Tucson, AZ

Charles Wesley Godwin, Mike & The Moonpies, & More React To The Tragic Death Of Luke Bell

By Brady Cox
 4 days ago
Yesterday, we lost one of the most promising and inspiring singer/songwriters in modern day country music… Luke Bell.

It was reported that Bell had gone missing on August 20th, and at the time, he was with his buddy, fellow musician, and caretaker Matt Kinman in Tucson, Arizona. Bell had hopped out of the truck and took off while Kinman was going to grab something to eat.

Bell was known to be a drifter at times, while also struggling with severe bipolar disorder, and Kinman was afraid a recent change in medication may have resulted in his disappearance.

Tragically, Bell’s body was discovered not far from where he left in Tucson. He was only 32-years-old.

Known for his authenticity and songwriting, it’s easy to see that Bell was one of the most talented in the business, and proved that with his 2014 Don’t Mind If I Do album, along with his 2016 self-titled project.

Nevertheless, it’s easy to see that Bell was incredibly influential in his short career, and will be greatly missed by fellow musicians, and country music fans alike.

Artists like Mike & The Moonpies, Charles Welsey Godwin, Joshua Hedley and more took to social media to share their condolences and memories:

RIP Luke.

