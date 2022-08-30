Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mother Searching For Daughter Who Vanished The Day Before Mother's DayThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSeattle, WA
Cold Case Murder of a Mother and Toddler Solved after 27 YearsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
Opinion: Seattle Has Come Up with An Innovative Solution for the Homeless Population and Business Owners AlikeDaniella CressmanSeattle, WA
Starbucks Announces Store Closures Due to "Safety Issues"Cadrene HeslopSeattle, WA
Related
KOMO News
O'Dea, Eastside Catholic win get thrilling wins on opening night
The stage was set in the shadow of the Space Needle and two perennial powers scored some major wins to start their seasons. Indeed, high school football is back, and it feels the most "normal" that we've seen in three years. Normal meaning, relaxed COVID protocols, but also schools like...
KOMO News
Labor Day weekend traffic: The best and worst times to leave in Washington state
Labor Day weekend travel has kicked off, and if you're planning a road trip, you may be stuck in heavier traffic than usual. Inrix is predicting a 41 percent increase in delays over normal nationwide. “Labor Day traffic does tend to be a lot less than Memorial Day or Fourth...
KOMO News
Seattle Children's Hospital reaches agreement on new contract
SEATTLE, Wash. — Nurses at Seattle Children's Hospital voted on a new contract on Thursday evening. The vote was overwhelmingly in favor of ratification. Per the union, the negotiation process was civil, yet extensive. The vote ended at 9 p.m. and the new contract becomes effective on September 5.
KOMO News
Former missing Olympia teen connected to Orting homicide
ORTING, Wash. — The Thurston County teenager who went missing earlier this week was one of two suspects connected to the homicide of a 51-year-old man in Orting. Investigators identified one of the suspects at 16-year old Gabriel Davies, the teen who disappeared under mysterious circumstances and was found safe after an extensive search in Thurston County.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KOMO News
Pet of the week: Bonded cats Zack and Ty
Zack and Ty are a bonded pair of big cats. Ty is 10 and Zack is 13, and they were both surrendered more than a month ago through no fault of their own. Staff at Seattle Humane say the two are very affectionate and playful cats who have experience living with children and a small dog. As senior cats, Ty and Zack enjoy plenty of naps. Ty is more interested in climbing in people’s laps for pets, but Zack also enjoys getting some attention. Both are fans of wand toys.
KOMO News
Downtown Seattle ramping up clean-up efforts
SEATTLE, Wash. — Clean-up efforts are happening in Downtown Seattle to beautify and remove all the trash in the city. The metropolitan Improvement district, a program managed by the Downtown Seattle Association rolled out 18 new mobile machines. “In a one-year span we’ve collected over 1.4 million gallons of...
KOMO News
Kirkland business owner plagued by recent slate of break-ins
KIRKLAND, Wash. — Just after five Monday morning, a thief busted into Doug’s Auto Tune and Repair. At first, surveillance videos him rummaging through the shop before getting into a red ford fusion. He hits several other vehicles inside while he’s boxed in and then is seen taking...
KOMO News
Missing Thurston County teen found safe, returns to family in Olympia area
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Deputies said a missing teenager was found safe and returned to his family on Thursday evening in Thurston County. The Thurston County Sheriff's Office said Gabriel Davies, 16, was located around 10 p.m. in the 13600 block of Tilley Road South in Tenino, Wash. The sheriff's office said it would not provide additional comments.
RELATED PEOPLE
KOMO News
Suspect arrested in connection to fatal shooting on Aurora Ave
SEATTLE - Seattle Police say a 47-year-old man was arrested Thursday evening in connection to a shooting that killed one person and injured another. Police say the shooting occurred in the 14300 block of Aurora Ave N early Tuesday morning. A 44-year-old man was killed and a 46-year-old man suffered minor injuries from an apparent graze wound.
KOMO News
Parents, labor volunteers rally around striking teachers in Kent
KENT, Wash. — The teachers’ strike against the Kent School District completes 7 full days. That’s 7 days without students certified staff in any Kent schools. Friday night after 5:00 pm, the district posted a message on social media that there would be no school on Monday, September 5h, Labor Day. The strike is now expected to stretch into another week.
KOMO News
Tacoma Police still searching for suspect in the killing of a Tacoma woman
TACOMA, Wash. - Tacoma Police are again asking the public for any information in the 2020 killing of a Tacoma woman. Diana Davis was reported missing from the Proctor area of Tacoma on July 27, 2020. Two days later, her car was found in Tacoma engulfed in flames. Her remains...
KOMO News
Crews battle residential fire at Kent mobile home park
KENT, Wash. — Crews battled a residential fire in Kent on Friday morning. The fire broke out at a mobile home park around 5 a.m. in the 800 block of Central Avenue South. Puget Sound Fire said it extinguished the fire in 30 minutes. Flames spread to the exterior of a second home, crews said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KOMO News
Drivers beware: School zone cameras activated as kids head back to class
BELLEVUE, Wash. — Students in at least a dozen local districts are just wrapping up their first days of the new school year, including Bellevue. School zone cameras are mounted near four campuses in the Bellevue School District, including Odle Middle School, Stevenson Elementary School, Lake Hills Elementary School and Sunset Elementary School.
KOMO News
Officers investigating a fatal hit and run collision in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. — Tacoma Police say they are looking for a driver accused of being involved in a fatal collision in Tacoma Thursday afternoon. Police say the collision occurred at E. 34 & E. D St. around 3:30 p.m. Police say the victim was driving eastbound on E 34th...
KOMO News
Concerns raised that booking policies at jail impact Tacoma businesses
TACOMA, Wash. — As theft and property damage plague local businesses, the Tacoma Business Council is raising the alarm about a revolving door at the Pierce County Jail. Because COVID-19 safety protocols limit how many inmates the jail can currently keep in custody, many people arrested for misdemeanors are being booked and then let go. The concern for members of the Tacoma Business Council is whether there’s accountability for the crimes.
KOMO News
Surveillance video captures several gunshots from attempted break in
PARKLAND, Wash. — Surveillance video from a neighbor captured several gunshots as a man fights back against two people investigators say were trying to break-in. “You can hear [the homeowner] saying, ‘You guys need to get out of here, you guys need to leave, you guys need to get out of here,’ and shots rang out, Charles Tynes, who lives nearby, said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KOMO News
Man found dead near Gold Bar about 15 feet off hiking trail
GOLD BAR, Wash. — A homicide investigation has launched near Gold Bar after a man was found dead off a trail. The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office said it was called about a suspicious death around 10:20 a.m. in the 47900 block of Highway 2 in Gold Bar. Deputies...
KOMO News
Tukwila officers chase down burglary suspect who tried to out-run them
TUKWILA, Wash. — The Tukwila Police Department said its’ “track team” was able to catch a burglary suspect who “wanted to partake in felony cardio.”. It happened just after 1 a.m. when officers rushed to a burglary alarm at a business in the 200 block of Minkler Boulevard.
KOMO News
Renton police investigating homicide after man found dead on the ground
RENTON, Wash. – Police are investigating a homicide that occurred Thursday morning in Renton. Officers responded to a 911 call just before 5:30 a.m., finding a man motionless on the ground in the 300 block of SW Sunset Boulevard. Detectives ruled the death a homicide that “was not random,”...
KOMO News
Local residents growing frustrated with nearby encampment
SEATTLE, Wash. — Neighbors are fed up and desperately calling for help with a growing encampment under the Ship Canal Bridge. Some residents we spoke to say the growing trash and break-ins is forcing them out of the area. There’s no timeline on when this encampment will be addressed...
Comments / 0