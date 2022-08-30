ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

Augusta Free Press

Mike Williams promoted to Harrisonburg building official

Mike Williams, Harrisonburg's deputy building official since 2016, has been named the city's new building official, effective immediately. Williams has worked in the city's community development department for 17 years. He previously worked in...
HARRISONBURG, VA
Augusta Free Press

Culpeper District Traffic Alert: Schedule for week of Sept. 5-9

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the next week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week's report.
CULPEPER, VA
Augusta Free Press

Wilson Fairchild honored with keys to the Queen City

When Wilson Fairchild, cousins Wil Reid and Langdon Reid, attended last week's Staunton City Council meeting, their wives told them their presence was needed for a city proclamation. What the cousins, who are sons of original...
STAUNTON, VA
Augusta Free Press

First Fridays of the Valley to feature 16 Harrisonburg venues

Sixteen Harrisonburg venues plan to offer visual, musical, and/or literary arts experiences during First Fridays of the Valley on Friday, Sept 2. Court Square Theater offers a new, fun way to wrap up your evening of gallery...
HARRISONBURG, VA
Augusta Free Press

BRCC to host Elvis tribute artist on Sept. 17 for free performance

Blue Ridge Community College is offering a free performance by songwriter and award-winning Elvis tribute artist, Stewart Chapman, on Sept. 17 at 7 p.m. The performance will be held in the BRCC Plecker Center Auditorium on the...
WEYERS CAVE, VA
Augusta Free Press

James Madison blows out Middle Tennessee State, 44-7, in FBS debut

Harrisonburg is known by some as The Friendly City for its welcoming residents and peaceful, comforting hospitality. Middle Tennessee State's football team probably thinks otherwise. James Madison University's first taste of FBS was as sweet as...
HARRISONBURG, VA

