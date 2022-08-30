ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adrian, MI

wlen.com

Attorney For Deputy-Involved Shooting Victim Issues Statement

Adrian, MI – The lawyer representing the victim of the Sheriff’s Deputy involved shooting back in April reached out to WLEN News with comments from her client. This is what was sent:. “My name is Tamaris Henagan and I represent the victim in the officer-involved shooting. My client...
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
13abc.com

New video footage details liquor store altercation, leaving one woman seriously injured

LAMBERTVILLE, Mich. (WTVG) - New video footage reveals more details of an altercation in Monroe County that left one woman with some serious injuries. Surveillance video from outside the Liquor Cabinet located on Secor Road, tells the story of what led to Tracy Douglas’s injuries. The surveillance video can be viewed in its entirety at the bottom of this article.
MONROE COUNTY, MI
Adrian, MI
Adrian, MI
Michigan Crime & Safety
WILX-TV

Cash, drugs, weapons seized in massive Jackson County police operation

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Jackson found guns, drugs and money in a massive operation that took place Thursday. Investigators from the Jackson Narcotics Enforcement Team (JNET) and the Region of Irish Hills Narcotics Office (RHINO) conducted an operation that involved the execution of twelve search warrants in Jackson County. Five warrants were executed on motel rooms located at the Americas Best Value Inn and the Viking Motel in Blackman Township, while seven were executed at various residential and commercial properties in the City of Jackson.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
WTOL-TV

13abc.com

Murder warrants issued in death of Catherine Craig

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two murder warrants have been issued by the Toledo Police Department in relation to the death of Catherine Craig, according to a TPD press release. A warrant was issued for Daevon Higgs, 22, on Aug. 2. However, three days later, Higgs was found murdered in Ravine Park Village on Aug. 5, the press release said.
TOLEDO, OH
fox2detroit.com

Person of interest sought after assault at Wyandotte bar

WYANDOTTE, Mich. (FOX 2) - Wyandotte police are trying to identify a person of interest after an assault at a bar Saturday. Police said the assault happened at closing time at Smuggler's Run on the Detroit River. Anyone with information is asked to contact Wyandotte police at 734-324-4432.
WYANDOTTE, MI
nbc24.com

Toledo man injured in shooting at Reynolds Road gas station

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police detectives are investigating a Tuesday night shooting at the BP gas station on North Reynolds Road. According to a police report, at 8:43 p.m. two people were at the gas pump when two unknown men started shooting at them from the pump next to it.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Man shot while working on car in central Toledo Tuesday night

TOLEDO, Ohio — A man was shot in central Toledo Tuesday night while working on a car, according to a report from Toledo Police. The 42-year-old victim and a group of friends were working on a vehicle in a garage at 418 Burbank Drive. An unknown suspect entered the garage at approximately 10:56 p.m. and fired multiple shots before fleeing the scene. The victim was struck once during the incident. He sustained non-life threatening injuries.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Grand jury indicts man accused of Avondale shooting

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Lucas County Grand Jury indicted a man on several charges for allegedly shooting a man multiple times earlier this month. The grand jury indicted Jermaine Jackson on charges including Attempt to Commit Murder with 3 year gun and repeat offender specifications, two counts of Felonious Assault with 3 year gun specifications, Discharging a Firearm on or near prohibited premises with 3 year gun specifications, and Having Weapons Under Disability with a one year gun specification.
TOLEDO, OH
downriversundaytimes.com

Toledo woman caught shoplifting

TAYLOR — JCPenney loss prevention personnel at Southland Center apprehended a 50-year-old Toledo woman the evening of Aug. 19 after she attempted to steal five pieces of men’s clothing, collectively valued at $255, which she had concealed in her purse. The woman exited a dressing room with fewer...
TAYLOR, MI
13abc.com

