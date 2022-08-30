Read full article on original website
Augusta Free Press
Kline’s Dairy Bar opens sixth location in Lynchburg; plans for store in Richmond area
The Kline family tradition grows in Virginia with the opening of a sixth location of Kline's Dairy Bar – this one in Lynchburg. The Lynchburg location officially opened to the public on Aug. 24. "With...
Augusta Free Press
Mike Williams promoted to Harrisonburg building official
Mike Williams, Harrisonburg's deputy building official since 2016, has been named the city's new building official, effective immediately. Williams has worked in the city's community development department for 17 years. He previously worked in...
Augusta Free Press
Culpeper District Traffic Alert: Schedule for week of Sept. 5-9
The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the next week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week's report.
Augusta Free Press
Harrisonburg Police honor fallen sergeant’s legacy with sign rededication
The Harrisonburg Police Department and city leaders honored fallen Sgt. Manuel Trenary, killed in the line of duty in 1959, with a special street dedication on Wednesday. A new sign was placed along the north side of...
Augusta Free Press
Wilson Fairchild honored with keys to the Queen City
When Wilson Fairchild, cousins Wil Reid and Langdon Reid, attended last week's Staunton City Council meeting, their wives told them their presence was needed for a city proclamation. What the cousins, who are sons of original...
Augusta Free Press
Richmond Spiders had some swagger to show to Virginia in season-opening loss
Upon further review, Virginia's season-opening win over Richmond may have not as been as lackluster as it appeared. The Cavaliers ultimately wore down the Spiders, winning 34-17 at Scott Stadium, in a game that for the...
Augusta Free Press
Staunton Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Commission to host community meet and greet
The Staunton Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Commission is hosting a meet and greet for the community to share who they are and how they will be working with the city. The event is being held on Wednesday,...
Augusta Free Press
Virginia defense: Progress was obvious, definitely, but still a lot to work on
The big numbers – 17 points, 330 yards of offense – look OK. But inside the numbers, there's a lot for the Virginia defense to work on. The biggest thing: run defense. Richmond, in...
Augusta Free Press
Brennan Armstrong was solid in Virginia’s season-opening win, but admits ‘there’s a ton of things to fix’
Brennan Armstrong did what you expected Brennan Armstrong to do. The fifth-year senior threw for 232 yards and two TDs, ran for 109 and a third score, and the Virginia offense scored 34 points and gained 505 yards.
Augusta Free Press
First Fridays of the Valley to feature 16 Harrisonburg venues
Sixteen Harrisonburg venues plan to offer visual, musical, and/or literary arts experiences during First Fridays of the Valley on Friday, Sept 2. Court Square Theater offers a new, fun way to wrap up your evening of gallery...
Augusta Free Press
BRCC to host Elvis tribute artist on Sept. 17 for free performance
Blue Ridge Community College is offering a free performance by songwriter and award-winning Elvis tribute artist, Stewart Chapman, on Sept. 17 at 7 p.m. The performance will be held in the BRCC Plecker Center Auditorium on the...
Augusta Free Press
Men’s Soccer: Virginia plays most complete match of young season, defeats JMU, 3-0
Virginia was able to dominate the ball, outshooting JMU 18-6, and used the effort to post a 3-0 win over the Dukes Thursday night at Klöckner Stadium. Virginia (2-1-0) began knocking on the door from the...
Augusta Free Press
Tony Elliott believes in Virginia: It’s time for Virginia to believe in Tony Elliott
Tony Elliott had to look out at the sea of empty seats in Scott Stadium and wonder to himself, Did I really leave Clemson for this?. Though actually, he didn't think that. He didn't admit to...
Augusta Free Press
James Madison blows out Middle Tennessee State, 44-7, in FBS debut
Harrisonburg is known by some as The Friendly City for its welcoming residents and peaceful, comforting hospitality. Middle Tennessee State's football team probably thinks otherwise. James Madison University's first taste of FBS was as sweet as...
