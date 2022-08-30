ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binghamton, NY

Binghamton Airport Announces Arrival of New Airline Service

Broome County has announced a new airline will be offering budget friendly direct flights to Florida from Binghamton. In a press conference at the Greater Binghamton Airport on Wednesday, Broome County Executive Jason Garnar announced that Avelo Airlines will begin serving Binghamton this fall with exclusive nonstop service to Orlando International Airport and Fort Myers' Southwest Florida International Airport.
Bad Broome County Driving Behaviors That Need Cracking Down On

This is just my observation and opinion. Is it just me, or are people becoming more impatient and at times rude to others around them? Have you noticed anything like that?. A while back, I wrote an article about the crazy speeds some motorists go on the Vestal Parkway between Washington Street Binghamton and the University Plaza. Admittedly, I travel up to 65 miles per hour at times, but I am routinely passed like I'm standing still. Seems dangerous to me.
SUNY Broome Begins Fall Semester

While students at Binghamton University are all moved in and have begun the fall semester, their compatriots to the north and east are just getting back to work. It’s Welcome Week for students at SUNY Broome Community College. It’s been less than ten years since on-campus housing became available...
Prison Time for Johnson City Felony Cases

A Johnson City man is sentenced on a weapon charge and a Binghamton man pleads guilty to stolen property possession in separate arrests in the Village. A Johnson City man has learned he will spend three years in prison after pleading guilty to Attempted Criminal Possession of a Weapon earlier this year.
Syracuse Man Admits Stealing Vestal Elks ATM

A Syracuse man admits he broke into the Vestal Elks Lodge and stole an automatic teller machine almost a year ago. According to the office of Broome County District Attorney, Michael Korchak, 40-year-old Phillip Jackson pleaded guilty in Broome County Court to felony Burglary in the Third Degree and will be sentenced in December.
