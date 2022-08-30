Read full article on original website
247Sports
Georgia vs Oregon score prediction given by ESPN college football analyst
Many feel that Georgia's biggest test of the 2022 season will come in the season opener, a neutral site matchup against Oregon in Atlanta. Both teams are ranked in the top 15 of most preseason Top 25 lists, making this the highly anticipated game in Week 1. Georgia, whose record last season was 14-1 with a nation-leading 28.4-point margin of victory, went 10-5 against the spread in 2021, with a +7.3 margin against the spread that was good for seventh-best in the country. ESPN statistician Bill Connelly released his SP+ picks this week, including his projection for the Dawgs and the Ducks.
247Sports
How to watch OU vs. UTEP
NORMAN, Okla. — The opener for the Brent Venables era is here. The Sooners enter it as a 30-point favorite in what marks the fifth overall meeting between the two, with the Crimson and Cream taking each of the first four. Here’s a look at how to watch Saturday’s...
247Sports
What Notre Dame players said about Ohio State heading into top-five matchup
The primetime matchup between No. 2 Ohio State and No. 5 Notre Dame is just around the corner. The Fighting Irish come to Ohio Stadium on Saturday night in what many believe is the best game of the year in the 2022 college football season. This contest marks the first...
247Sports
ESPN's Desmond Howard discusses Notre Dame vs. Ohio State
Notre Dame and Ohio State will square off Saturday night at 7:30 pm ET in Columbus. It is a battle of two Top 5 teams and all eyes will be on this one. ESPN’s Get Up aired Thursday and Desmond Howard was asked a variety of questions about the high-profile matchup. He actually believes Notre Dame, despite being a 17.5-point underdog, has a chance to win this one outright.
247Sports
Bears claim six players off waivers including Alex Leatherwood
LAKE FOREST, Ill., — Just a day after the Chicago Bears set their 53-man roster for the upcoming season, the team made some moves to add to the roster. And one move includes a former first-round pick in Alex Leatherwood. The former Alabama standout was cut by the Las...
247Sports
Kansas State Injury Report: South Dakota
How healthy is Kansas State entering the first game of the season versus the South Dakota Coyotes?. With several players returning from injuries and others making their way onto the injury report, GoPowercat has compiled a list that we will track throughout the season. Each player listed will remain on the list until they are fully healthy.
247Sports
Jackson State WR, Miami transfer Mark Pope reenters portal
Jackson State wide receiver Mark Pope reentered the NCAA transfer portal Wednesday. He originally went into the portal Nov. 9 and transferred to Jackson State Dec. 15. Pope, who received a grade of 85 from 247Sports upon initially entering the portal, logged 34 games with the Hurricanes from 2018-21, including 11 starts. He caught 52 passes for 680 yards (13.1 average) and four touchdowns.
247Sports
Five star junior Trentyn Flowers updates his recruitment
Five star junior Trentyn Flowers is in the process of setting visits for this upcoming year. The 6-foot-8, 180 pound forward is planning to visit, Oklahoma, Kansas, Duke, Oregon, Arkansas, Michigan, and Memphis with no dates set. “The process has been going really well,” he said. “I’ve been talking with...
247Sports
Old Dominion RB Elijah Davis suspended ahead of season opener against Virginia Tech
Old Dominion has suspended senior running back Elijah Davis for the season opener against Virginia Tech, the school announced on Wednesday. Davis has since been removed from the official Old Dominion roster for the 2022 season. According to the Virginian-Pilot, Davis was suspended for a violation of team rules. The...
247Sports
Updated scouting report on 4-star receiver Freddie Dubose
Spring Branch (Texas) Smithson Valley's Freddie Dubose suffered a season-ending knee injury in his team's opener this past week, but while that obviously puts a damper on Fall 2022, Dubose still maintains immense long-term potential. A top 15 player in Texas and No. 119 overall in the 2024 Top247 rankings, Dubose has garnered more than a dozen offers, including Oregon, Texas, Texas A&M, Arkansas, Baylor, Tennessee, hometown UTSA, and plenty of others.
247Sports
Experts and computers pick the winner of The Backyard Brawl
West Virginia will take on No. 17 Pittsburgh later this evening, renewing the Backyard Brawl to kickoff the 2022 football season. EerSports has taken this opportunity to look around the industry for the experts' thoughts on the game and who might win. Here's what we found:. Starting with the computers,...
247Sports
Betting the Buckeyes: Notre Dame
After just over eight months, Ohio State football is back. The second-ranked Buckeyes are set to take the field in primetime on Saturday night against No. 5 Notre Dame. It's the marquee game of the opening weekend of the 2022 college football season as two of college football's blueblood programs meet for only the seventh time in their history, and just the fifth time on either team's campus.
247Sports
Wiltfong Whiparound: Oklahoma has major recruiting momentum
On Thursday's episode of Wiltfong Whiparound, we talked about Oklahoma, how they're trending for five-star defensive lineman David Hicks and the possibility that the Sooners could sign their best class in 247Sports history. All of that in the video above. Oklahoma is currently sitting on 22 commits and the 247Sports...
247Sports
Cleveland Browns claim QB Kellen Mond
After being let go by the Minnesota Vikings on Tuesday, it didn’t take long for Kellen Mond to find another landing spot. On Wednesday afternoon, the Cleveland Browns claimed the second-year signal caller and will add him to the active roster. Mond joins a quarterback room that features starter...
247Sports
How to Watch: No. 11 Oregon vs. No. 3 Georgia in Chick-fil-A Kickoff Classic
The No. 11 Oregon Ducks kickoff their 2022 college football season in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Classic against reigning National Champion No. 3 Georgia on Saturday night in Atlanta. Saturday's game will be the first look for Oregon under new head coach Dan Lanning, who will face off against his previous team.
247Sports
Everything Scott Frost said in his Tuesday press conference
Nebraska football returned home from Dublin, arriving back in Nebraska just after 3 a.m. on Sunday. The Huskers don’t have the luxury of easing back into game prep, with North Dakota and the home opener looming later this week. Nebraska head coach Scott Frost met with the media on...
247Sports
The Ultimate Michigan Football 2022 Preview: More than 60 stories and podcasts previewing Michigan's season
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — At long last, college football season is upon us. After another offseason full of transfers, coaching changes, rumors, realignment and seemingly endless rumors, speculation and debate, actual football awaits us this weekend. And few are more excited about that than the Michigan football team and...
247Sports
Four-star forward Brandon Williams breaks down his final two schools, nearing decision
Four-star senior Brandon Williams is down to two schools and nearing a decision. The 6-foot-7 forward from (New York) Christ the King, is down to UCLA and St. John’s and has visited both programs. “I’ll probably be making my decision by the end of this week,” Williams said....
247Sports
Ohio State football: TreVeyon Henderson praises fellow RB Miyan Williams: 'We both are going to go off'
The storylines around Ohio State ahead of a highly-anticipated 2022 campaign are simple. Quarterback C.J. Stroud enters the season as a Heisman Trophy favorite thanks to the return of his favorite target, all-world wideout Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Star running back TreVeyon Henderson is the unquestioned starter and looks to build off a record-breaking freshman campaign as a complement to Ohio State’s explosive passing attack. Except Henderson does not view himself as the unquestioned starter. Instead, he believes that Ohio State has two starting running backs thanks to the offseason transformation of Miyan Williams.
247Sports
Updated scouting report on elite 2024 linebacker Sammy Brown
Sammy Brown sits atop the linebacker rankings and No. 5 overall in the 2024 Top247 rankings. The Jefferson (Ga.) High School phenom is also a five-star prospect on the industry-generated 247Sports Composite. His 20-plus offers include Alabama, Auburn, Clemson, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Notre Dame, Ohio State, and numerous other high-profile programs.
NFL・
