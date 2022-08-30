What is Federal Satisfactory Academic Progress (SAP)?. It measures your semester GPA, cumulative GPA, and progress toward your degree. If you don’t meet all the requirements, you aren’t making SAP. You then become ineligible to receive federal aid programs like Pell Grant, SEOG Grant, Direct Loans, Parent PLUS Loans, and Work-Study. If you lose eligibility for Federal Work-Study, you can still work under the RIT Campus Employment Program.

