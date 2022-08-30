Read full article on original website
wlen.com
Attorney For Deputy-Involved Shooting Victim Issues Statement
Adrian, MI – The lawyer representing the victim of the Sheriff’s Deputy involved shooting back in April reached out to WLEN News with comments from her client. This is what was sent:. “My name is Tamaris Henagan and I represent the victim in the officer-involved shooting. My client...
WTOL-TV
Four arrested following standoff in north Toledo with SWAT Thursday afternoon
Briana McGovern and Brittany Keel, both 24 years old, were arrested and charged with improperly handling firearms. Two juveniles were also involved.
bgindependentmedia.org
BGPD investigating 14 incidents of vehicle windows being shot out by BB gun
Bowling Green Police Division has responded to 14 reports of vehicles being vandalized during the last couple days, with windows being shot out by a BB gun, according to BGPD Lt. Adam Skaff. The vehicles were in the 700 and 800 blocks of Napoleon Road, plus one on Ada Avenue...
13abc.com
New video footage details liquor store altercation, leaving one woman seriously injured
LAMBERTVILLE, Mich. (WTVG) - New video footage reveals more details of an altercation in Monroe County that left one woman with some serious injuries. Surveillance video from outside the Liquor Cabinet located on Secor Road, tells the story of what led to Tracy Douglas’s injuries. The surveillance video can be viewed in its entirety at the bottom of this article.
WTOL-TV
Two men charged with murder from late July shooting in central Toledo
Steven Weaver, 22, and Demond Allen, 21, have been charged with the murder of 28-year-old Catherine Craig. Their whereabouts are not known.
Warrant issued for suspect in fatal shooting outside Jackson party store
JACKSON, MI – Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man suspected in a fatal Jackson shooting. A warrant was issued Tuesday for the arrest of Leandrew Martin, 44, in connection with the Aug. 28 shooting death of Markeithis Thomas-James Smith. The two-count felony warrant...
WILX-TV
Cash, drugs, weapons seized in massive Jackson County police operation
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Jackson found guns, drugs and money in a massive operation that took place Thursday. Investigators from the Jackson Narcotics Enforcement Team (JNET) and the Region of Irish Hills Narcotics Office (RHINO) conducted an operation that involved the execution of twelve search warrants in Jackson County. Five warrants were executed on motel rooms located at the Americas Best Value Inn and the Viking Motel in Blackman Township, while seven were executed at various residential and commercial properties in the City of Jackson.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Woman found dead in Ann Arbor apartment 2 days after man killed her while visiting, police say
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – A woman was found dead inside an Ann Arbor apartment two days after she was killed by a man who visited her, police said. Officials were called around 1 p.m. Thursday (Sept. 1) to the Courthouse Square Apartments at 100 South Fourth Avenue in Ann Arbor for a welfare check, they said.
WTOL-TV
Man dies after stabbing in north Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — A 44-year-old man is dead after being stabbed on Saturday afternoon, according to Toledo police. Terry Austin was rushed to the hospital just after 4 p.m. after being found seriously wounded on the 1300 block of Peck St. in north Toledo. Police say Austin was stabbed...
13abc.com
Murder warrants issued in death of Catherine Craig
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two murder warrants have been issued by the Toledo Police Department in relation to the death of Catherine Craig, according to a TPD press release. A warrant was issued for Daevon Higgs, 22, on Aug. 2. However, three days later, Higgs was found murdered in Ravine Park Village on Aug. 5, the press release said.
Ann Arbor woman killed in senior apartment building; neighbor admits to slaying
ANN ARBOR, MI – An Ann Arbor man was arrested Thursday after admitting to killing a woman inside a senior apartment building in downtown Ann Arbor during a visit two days earlier, police said on Friday. Police were called at 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, to the Courthouse Square...
fox2detroit.com
Person of interest sought after assault at Wyandotte bar
WYANDOTTE, Mich. (FOX 2) - Wyandotte police are trying to identify a person of interest after an assault at a bar Saturday. Police said the assault happened at closing time at Smuggler's Run on the Detroit River. Anyone with information is asked to contact Wyandotte police at 734-324-4432.
nbc24.com
Toledo man injured in shooting at Reynolds Road gas station
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police detectives are investigating a Tuesday night shooting at the BP gas station on North Reynolds Road. According to a police report, at 8:43 p.m. two people were at the gas pump when two unknown men started shooting at them from the pump next to it.
Charges could be filed after fight between two women allegedly sparked when car door hit truck outside Monroe County liquor store
Possible criminal charges are pending after an alleged assault and battery outside of a liquor store near the Michigan-Ohio state line that was allegedly started when a woman’s car door hit another woman’s truck.
Teen accused of killing another teen set for preliminary examination
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – A teen accused of fatally shooting another teen in Ypsilanti Township, then turning himself into police is set for a preliminary examination in a month. Kawaun Deshawn Robinson appeared before Washtenaw County 14A District Judge Cedric Simpson Thursday, Sept. 1, for a probable cause conference...
Man shot while working on car in central Toledo Tuesday night
TOLEDO, Ohio — A man was shot in central Toledo Tuesday night while working on a car, according to a report from Toledo Police. The 42-year-old victim and a group of friends were working on a vehicle in a garage at 418 Burbank Drive. An unknown suspect entered the garage at approximately 10:56 p.m. and fired multiple shots before fleeing the scene. The victim was struck once during the incident. He sustained non-life threatening injuries.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Woman brake checks driver behind her, fires shots in I-96 road rage incident, police say
DETROIT – A woman brake checked a driver behind her and then fired shots at the car during a road rage incident on I-96 in Detroit, police said. The incident happened around 7:30 a.m. Thursday (Sept. 1) in the eastbound lanes of I-96 Express near Wyoming Avenue, according to authorities.
13abc.com
Grand jury indicts man accused of Avondale shooting
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Lucas County Grand Jury indicted a man on several charges for allegedly shooting a man multiple times earlier this month. The grand jury indicted Jermaine Jackson on charges including Attempt to Commit Murder with 3 year gun and repeat offender specifications, two counts of Felonious Assault with 3 year gun specifications, Discharging a Firearm on or near prohibited premises with 3 year gun specifications, and Having Weapons Under Disability with a one year gun specification.
downriversundaytimes.com
Toledo woman caught shoplifting
TAYLOR — JCPenney loss prevention personnel at Southland Center apprehended a 50-year-old Toledo woman the evening of Aug. 19 after she attempted to steal five pieces of men’s clothing, collectively valued at $255, which she had concealed in her purse. The woman exited a dressing room with fewer...
13abc.com
Toledo man shot while working on car
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man was shot in Toledo while working on a car in a garage, police said. It happened in the 400 block of Burbank around 11:00 p.m. Tuesday night. Police say a 42-year-old man was working on a car in a garage with some friends when an unknown suspect came in and fired multiple shots. The suspect fled the scene.
