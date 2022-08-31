ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucks County Is Home to Two Philadelphia/Delaware Valley Top Workplaces 2022 in Small Companies Category

 3 days ago

Businesses in Chalfont and Feasterville-Trevose made the list.Image via iStock.

Philadelphia Inquirer Top Workplaces recognized two Bucks County companies as the Philadelphia/Delaware Valley top workplaces in the Small Companies category.

The list is based on a 24-question survey administered by Energage and completed by the company’s employees. It measures 15 cultural drivers that are crucial to the success of any organization. These include alignment, execution, and performance, among others.ucks

This year, the Philadelphia Inquirer recognized 178 companies and organizations in Philadelphia/Delaware Valley as top workplaces in three categories: Small Companies (50-149 employees), Medium Companies (150-499), and Large Companies (500+).

Among Bucks County companies, Simpay in Feasterville-Trevose with 110 employees ranked highest among small companies at No. 19. The company believes that working together is crucial for success.

“If we work together the customer will be delighted and the team will hit our lofty goals,” said the company. “We know we need each other and without everyone rowing, in the same direction, we will get nowhere.”

Meanwhile, Chalfont-based Cima Network ranked at No. 92. The company has 91 employees.

Read more about the Philadelphia/Delaware Valley top workplaces at Top Workplaces.

Comments / 0

