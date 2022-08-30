CUTLER BAY - An argument over karaoke may have led to a shooting that left three people injured at a popular sports bar in Cutler Bay. Miami-Dade Police said a man and a woman were taken to Jackson South Medical Center from Sandbar Sports Grill. The call for help came in shortly after 11:30 Thursday night. A third victim, a man was found with gunshot wounds later, blocks away on Whispering Pines Avenue and Caribbean Boulevard. At this point in the investigation, it's not clear how all three are related to the shooting. A witness who told CBS 4...

CUTLER BAY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO