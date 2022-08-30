Read full article on original website
WSVN-TV
Personal watercraft driver in custody after fleeing from police off Miami park
MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have taken a man into custody following a pursuit on the water in Miami. According to City of Miami Police, officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a personal watercraft driver who was illegally picking up and dropping off clients at an undesignated area near Albert Pallot Park, just after 5:50 p.m., Saturday.
Click10.com
Miami police investigating after one man shot in Overtown
MIAMI – Miami police are investigating a shooting that occurred in Overtown. Police say that a man was shot on Saturday around 9 a.m. in the area of 150 Northwest 13th Street. Miami Fire Rescue Department responded as well to evaluate the victim. This remains an ongoing investigation. The...
NBC Miami
Police Search For Suspect Who Pointed Gun at Officers and Ran Away in Florida City
Police in southwest Miami-Dade County are looking for a person they said pointed a gun at officers and ran away. Florida City Police said the man pointed a firearm at officers, then ran away and left the gun behind. One officer fired their firearm, but no one was hit. Police...
Miami man arrested in front of Crossbridge Church on narcotics charges
At about 1:00 a.m. Wednesday, a Key Biscayne police officer was patrolling in the 100 block of Harbor Drive and ran a vehicle tag search for the vehicle in front of him, according to a news release. The officer discovered the driver’s license was suspended and stopped the vehicle at 160 Harbor Drive – in […]
WSVN-TV
Police chase across Broward involving armed robbers ends in Boca Raton crash
BOCA RATON, FLA. (WSVN) - A police chase that started in Broward County and is believed to involve subjects in an armed robbery has ended with a crash in Boca Raton. 7SkyForce hovered above the scene in the area of Northwest Spanish River and Broken Sound boulevards, at around 5 p.m., Friday.
NBC Miami
Man Used Grandmother ‘As a Shield' to Prevent Getting Handcuffed: Miami Police
Police said a man in Brickell tried to avoid getting arrested by hiding behind his grandmother before an officer shot him with a Taser and handcuffed him. Jarred Evans, 30, was arrested after midnight on Thursday near the Candela Bar and was charged with battery and resisting an officer without violence, Miami Police said in an arrest report.
Robbery suspects arrested after fleeing police, crashing on I-95
Two armed suspects were arrested after police say they robbed a store in Hallandale Beach and fled the scene crashing their vehicle on Interstate 95 in Boca Raton.
calleochonews.com
VIOLENT BIKERS WANTED: A group of bikers attacked a man on Venetian Causeway, his son had to watch it all
A Miami Beach resident was assaulted by a group of violent bikers while his son was forced to witness the horrifying incident on the Venetian Causeway in Miami Beach. A fun ride home from a Miami Marlins baseball game turned violent when a father was attacked repeatedly by a group of violent bikers on the Venetian Causeway in Miami Beach. The man was assaulted in the presence of his 8-year-old son.
NBC Miami
Bathroom Dispute Ends with Stabbing, Attempted Murder Charge in Pompano Beach
She lived in a van with her boyfriend and had an agreement to use a neighbor’s bathroom when needed, but when she was locked out on Aug. 24 she got angry and stabbed the neighbor, detectives said. Jasmine Symone Pierce, 27, was arrested the next day and charged with...
Click10.com
Police searching for suspect that shot, injured 2 in Miramar
MIRAMAR, Fla. – Police are investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday night at the Aventine apartment complex on Centergate Drive in Miramar. One resident spoke with Local 10 News and said they heard several gunshots going off late Wednesday night at the complex. Police have released surveillance video where...
NBC Miami
Sunrise Motorcycle Cop Chases, Arrests Fleeing Scooter Rider
A police pursuit involving a scooter and a motorcycle has resulted in the arrest of a Sunrise man. Brandon Taylor, 33, was riding a red and black scooter at around 10 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Northwest 64th Avenue and 24th Place when he failed to stop, according to a police report.
BSO Announcing Arrest Of Potential Active Shooter
Robert Mondragon is currently being held without bond on numerous charges.
Argument leads to shooting at popular sports bar in Cutler Bay
CUTLER BAY - An argument over karaoke may have led to a shooting that left three people injured at a popular sports bar in Cutler Bay. Miami-Dade Police said a man and a woman were taken to Jackson South Medical Center from Sandbar Sports Grill. The call for help came in shortly after 11:30 Thursday night. A third victim, a man was found with gunshot wounds later, blocks away on Whispering Pines Avenue and Caribbean Boulevard. At this point in the investigation, it's not clear how all three are related to the shooting. A witness who told CBS 4...
WSVN-TV
BSO deputies investigating reported hit-and-run, possible shots fired near Fort Lauderdale
NEAR FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WSVN) — Authorities are investigating a reported hit-and-run near Fort Lauderdale that may have also involved a shooting. A hit-and-run was reported along the 3100 block of West Sunrise Boulevard, Thursday afternoon. The caller, a woman, was on the phone with 911 was following the...
islandernews.com
Routine traffic stop leads to island’s largest narcotics bust in 10-months
A simple check of a license plate resulted in the largest narcotics arrest under Key Biscayne Police Chief Frank Sousa's supervision of the Village police force over the past 10 months. At approximately 1 a.m. Wednesday, a Key Biscayne police officer was patrolling in the 100 block of Harbor Drive...
Click10.com
Neighbors rattled after 2 found dead on Brickell sidewalk in suspected murder-suicide
MIAMI – Authorities in Miami are investigating what is believed to be a murder-suicide outside of a luxury apartment building. According to Miami police, officers responded to the 100 block of Southwest 12th Street in the city’s Brickell neighborhood. It was around 9:20 p.m. Wednesday when police arrived...
CHILD LEFT IN HOT CAR AT BLAZE PIZZA WEST BOCA RATON, DAD ARRESTED
Kevin Miller Allegedly Drunk and Drinking Beer In Bathroom At Blaze Pizza While Child Strapped In Hot Car. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — West Boca Raton resident Kevin Miller is facing a child neglect charge after allegedly leaving his young daughter in a hot […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
WSVN-TV
Security guard injured in scuffle with man banned from South Beach property; suspect arrested
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Beach security guard is opening up and sharing his story after he was injured in a scuffle with a man who was not allowed on the property. Speaking with 7News on Wednesday, Jaido Cabrera described how a day on the job turned violent and bloody.
850wftl.com
Man and woman found dead on sidewalk in Brickell
MIAMI, FL– — Miami police are currently conducting a death investigation after a man and a woman were found dead on the sidewalk outside of a luxury apartment. The discovery was made outside the SOMA at Brickell Apartments along Southwest 13th Street Wednesday night. Officials say both victims...
Deerfield News
BREAKING NEWS-FATAL MOTORCYCLE ACCIDENT ON TENTH STREET DEERFIELD
The BSO Public Information Office is currently working a developing incident regarding a fatal crash located at: 1100 block of Southwest 10th Street in Deerfield Beach. Public Information Officer Claudinne Caro is currently gathering the details. Here’s what we know so far:. At approximately 6:42 a.m., Broward County Regional...
