PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Foundation partners with brand consultant in nonprofit Arnold school effort
A foundation working to raise $7 million to open a nonprofit middle school in Arnold has retained a national brand consulting agency. The Teach from DeHart Foundation on Friday announced a partnership with Beck & Stone in New York City. Matt DeHart, a South Carolina educator, founded the academy he...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Kiski Area alumna opens all-inclusive salon in Allegheny Township
A Kiski Area alumna has opened a business right across the street from where she once attended high school. Cassandra “Casey Lynn” Walsh of Vandergrift recently opened her own full-service salon, Casey Lynn: Style for all, in Allegheny Township, a stone’s throw from Kiski Area High School.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Kenneth J. Broadbent, David Callahan and Jim Snell: Pa. natural gas and labor, forging a reliable, sustainable energy future
While President Grover Cleveland did not make it a federal holiday in June of 1894, Labor Day was first celebrated in New York City on Sept. 5, 1882. Nearly 400 miles away that same year, natural gas from the historic Haymaker No. 1 well in Murrysville was delivered to consumers in Pittsburgh’s South Side, East Liberty and Lawrenceville neighborhoods.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Kick off autumn with the EQT Washington and Greene Counties’ Covered Bridge Festival
As autumn approaches, a world of seasonal activities opens up. It’s a time to enjoy the beautiful natural world, savor delicious food and decorate with unique crafts. All of those activities can be had with a visit to the EQT Washington and Greene Counties’ Covered Bridge Festival, running the weekend of September 17 and 18 in a number of locations.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Laurels & lances: Teaching and searching
Laurel: To making an effort. Lots of people are talking about the problems in education — especially with the falling numbers of teachers. It’s an issue that wasn’t necessarily caused by the coronavirus pandemic, but it has definitely been exacerbated by it. Colleges are seeing fewer people pursue degrees in education — ironic as many Pennsylvania universities were founded specifically for the training of teachers.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Sewickley-based Allegheny Land Trust earns national recognition
The Land Trust Alliance’s Land Trust Accreditation Commission granted conservation nonprofit Allegheny Land Trust with its second renewal as a nationally accredited land trust. Allegheny Land Trust, which has the Barking Slopes Conservation Area in Plum among its properties, is one of fewer than 10% of land trusts across...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Longtime DA's spokesman resigns after more than 2 decades on the job
Mike Manko, the longtime spokesman for Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen A. Zappala Jr., has left his position. “Another opportunity presented itself, and the time is right,” said Manko, 58, of Scott. He did not say what is next for him. Manko joined the district attorney’s office in January...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Letter to the editor: Jeannette mayor is naïve
I think our mayor in Jeannette is extremely naïve. Apparently, if a Jeannette student is enrolled into Hempfield Area School District, his or her family automatically will become financially stable. Hey, Mayor, how about taking care of your own business? What happened with the Monsour property? Should we list...
explore venango
Gov. Wolf: $2,000 Direct Payments to Pennsylvanians ‘Will Make a Life-Changing Difference for Families in Communities Across the Commonwealth’
SHARPSBURG, Pa. – Governor Tom Wolf was joined by Representative Sara Innamorato and local officials at Roots of Faith ministries in Sharpsburg to call on Pennsylvania’s General Assembly to pass legislation for the $500 million PA Opportunity Program, which would send $2,000 checks directly to Pennsylvanians. “This money...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Police academy classes could help address Pittsburgh police staffing concerns
After some Pittsburgh City Council members raised concerns Wednesday about the dwindling number of officers in the city’s police bureau, Mayor Ed Gainey announced two new police academy classes are planned. The Pittsburgh Bureau of Police now has 852 officers, according to Public Safety spokeswoman Cara Cruz. She said...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Man gets federal prison for detonating IED in Lawrenceville
A man accused of throwing an improvised explosive device onto a Lawrenceville street last year did not set out to hurt anyone, his attorney said, but was most likely carrying out a “drug-fueled, ill-conceived prank.”. Charles Baker, 35, of Lawrenceville, pleaded guilty Thursday to three federal counts, including possession...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Arnold approves use of building for pallet recycling business
A New Kensington couple has been given permission to move their wood pallet recycling business into a building in Arnold. The city’s zoning hearing board, following a hearing Wednesday, approved a special exception and variance for Brennan and Mariah Brooks-Boyd to use the building at 1508-10 Third Ave. The building previously was home to L&L Electric.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Mother-daughter duo to open specialty clothing boutique in Vandergrift
A new business is buzzing into Vandergrift. Honeybee & Co., an online women’s and children’s specialty clothing boutique, is scheduled to open a brick-and-mortar location Sept. 15 at 301 Emerson St. The business, co-owned by the mother-and-daughter team of Rachelle Beavers, 45, of West Leechburg and Destiney Beatty,...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
With start of school, Plum seeks bus drivers
With the start of the academic year, of course, comes the daily journey of students to and from their schools. To help ensure that the missions are completed safely and efficiently, Plum Borough School District is hiring bus drivers. A school district letter to community members details a shortage of...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Letter to the editor: Wolf's stimulus check money should go to us
Gov. Tom Wolf’s $2,000 stimulus checks would go far to help needy families. I believe what Pennsylvanians need to know is that Pennsylvania’s Republican Legislature is hoping for a Republican win in the governor’s race, then the money will surely be divided and sent to special interest groups that support them.
Megabus expanding services to connect Pittsburgh with 22 other cities
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - One of the largest bus companies in North America is expanding in Pennsylvania.Megabus announced it's partnering with Fullington Trailways to connect Pittsburgh with 22 cities.The partnership also connects State College, Philadelphia, Harrisburg and New York City with other cities. "We're excited to have the opportunity to embark on this partnership to expand service throughout Pennsylvania," said Colin Emberson, VP Commercial for megabus.com in a press release. "As the demand for travel continues to grow, these new routes will offer many convenient new options for our customers and will be a great addition to our existing network." Megabus didn't list all the cities, but said the new schedules are already available online and trips begin on Thursday.
3 kids, 3 adults evacuated from house fire in Westmoreland County
VANDERGRIFT, Pa. — Three kids and three adults were evacuated from a fire in Westmoreland County. 911 dispatchers confirm crews were sent to the 400 block of Walnut Street in Vandergrift at around 4:29 p.m. Several pets were also removed from the home. Two lamps plugged into an outlet...
Vehicle crashes into tree in Westmoreland County
MOUNT PLEASANT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A vehicle had to be towed from a scene after it crashed into a tree in Westmoreland County. Dispatchers were called to Clay Pike Road and Stairs Road in Mount Pleasant Township at around 5:24 p.m. At least one person was involved in the...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
How will student loan relief impact the economy, higher education? Western Pa. professors weigh in
People are talking about the Biden administration’s student loan relief plan “as if these loans will magically disappear,” according to Antony Davies, economics professor at Duquesne University in Pittsburgh. The problem is, they won’t. On Aug. 24, the administration announced its plans to cancel up to...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Defense in Tree of Life case wants to know jurors' religious affiliation
Attorneys for the man accused of killing 11 people at the Tree of Life synagogue in Squirrel Hill nearly four years ago want permission to ask potential jurors about their religious affiliation. In a motion filed this week in federal court, attorneys for Robert Bowers asked that either they or...
