ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Beach, FL

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSVN-TV

Personal watercraft driver in custody after fleeing from police off Miami park

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have taken a man into custody following a pursuit on the water in Miami. According to City of Miami Police, officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a personal watercraft driver who was illegally picking up and dropping off clients at an undesignated area near Albert Pallot Park, just after 5:50 p.m., Saturday.
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Miami police investigating after one man shot in Overtown

MIAMI – Miami police are investigating a shooting that occurred in Overtown. Police say that a man was shot on Saturday around 9 a.m. in the area of 150 Northwest 13th Street. Miami Fire Rescue Department responded as well to evaluate the victim. This remains an ongoing investigation. The...
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hialeah, FL
City
Miami, FL
City
Miami Beach, FL
Miami Beach, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
NBC Miami

Man Used Grandmother ‘As a Shield' to Prevent Getting Handcuffed: Miami Police

Police said a man in Brickell tried to avoid getting arrested by hiding behind his grandmother before an officer shot him with a Taser and handcuffed him. Jarred Evans, 30, was arrested after midnight on Thursday near the Candela Bar and was charged with battery and resisting an officer without violence, Miami Police said in an arrest report.
MIAMI, FL
calleochonews.com

VIOLENT BIKERS WANTED: A group of bikers attacked a man on Venetian Causeway, his son had to watch it all

A Miami Beach resident was assaulted by a group of violent bikers while his son was forced to witness the horrifying incident on the Venetian Causeway in Miami Beach. A fun ride home from a Miami Marlins baseball game turned violent when a father was attacked repeatedly by a group of violent bikers on the Venetian Causeway in Miami Beach. The man was assaulted in the presence of his 8-year-old son.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Robbery#Violent Crime#Michigan Court
Click10.com

Police searching for suspect that shot, injured 2 in Miramar

MIRAMAR, Fla. – Police are investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday night at the Aventine apartment complex on Centergate Drive in Miramar. One resident spoke with Local 10 News and said they heard several gunshots going off late Wednesday night at the complex. Police have released surveillance video where...
MIRAMAR, FL
NBC Miami

Sunrise Motorcycle Cop Chases, Arrests Fleeing Scooter Rider

A police pursuit involving a scooter and a motorcycle has resulted in the arrest of a Sunrise man. Brandon Taylor, 33, was riding a red and black scooter at around 10 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Northwest 64th Avenue and 24th Place when he failed to stop, according to a police report.
SUNRISE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Architecture
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Miami

Argument leads to shooting at popular sports bar in Cutler Bay

CUTLER BAY - An argument over karaoke may have led to a shooting that left three people injured at a popular sports bar in Cutler Bay.   Miami-Dade Police said a man and a woman were taken to Jackson South Medical Center from Sandbar Sports Grill.  The call for help came in shortly after 11:30 Thursday night.  A third victim, a man was found with gunshot wounds later, blocks away on Whispering Pines Avenue and Caribbean Boulevard.   At this point in the investigation, it's not clear how all three are related to the shooting.  A witness who told CBS 4...
CUTLER BAY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

CHILD LEFT IN HOT CAR AT BLAZE PIZZA WEST BOCA RATON, DAD ARRESTED

Kevin Miller Allegedly Drunk and Drinking Beer In Bathroom At Blaze Pizza While Child Strapped In Hot Car. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — West Boca Raton resident Kevin Miller is facing a child neglect charge after allegedly leaving his young daughter in a hot […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
850wftl.com

Man and woman found dead on sidewalk in Brickell

MIAMI, FL– — Miami police are currently conducting a death investigation after a man and a woman were found dead on the sidewalk outside of a luxury apartment. The discovery was made outside the SOMA at Brickell Apartments along Southwest 13th Street Wednesday night. Officials say both victims...
MIAMI, FL
Deerfield News

BREAKING NEWS-FATAL MOTORCYCLE ACCIDENT ON TENTH STREET DEERFIELD

The BSO Public Information Office is currently working a developing incident regarding a fatal crash located at: 1100 block of Southwest 10th Street in Deerfield Beach. Public Information Officer Claudinne Caro is currently gathering the details. Here’s what we know so far:. At approximately 6:42 a.m., Broward County Regional...
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy