SFGate
TX WFO BROWNSVILLE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
WFO BROWNSVILLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, September 4, 2022. ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1130 AM CDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of Deep South Texas, including the following. county, Zapata. * WHEN...Until 1130 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in...
CA WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT. * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 110. * WHERE...Southern Salinas Valley, Arroyo Seco, and Lake San. Antonio, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest. and Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County.
