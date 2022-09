Alvinia E. Dittenber, age 86, of Au Gres, Michigan, passed in the early morning hours of August 31, 2022, with her loving family at her side. Alvinia was born on April 28, 1936, and raised by Julius and Edna Cole in Burleigh Township, Michigan where she resided for the first 22 years of her life.

AU GRES, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO