, including Odle Middle School, Stevenson Elementary School, Lake Hills Elementary School and Sunset Elementary School.
BELLEVUE, WA
KOMO News

Concerns raised that booking policies at jail impact Tacoma businesses

TACOMA, Wash. — As theft and property damage plague local businesses, the Tacoma Business Council is raising the alarm about a revolving door at the Pierce County Jail. Because COVID-19 safety protocols limit how many inmates the jail can currently keep in custody, many people arrested for misdemeanors are being booked and then let go. The concern for members of the Tacoma Business Council is whether there’s accountability for the crimes.
TACOMA, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Health
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Vaccines
Seattle, WA
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Washington COVID-19 Vaccines
Seattle, WA
Vaccines
Seattle, WA
Health
KOMO News

Former missing Olympia teen connected to Orting homicide

ORTING, Wash. — The Thurston County teenager who went missing earlier this week was one of two suspects connected to the homicide of a 51-year-old man in Orting. Investigators identified one of the suspects at 16-year old Gabriel Davies, the teen who disappeared under mysterious circumstances and was found safe after an extensive search in Thurston County.
ORTING, WA
KOMO News

Missing Thurston County teen found safe, returns to family in Olympia area

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Deputies said a missing teenager was found safe and returned to his family on Thursday evening in Thurston County. The Thurston County Sheriff's Office said Gabriel Davies, 16, was located around 10 p.m. in the 13600 block of Tilley Road South in Tenino, Wash. The sheriff's office said it would not provide additional comments.
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
KOMO News

Local residents growing frustrated with nearby encampment

SEATTLE, Wash. — Neighbors are fed up and desperately calling for help with a growing encampment under the Ship Canal Bridge. Some residents we spoke to say the growing trash and break-ins is forcing them out of the area. There’s no timeline on when this encampment will be addressed...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Seattle Children's Hospital reaches agreement on new contract

SEATTLE, Wash. — Nurses at Seattle Children's Hospital voted on a new contract on Thursday evening. The vote was overwhelmingly in favor of ratification. Per the union, the negotiation process was civil, yet extensive. The vote ended at 9 p.m. and the new contract becomes effective on September 5.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Flu Shot#Flu Season#Dole#Linus Influenza#Diseases#General Health#Swedish Hospital
KOMO News

Pet of the week: Bonded cats Zack and Ty

Zack and Ty are a bonded pair of big cats. Ty is 10 and Zack is 13, and they were both surrendered more than a month ago through no fault of their own. Staff at Seattle Humane say the two are very affectionate and playful cats who have experience living with children and a small dog. As senior cats, Ty and Zack enjoy plenty of naps. Ty is more interested in climbing in people’s laps for pets, but Zack also enjoys getting some attention. Both are fans of wand toys.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Downtown Seattle ramping up clean-up efforts

SEATTLE, Wash. — Clean-up efforts are happening in Downtown Seattle to beautify and remove all the trash in the city. The metropolitan Improvement district, a program managed by the Downtown Seattle Association rolled out 18 new mobile machines. “In a one-year span we’ve collected over 1.4 million gallons of...
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Flu
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
KOMO News

Two teenagers taken into custody following Orting homicide

ORTING, Wash. — On Friday night detectives arrested two teenage suspects in a case regarding the homicide of a 51-year-old man that took place at the 21900 block of 190th St E in Orting. Both males were booked into Remann Hall Juvenile Detention Center for murder in the second...
ORTING, WA
KOMO News

Kirkland business owner plagued by recent slate of break-ins

KIRKLAND, Wash. — Just after five Monday morning, a thief busted into Doug’s Auto Tune and Repair. At first, surveillance videos him rummaging through the shop before getting into a red ford fusion. He hits several other vehicles inside while he’s boxed in and then is seen taking...
KIRKLAND, WA
KOMO News

Crews battle residential fire at Kent mobile home park

KENT, Wash. — Crews battled a residential fire in Kent on Friday morning. The fire broke out at a mobile home park around 5 a.m. in the 800 block of Central Avenue South. Puget Sound Fire said it extinguished the fire in 30 minutes. Flames spread to the exterior of a second home, crews said.
KENT, WA
KOMO News

Officers investigating a fatal hit and run collision in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. — Tacoma Police say they are looking for a driver accused of being involved in a fatal collision in Tacoma Thursday afternoon. Police say the collision occurred at E. 34 & E. D St. around 3:30 p.m. Police say the victim was driving eastbound on E 34th...
TACOMA, WA
KOMO News

Surveillance video captures several gunshots from attempted break in

PARKLAND, Wash. — Surveillance video from a neighbor captured several gunshots as a man fights back against two people investigators say were trying to break-in. “You can hear [the homeowner] saying, ‘You guys need to get out of here, you guys need to leave, you guys need to get out of here,’ and shots rang out, Charles Tynes, who lives nearby, said.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy