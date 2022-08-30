Zack and Ty are a bonded pair of big cats. Ty is 10 and Zack is 13, and they were both surrendered more than a month ago through no fault of their own. Staff at Seattle Humane say the two are very affectionate and playful cats who have experience living with children and a small dog. As senior cats, Ty and Zack enjoy plenty of naps. Ty is more interested in climbing in people’s laps for pets, but Zack also enjoys getting some attention. Both are fans of wand toys.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO