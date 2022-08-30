ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Park, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Georgia vs Oregon score prediction given by ESPN college football analyst

Many feel that Georgia's biggest test of the 2022 season will come in the season opener, a neutral site matchup against Oregon in Atlanta. Both teams are ranked in the top 15 of most preseason Top 25 lists, making this the highly anticipated game in Week 1. Georgia, whose record last season was 14-1 with a nation-leading 28.4-point margin of victory, went 10-5 against the spread in 2021, with a +7.3 margin against the spread that was good for seventh-best in the country. ESPN statistician Bill Connelly released his SP+ picks this week, including his projection for the Dawgs and the Ducks.
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

How to watch OU vs. UTEP

NORMAN, Okla. — The opener for the Brent Venables era is here. The Sooners enter it as a 30-point favorite in what marks the fifth overall meeting between the two, with the Crimson and Cream taking each of the first four. Here’s a look at how to watch Saturday’s...
NORMAN, OK
247Sports

ESPN's Desmond Howard discusses Notre Dame vs. Ohio State

Notre Dame and Ohio State will square off Saturday night at 7:30 pm ET in Columbus. It is a battle of two Top 5 teams and all eyes will be on this one. ESPN’s Get Up aired Thursday and Desmond Howard was asked a variety of questions about the high-profile matchup. He actually believes Notre Dame, despite being a 17.5-point underdog, has a chance to win this one outright.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Maryland State
City
College Park, MD
State
Florida State
College Park, MD
College Sports
College Park, MD
Sports
Local
Maryland College Sports
College Park, MD
Football
State
Alabama State
Local
Maryland Sports
Local
Maryland Football
247Sports

Bears claim six players off waivers including Alex Leatherwood

LAKE FOREST, Ill., — Just a day after the Chicago Bears set their 53-man roster for the upcoming season, the team made some moves to add to the roster. And one move includes a former first-round pick in Alex Leatherwood. The former Alabama standout was cut by the Las...
CHICAGO, IL
247Sports

Kansas State Injury Report: South Dakota

How healthy is Kansas State entering the first game of the season versus the South Dakota Coyotes?. With several players returning from injuries and others making their way onto the injury report, GoPowercat has compiled a list that we will track throughout the season. Each player listed will remain on the list until they are fully healthy.
MANHATTAN, KS
247Sports

Jackson State WR, Miami transfer Mark Pope reenters portal

Jackson State wide receiver Mark Pope reentered the NCAA transfer portal Wednesday. He originally went into the portal Nov. 9 and transferred to Jackson State Dec. 15. Pope, who received a grade of 85 from 247Sports upon initially entering the portal, logged 34 games with the Hurricanes from 2018-21, including 11 starts. He caught 52 passes for 680 yards (13.1 average) and four touchdowns.
JACKSON, MS
247Sports

Five star junior Trentyn Flowers updates his recruitment

Five star junior Trentyn Flowers is in the process of setting visits for this upcoming year. The 6-foot-8, 180 pound forward is planning to visit, Oklahoma, Kansas, Duke, Oregon, Arkansas, Michigan, and Memphis with no dates set. “The process has been going really well,” he said. “I’ve been talking with...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Locksley
247Sports

Updated scouting report on 4-star receiver Freddie Dubose

Spring Branch (Texas) Smithson Valley's Freddie Dubose suffered a season-ending knee injury in his team's opener this past week, but while that obviously puts a damper on Fall 2022, Dubose still maintains immense long-term potential. A top 15 player in Texas and No. 119 overall in the 2024 Top247 rankings, Dubose has garnered more than a dozen offers, including Oregon, Texas, Texas A&M, Arkansas, Baylor, Tennessee, hometown UTSA, and plenty of others.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Experts and computers pick the winner of The Backyard Brawl

West Virginia will take on No. 17 Pittsburgh later this evening, renewing the Backyard Brawl to kickoff the 2022 football season. EerSports has taken this opportunity to look around the industry for the experts' thoughts on the game and who might win. Here's what we found:. Starting with the computers,...
MORGANTOWN, WV
247Sports

Betting the Buckeyes: Notre Dame

After just over eight months, Ohio State football is back. The second-ranked Buckeyes are set to take the field in primetime on Saturday night against No. 5 Notre Dame. It's the marquee game of the opening weekend of the 2022 college football season as two of college football's blueblood programs meet for only the seventh time in their history, and just the fifth time on either team's campus.
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#College Football
247Sports

Wiltfong Whiparound: Oklahoma has major recruiting momentum

On Thursday's episode of Wiltfong Whiparound, we talked about Oklahoma, how they're trending for five-star defensive lineman David Hicks and the possibility that the Sooners could sign their best class in 247Sports history. All of that in the video above. Oklahoma is currently sitting on 22 commits and the 247Sports...
NORMAN, OK
247Sports

Cleveland Browns claim QB Kellen Mond

After being let go by the Minnesota Vikings on Tuesday, it didn’t take long for Kellen Mond to find another landing spot. On Wednesday afternoon, the Cleveland Browns claimed the second-year signal caller and will add him to the active roster. Mond joins a quarterback room that features starter...
CLEVELAND, OH
247Sports

Everything Scott Frost said in his Tuesday press conference

Nebraska football returned home from Dublin, arriving back in Nebraska just after 3 a.m. on Sunday. The Huskers don’t have the luxury of easing back into game prep, with North Dakota and the home opener looming later this week. Nebraska head coach Scott Frost met with the media on...
LINCOLN, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

Ohio State football: TreVeyon Henderson praises fellow RB Miyan Williams: 'We both are going to go off'

The storylines around Ohio State ahead of a highly-anticipated 2022 campaign are simple. Quarterback C.J. Stroud enters the season as a Heisman Trophy favorite thanks to the return of his favorite target, all-world wideout Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Star running back TreVeyon Henderson is the unquestioned starter and looks to build off a record-breaking freshman campaign as a complement to Ohio State’s explosive passing attack. Except Henderson does not view himself as the unquestioned starter. Instead, he believes that Ohio State has two starting running backs thanks to the offseason transformation of Miyan Williams.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Updated scouting report on elite 2024 linebacker Sammy Brown

Sammy Brown sits atop the linebacker rankings and No. 5 overall in the 2024 Top247 rankings. The Jefferson (Ga.) High School phenom is also a five-star prospect on the industry-generated 247Sports Composite. His 20-plus offers include Alabama, Auburn, Clemson, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Notre Dame, Ohio State, and numerous other high-profile programs.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy