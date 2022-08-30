ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Brother of Fabian Gonzales faces murder charge in South Valley shooting

By Ariana Kraft, Chris McKee
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fPbbA_0hbGNTd900

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One month after testifying in the trial tied to the 2016 killing of Victoria Martens, the brother of Fabian Gonzales is now charged in an unrelated fatal shooting. Joseph Gonzales, 44, is facing an open count of murder after investigators claim that Gonzales got in a fight with a driver on a residential street.

The shooting happened in a South Valley neighborhood Monday around 7:30 a.m., south of Blake Road and west of Isleta Boulevard. Gonzales is said to have made the 911 call after the shooting on Val Verde Drive Southwest, according to the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office.

Man charged in deadly South Valley Albuquerque shooting

On scene, responding deputies found a male victim, Abner Antillon, lying lifeless in the street. According to a criminal complaint, deputies also found Gonzales armed with a handgun and allegedly making several statements about what happened.

Surveillance video is said to have captured most of the events surrounding the shooting. According to the complaint, at the start of the event, investigators say the video shows Gonzales standing in the front of his property when a red truck can be seen driving east, past Gonzales, at “a high rate of speed.”

At some point, investigators say the red truck reversed back west on the street. The video is said to show Antillon exiting the red truck, then getting into a “verbal argument” with Gonzales. After a short time out of view of the camera, investigators say a single gunshot can be heard on the surveillance recording, then Antillon can be seen “retreating back” to the red truck.

According to a criminal complaint, Gonzales is then said to have fired another three shots toward Antillon. “Antillon’s back is toward Gonzales,” the criminal complaint states. On scene, medical investigators found three “defects” on Antillon’s body, including one on his chest and two on his back, which were “consistent with gunshot wounds.”

Investigators say Gonzales told the first arriving deputies that he got in an argument with Antillon, telling him to slow down. Gonzales is also said to have told deputies he fired a warning shot before Antillon ran back to his red truck.

According to the complaint, Gonzales admitted to firing a gun at Antillon as Antillon ran back to the red truck, “not knowing if Antillon had a firearm in his vehicle.” BCSO investigators say Antillon was not armed, and deputies did not find any weapons in Antillon’s possession.

The complaint explains the justification for the murder charge against Gonzales as the following: “Based on the surveillance video observed, Antillon, being unarmed, and the fact he was treated at the time of the shooting, Gonzales was not in any immediate or imminent danger and did not have a justifiable reason to shoot Antillon.”

Investigators say Gonzales later refused an interview with deputies about what happened. He was booked in the Bernalillo County Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) early Tuesday morning.

The victim, Antillon, was born in Los Angeles and moved to Albuquerque at a teenager. According to a biographic write-up on Central New Mexico Community College’s website , Antillon was attending the college and working as a “navigator,” helping new students with questions about CNM. He previously graduated from Rio Grande High School in Albuquerque.

KRQE News 13 spoke with one of Antillon’s family members Tuesday, who described him as kind, funny and charismatic. The friend, who wished to remain anonymous, said Antillon was looking forward to becoming a father and had a baby shower planned for this weekend.

Here is a statement provided to KRQE News 13 from Antillon’s family:

“Baby Brother, yesterday you departed us, leaving behind a hole that seems impossible to fill. Yet, you left us a little gift pending in the womb. You had an infectious smile, full of charisma, a laughter that was contagious, a caring personality, a loving character, and impeccable form to detail.

You left so many plans pending. Most important you left a child without a father. Finally, being able to hold him as you wished. The feeling of being a father you’ll never know. The feeling of a kiss, a hug, a form of affection from a son to a father and a father to a son.

Just know that he will be loved, he will know who you were, what your values were, what hard work means, what love is, and what life is worth.

I cannot fathom this inescapable pain I feel.
I’m aching, but I cannot cry. This causes me to question myself if I even loved you. I did, I do and I will. Those memories we had will be cherished. Will time slowing fade them out? Will I forget them entirely? Will I add various fantastical details? I hope I don’t. I wish I did. I just don’t know.

You were an honorable husband, an ideal son, a just brother, and a cool uncle.

You take a piece of my heart, you take part of my blood, you take part of my soul.

I had missed so many years together already. Now I will miss many more. You rest easy, you Rest In Peace.

Con mucho amor,

tu hermano”

CNM’s statement:

“CNM is sorry to inform you of very sad news regarding a member of the CNM community. Abner Antillon, who was 35, passed away yesterday morning. He had worked at CNM since 2016, beginning as an Operations I employee. He served as a Lead Operations employee from March 2017 to October 2018 and as a Groundskeeper from October 2018 to June 2021. He transitioned within CNM and worked as a Student Services Technician from June 2021 to April 2022, then became a Navigator in April 2022. While working at CNM, he was pursuing his bachelor’s degree in Psychology at the University of New Mexico. And he was a CNM student from 2016 to 2019, earning an associate degree in Integrated Studies and two certificates from the School of Health, Wellness & Public Safety. Abner was passionate about helping students and he was fluent in English and Spanish, allowing him to serve a diverse range of students throughout their CNM journey. Abner was a highly valued employee and he was very well-liked by his colleagues and students. He will be dearly missed. CNM extends our deepest condolences to Abner’s family, his friends, and colleagues. This is a terrible tragedy. If anybody at CNM would like to access grief counseling, please reach out to our Employee Assistance Program provider ComPsych. You can learn more about ComPsych’s counseling services here or call 844-236-4493. You can also reach out to CNM leadership in the Division of Enrollment Management & Student Success.”

-Central New Mexico Community College

“He always put his family first and loved his wife, who is pregnant with his unborn first baby boy,” wrote another one of Antillon’s friends in an anonymous statement provided to KRQE News 13. “He was a very handyman and the true definition of a ‘man.’ Many looked up to him and loved him.”

Story continues below

Recent testimony in Martens trial

Joseph Gonzales was most recently an important witness for the defense in the trial of Fabian Gonzales, tied to the 2016 killing of Victoria Martens. Joseph is Fabian Gonzales’ older brother. Joseph Gonzales has never been charged or associated with the Victoria Martens case. He was only interviewed as a witness during the investigation.

Stories about Joseph Gonzales became key points of evidence for the prosecution during Fabian Gonzales’ trial. Joseph Gonzales was one of the last people who saw Fabian on the night Victoria Martens was killed. He was also in contact with his brother several times in the days before the girl was murdered.

In trying to prove the reckless child abuse resulting in death charge against Fabian Gonzales, prosecutors argued that Victoria Martens’ death occurred as a result of Fabian Gonzales’ lifestyle. Throughout the trial, prosecutors sought to highlight the importance of a fight Fabian Gonzales got into with a cousin at a BBQ party, days before Victoria was killed.

The fight is said to have occurred after Fabian Gonzales showed up to the BBQ party uninvited. Fabian received a black eye during that fight. After leaving, Fabian Gonzales and the cousin he fought with traded text messages for three hours, in which Gonzales challenged his cousin to another fight.

Prosecutors argued that the fight was the only significant event to take place days before Victoria’s death. They also argued that Fabian Gonzales sought to retaliate against the cousin he fought with. Phone records showed Fabian Gonzales called his brother more than 20 times after getting in the fight at the BBQ party.

KRQE Podcast: How prosecutors got a guilty verdict in the Fabian Gonzales, Victoria Martens trial

Prosecutors alleged that Fabian Gonzales sought to return to the scene of the BBQ party fight with his brother Joseph. On the witness stand, Joseph Gonzales downplayed those accusations.

“What did you say about his proposal that you get involved?” Defense attorney Hugh Dangler asked Joseph Gonzales during the trial in July.

“I told [Fabian] [the people he fought] were just a waste of time– we’re not going to [get involved,]” Joseph Gonzales responded. “What happened was unfortunate, but regardless, you’re not going to go back over there, no one’s going to go take it any further, it was a waste of time.”

In some of the most contentious testimony of the trial, prosecutors tried to highlight Joseph Gonzales’ credibility on the witness stand by questioning him about alleged associations with a gang. Gonzales denied any involvement or association.

Fabian Gonzales was convicted by a jury on evidence tampering charges and a single count of reckless child abuse resulting in death. Facing between 18 and 44 years in prison, Gonzales is set to be sentenced in late October 2022.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 18

BIDUMBSUX
4d ago

They both need too take a nice lovely trip to the morgue! Along with Jessica Kelly and the mother of Victoria!

Reply(1)
6
Crystal's Momma
4d ago

#abqtrue. are these idiots parents dead? if not, they should be! way to raise a couple winners,not!

Reply
10
chata49
4d ago

well its generational in the #DukeCity , par for the course #newmexicotrue , you cant cure stupid when its in the blood

Reply(1)
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque woman accused of multiple burglaries to stay in jail

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Kellie Shugart, the woman police believe removed window panes to rob businesses, will stay behind bars until trial. Shugart is accused of burglarizing 17 businesses in Albuquerque. Altogether, she is charged with 69 counts from the robberies and tampering with evidence. The state filed a pretrial detention motion Friday to keep her […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Vigil held for Albuquerque pizza shop owner killed during robbery

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A vigil for Rosario Zito was held Saturday at Giovanni’s Pizzeria. Zito was shot and killed Tuesday night during a robbery. Friends, family, and community members joined together to remember his life. He was the owner of Giovanni’s Pizzeria and well known in the community. Saturday night, people close to Zito spoke […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Bernalillo County, NM
Albuquerque, NM
Crime & Safety
City
Albuquerque, NM
South Valley, NM
Crime & Safety
Bernalillo County, NM
Crime & Safety
City
South Valley, NM
KRQE News 13

Warrant issued for suspect in Northeast Heights murder

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An arrest warrant has been filed for Derrik Bonner who is suspected in a murder in the Foothills. Bonner is accused of shooting and killing David Salazar on August 7 at the Copper Ridge Apartment on Tramway. According to the warrant, investigators believe Bonner forced his way into the apartment with Salazar’s […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#What Happened Was#Violent Crime#Val Verde Drive Southwest
KRQE News 13

Student arrested, charged in Del Norte High shooting scare

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A 17-year-old student is facing charges after gunshots were fired near Del Norte High School, forcing students to shelter in place. Albuquerque Public Schools says its police department arrested Erbielo Cervantes in connection with the shooting Wednesday. According to a spokeswoman for the district, officers contacted Cervantes at his home Wednesday night, […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

CNM to hold memorial for student killed in the South Valley

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Central New Mexico Community College is hosting a memorial for a student that was killed earlier this week. Joseph Gonzales is accused of shooting and killing Abner Antillon Monday after an argument over speeding. Antillon graduated from Rio Grande High School and was studying psychology at CNM. He also worked as a […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

APD gives update on July fatal police shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Officials with the Albuquerque Police Department gave an update Friday on a fatal July officer-involved shooting. The shooting took place at an apartment complex in northwest Albuquerque on Cibola Loop. APD says on July 20, police responded to 43-year-old Wendel Tagle’s apartment for a domestic violence call. Police and a crisis management […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque reaches $42.5K settlement in excessive force case

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Albuquerque has settled a lawsuit with a man who claimed officers used excessive force that could have killed him. In 2015, Albuquerque Police Department officers were chasing Majestic Howard after catching him in a bait car. The lawsuit states, that right before his arrest, Howard stopped running and sat […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Thieves hit Albuquerque non-profit and steal equipment

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A non-profit organization in Albuquerque is the latest victim of theft. Youth Development Incorporated or YDI was burglarized this past weekend. Now, they’re asking the public for help in finding the thieves.  “Being an agency that helps families and children and our staff who work with the children, they just can’t believe that it […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Brother of Fabian Gonzales pleads not guilty to murder charge

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Joseph Gonzales, the man accused of murdering another man after an alleged argument over speeding, pled not guilty Wednesday. Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office deputies say Gonzales gunned down Abner Antillon outside his South Valley home. Gonzales claims Antillon was speeding, which led to an argument. BCSO investigators say Gonzales opened fire as […]
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

Protestors call for end to police violence in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Dozens took to the streets Thursday night to protest the death of Keshawn Thomas at the hands of Albuquerque police. The group gathered at Coors and Quail carrying banners and balloons honoring Thomas’s life. They also held up signs calling for an end to police violence. APD says the 27-year-old appeared to be […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Son of suspect in Muslim murders wants trial moved

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Shaheen Syed, the son of Muhammad Syed, was arraigned in federal court Thursday. He is charged with lying on documents to purchase guns and the feds believe he helped his father kill three Muslim men. Now, his attorney wants his federal trial moved out of New Mexico into Colorado. His attorney says […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

33K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy