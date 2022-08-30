WFO BROWNSVILLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, September 4, 2022. ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1130 AM CDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of Deep South Texas, including the following. county, Zapata. * WHEN...Until 1130 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in...

BROWNSVILLE, TX ・ 2 HOURS AGO