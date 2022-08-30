ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Cleveland Browns to release QB Josh Rosen

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dIO8Y_0hbGLGKW00

The Cleveland Browns will release backup quarterback Josh Rosen, multiple outlets reported Tuesday.

The No. 10 overall draft pick of the Arizona Cardinals in 2018, Rosen signed with Cleveland last month. His release means the Browns will start the season with Joshua Dobbs as the backup to Jacoby Brissett.

Rosen was 17-of-33 passing for 186 yards and no scores in the preseason. Dobbs finished 35 of 53 for 338 yards and two touchdowns.

The Browns are turning to the veteran Brissett to start at least the first 11 games while starter Deshaun Watson serves his NFL suspension for violating the league’s personal-conduct policy.

Rosen was traded to the Miami Dolphins following Arizona’s selection of Kyler Murray in the 2019 draft, and he since has been with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, San Francisco 49ers and Atlanta Falcons.

The 25-year-old has thrown for 2,864 yards with 12 touchdowns and 21 interceptions in 24 career games (16 starts). He is 3-13 as a starter.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Josh Gordon signing with Titans, but there’s a catch

Josh Gordon has a new NFL home, having latched on with the Tennessee Titans after he cleared waivers following the Chiefs’ 53-man roster cuts. Adam Schefter reports that Gordon’s agent informed him that the 31-year-old would be signing with the Titans as a member of their practice squad ahead of the 2022 NFL season. Titans […] The post Josh Gordon signing with Titans, but there’s a catch appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Cleveland, OH
Cleveland, OH
Football
Cleveland, OH
Sports
Ash Jurberg

The 5 richest people in Dallas

Each year, Forbes releases its list of billionaires. Of these billionaires, 18 of them live in Dallas- the most of any city in Texas. Let's take a quick look at the five richest people in Dallas.
DALLAS, TX
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist

She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
FOOTBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buccaneers#American Football#Qb#The Cleveland Browns#The Arizona Cardinals
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
San Francisco 49ers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

73K+
Followers
56K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy