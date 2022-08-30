Read full article on original website
Plumas County News
Hwy 32 closed from junction with 36 to Humboldt Road
Sept. 2 10:30 a.m. Caltrans is reporting that State Route 32 is currently closed from the junction with State Route 36 (Tehama County) to Humboldt Road (Butte County) due to a big rig rollover. No current estimated time to reopen; please use alternate routes.
Plumas County News
Highway 70 Canyon closure to begin at 7 a.m. Sept. 6
A full highway closure is planned for Highway 70 in the Feather River Canyon following the Labor Day weekend to replace a culvert at Opapee Creek. Caltrans announced today, Sept. 2, that the closure will go into effect Tuesday, Sept. 6 at 7 a.m., with anticipated reopening to traffic by Tuesday, Sept. 13 at 7 a.m.
Plumas County News
Close encounters with bears – Plumas residents share their stories
The calls come into dispatch; the pictures appear on Facebook; no doubt you have seen one yourself — there seem to be bears everywhere this year. I wrote a story about a Quincy couple who awoke to find a bear rummaging in their kitchen a couple of weeks ago. It struck a chord with a lot of people who have had their own experience with the furry creatures and Plumas News is printing some of them below.
Plumas County News
Forest Service advises caution over this long, hot Labor Day weekend
Labor Day weekend is the last three-day opportunity to enjoy one more blast of summer in the outdoors. Area residents and visitors planning to recreate in the Plumas National Forest this weekend are asked to be aware of current conditions and take measures to have a safe and enjoyable holiday weekend.
Plumas County News
Passerby spots fire, averts possible disaster for Quincy neighborhood
At approximately 2:40 p.m. this afternoon, a call came in for a possible structure structure fire on Bell Lane in East Quincy. Quincy Fire Chief Robbie Cassou said that thanks to the quick actions of a passerby, the fire was stopped before it could spread into an adjacent development. “The...
Plumas County News
Plumas County RAC seeks project applications for funding
A new project application period for Plumas County Resource Advisory Committee (RAC) projects has been set for Sept. 1, 2022 until Sept. 30, with approximately $850,000 available for projects. Projects are available for funding consideration by the Plumas County Resource Advisory Committee and the Plumas National Forest Supervisor, per the...
Plumas County News
Changes at CPUD appear to be bearing fruit
The August meeting of the Chester Public Utility District (CPUD) board of directors opened right on time and with the new wireless PA system working well. There were quite a few empty seats with 11 members of the public in attendance. The first few items on the agenda went very quickly and the General Manager’s report gave a good overview of activities for the last month. GM Adam Cox did stress the importance of having a Strategic Planning session by the board in the near future in order to search out a definitive plan for all the departments that make up CPUD.
Plumas County News
Stewardship coalition to hold public tour of project within Dixie Fire footprint
Mark your calendars for Friday, Sept. 9, the Feather River Stewardship Coalition is hosting a public field tour that will highlight lessons learned from the Plumas National Forest’s Franks Valley project area within the Dixie Fire. Discussion will focus on forest management, the success and limitations of treatments, long-term forest change, and strategies for recovery.
Plumas County News
Sierra Schools Foundation to hold golf tourney Oct. 1
Join The Sierra Schools Foundation on Oct. 1 for a fun day of golf at Plumas Pines Golf Resort, a delicious BBQ steak dinner and a unique silent and live auction to support the students of Sierra county!. The Sierra Schools Foundation supports local schools through its educational grant program...
Plumas County News
Public Health releases its flu vaccine schedule
Yes, it’s that time again. The Plumas County Public Health Agency is organizing its annual drive-thru flu clinics. The schedule was released this morning so mark your calendars for the appropriate date in early October.
Plumas County News
Orthopedic surgeon joins Seneca Hospital
Seneca Hospital announced today orthopedic surgeon, Bill P Watson, M.D. has recently joined Seneca. He is board certified in orthopedic surgery and has been practicing for over 30 years. He specializes in general orthopedics, hip and knee joint replacement and trauma, with the ability to diagnose and treat ailments affecting muscles, bones and joints, sports injuries, and more.
