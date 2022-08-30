ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

CBS News

Mississippi water crisis continues into holiday weekend

Tens of thousands of residents in Jackson, Mississippi, remain without reliable drinking water heading into Labor Day weekend. CBS News' Elise Preston reports on how a lack of access to reliable water is creating risks for patients on dialysis treatments. Then, Mustafa Santiago Ali, executive vice president for the National Wildlife Federation, joined Catherine Herridge to discuss the crisis.
whiterivernow.com

Another quake recorded in northeast Arkansas

A small earthquake rattled an area just south of the Arkansas-Missouri border near Manila, Ark. around 8 p.m. Wednesday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The USGS said the quake had a depth of 7.2 kilometers and had a 2.6 magnitude. The border region of northeast Arkansas, southeast Missouri, and...
CBS News

West Coast contends with scorching heatwave, wildfires

An excessive heatwave is fueling wildfires and threatening power grids in California. A wildfire burning in Northern California, near the Oregon border, has destroyed dozens of homes and forced thousands of evacuations. It also prompted California’s governor to declare a state of emergency. Jeff Nguyen reports.
CBS Detroit

Meijer to introduce 2 new stores in SE Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Meijer has announced it will build two new stores in southeast Michigan, introducing a new concept that the company says will offer customers a "more simplified experience."Two new facilities, coined "Meijer Grocery," will be located in Orion and Macomb townships and will provide customers with easier access to fresher foods. "Our customers know they can count on us for the freshest foods and best value, which has always been at the core of what we do at Meijer," said Meijer President & CEO Rick Keyes in a press release. "Meijer Grocery will now provide that same combination of freshness and value in a foods focused format in your local community."The stores will range from 75,000 square feet to 90,000 square feet and will feature groceries, a meat counter, a bakery, deli and pharmacy as well as health and beauty products. Meijer currently operates 262 supercenters and grocery stores in Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin.
ABC News

Delivery driver's actions save pups from Florida house fire

LAKE CITY, Fla. -- Three puppies in northeast Florida were saved from a burning house after a delivery driver noticed a fire in the home whose owner was away, fire officials said. The driver for Amazon was delivering a package on Tuesday when she noticed smoke coming from the home...
CBS News

Agave proving to be an ideal crop in California

Ongoing drought conditions in California are forcing farmers to look at alternative crops that require much less water. Agave, traditionally grown in Mexico, is now proving to be an ideal and lucrative crop for many farmers in the region. Elizabeth Klinge has the details.
