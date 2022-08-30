Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KSLTV
One killed in single-vehicle West Jordan crash
WEST JORDAN, Utah — A 27-year-old Sandy man was killed in a single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning. Sgt. Saunders with the West Jordan Police Department said the car was traveling northbound on 5600 West when it crashed near 6300 South just after 3 a.m. Saunders said the driver was...
Gephardt Daily
Sandy man ejected, killed in West Jordan crash
WEST JORDAN, Utah, Sept. 3, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Sandy man died Saturday morning after losing control of his vehicle and striking a cinderblock wall outside a residence. The 27-year-old man, alone in the northbound vehicle, was ejected and died at the scene, Sgt. Brian Schaaf, West Jordan...
KSLTV
One dead in Grand County after pickup truck making U-turn hit by semi
GRAND COUNTY, Utah — Officials with the Utah Department of Public Safety said a pickup truck driver was killed in a crash on U.S. Highway 191 early Saturday morning. The crash happened at 2:22 a.m. near milepost 149, approximately 8 miles south of the Interstate 80 junction. Troopers say...
kjzz.com
1 extricated from vehicle, critically injured in Woods Cross crash
WOODS CROSS, Utah (KUTV) — A person had to be extricated from a car after suffering critical injuries in a crash Friday morning in Davis County. South Davis Metro Fire crews responded out to reports of a crash on 2600 South around 10 a.m. According to officials, when they...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man shot, killed outside 'Sneaker Con' in downtown SLC
One person was shot and killed in downtown Salt Lake City Saturday afternoon after leaving a sneaker convention.
Gephardt Daily
Sandy police investigate after 11-year-old reportedly stabs mother
SANDY, Utah, Sept. 2, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police in Sandy are investigating a stabbing Friday afternoon in which a child reportedly stabbed an adult during an argument. Police responded to the area of 1600 East and Nicklaus Road after receiving a call about the 1:15 p.m. incident, Lt. Dean Carriger, with the Sandy Police Department, told Gephardt Daily.
Gephardt Daily
Man dead, woman wounded in Sandy shooting
SANDY, Utah, Sept. 2, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Sandy police investigators are on the scene of a double shooting that left a man dead and woman hospitalized in stable condition. Sandy Police Lt. Dean Carriger told Gephardt Daily officers responded to a shots-fired call Friday about 10:30 a.m. in...
KSLTV
SLC police investigate fatal shooting, outside of the Salt Palace Convention Center
SALT LAKE CITY — One person is dead after a shooting outside the Salt Palace Convention Center Saturday afternoon. Salt Lake City police spokesperson Brent Weisberg said one person was shot by a gun on 150 S W Temple Street at approximately 3:15 p.m. When police arrived, they found...
IN THIS ARTICLE
11-year-old girl stabs mother in Sandy
An investigation is underway after police say an 11-year-old girl stabbed her mom in the chest Friday afternoon in Sandy.
eastidahonews.com
Utah mother stabbed by 11-year-old child during argument
SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – Sandy police are currently investigating the reported stabbing of a 39-year-old mother, who was stabbed in the chest by her 11-year-old child during an argument on Friday afternoon. According to Sandy Police Department Lt. Dean Carriger, police were called to a report of the stabbing...
POLICE: Sandy mother stabbed by 11 y/o child during argument
SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – Sandy police are currently investigating the reported stabbing of a 39-year-old mother, who was stabbed in the chest by her 11-year-old child during an argument on Friday afternoon. According to Sandy Police Department Lt. Dean Carriger, police were called to a report of the stabbing around 1:15 p.m. in the area […]
kjzz.com
Residents around 900 South TRAX station concerned by recent shootings
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — People who live around the 900 South TRAX station in Salt Lake City heard familiar sounds around 9:30 p.m. Thursday night – yelling, gunshots, and sirens. This time, police shot a man who is accused of threatening an officer with a knife. The...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Gephardt Daily
Firefighters from 3 districts quickly contain RV, barn fire in Wanship
WANSHIP, Utah, Sept. 3, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Firefighters quickly contained an RV fire that spread to a nearby barn Saturday morning in Wanship. Crews from the Park City, North Summit and South Summit fire districts responded to a fire on Riverbend Road at 9:38 a.m., the Park City Fire District states in a Facebook post.
kslnewsradio.com
UTA officer shoots robbery suspect
SALT LAKE CITY — A 50-year-old man is in critical condition this morning after being shot by a UTA police officer Thursday night. The UTA said the two officers involved in the incident have been placed on paid administrative leave. An individual approached two officers at approximately 9 p.m....
Gephardt Daily
Robbery suspect shot, wounded by UTA police officer in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 2, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A man being questioned in connection with a robbery near 900 South and 200 West was shot and critically wounded in a confrontation with UTA police officers Thursday night. Carl Arky, senior media relations specialist for the Utah Transit...
kjzz.com
Funeral held for two siblings killed in crash walking to school in Provo
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — Friends and family of two children who were tragically killed on Monday in Provo said their final goodbyes. Romero and Flavia Hilealgo were killed on Monday, while walking to school, when Provo police say 59-year-old Darren Albertson crashed into them with his car. Albertson also...
Police pursuit ends with fiery explosion in South Jordan
A police pursuit ended in a fiery explosion Tuesday night after officers tried to catch a man they believe stole a truck and trailer.
Employee caught redhanded at Glenwild Golf
PARK CITY, Utah — Summit County Sheriff’s Department arrested a 23-year-old male employee of Glenwild Country Club on Thursday, September 1. The employee was caught on video with items stolen […]
WATCH: 9 y/o Utahn walks out of hospital after days on life support
UTAH (ABC4) – Nine-year-old Paxton, a Utah native, walked out of the hospital on his own Sept. 1 after having been in extremely critical condition following a serious drowning incident. The Summit County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) responded to reports of a vehicle that had become submerged in Smith and Morehouse Reservoir with three children inside […]
deseret.com
2 siblings killed on their way to school in Provo after car hits them; driver also dies after crash
A brother and sister died Monday after a car drove onto the sidewalk and hit them, Provo police said. An SUV was driving west on 700 North at 8:06 a.m. when it crossed the eastbound lanes and hit the 10-year-old boy and 9-year-old girl on the sidewalk on their way to school, Provo Police Capt. Brian Taylor said.
Comments / 0