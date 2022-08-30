ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake George, NY

Lake George Restaurant Week serving in September

By Jay Petrequin
 4 days ago

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – Something fun is cooking in the village of Lake George. In September, Lake George Region Restaurant Week is coming back, with new prix-fixe menus and plenty to taste.

Restaurant Week returns to Lake George from Sunday-Saturday, Sept. 11-17. The twice-annual event gives restaurants in and around the village a themed challenge, for them to develop into the core principle behind appetizers, entrees and desserts. This year, all restaurants have been promoted to use at least one ingredient grown in New York in creating their dishes. Each participating restaurant will offer its fixed, three-course menu for $30.

“We will be highlighting New York-made ingredients throughout this promotion, aiming to spotlight the connection between New York producers and local restaurants to showcase the value of supporting small business and community connections,” said Lake George Regional Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Gina Mintzer. “Restaurant week is a great opportunity for people to sample the culinary talents at restaurants in our area. We’re hoping visitors and locals will take advantage of this great value as well as the Taste NY mission of ‘Choose local, buy New York.’”

Restaurants participating in September’s Restaurant Week include:

  • 40 Oak Classic American Grille
  • Adirondack Pub & Brewery
  • BeBob’s Backstreet BBQ
  • Charlie’s Bar & Kitchen
  • Docksider Restaurant
  • Lobster Pot Restaurant
  • Log Jam Restaurant
  • Mario’s Restaurant
  • Nettle Meadow Tavern at the Hitching Post
  • Sans Souci
  • The View Restaurant
  • TR’s Restaurant

The return of a September restaurant week echoes weeks held in 2020 and 2021, where restaurants were prompted to use apple and pumpkin as core parts of their creations.

If you like what you tasted, you can get a chance to have some more. Patrons of Lake George Region Restaurant Week can fill out a survey on the event, provided by their server; or post on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok or Twitter using the hashtag #DineLGR to enter for a chance to win gift cards provided by participating restaurants.

NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

