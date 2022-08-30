ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Wayne Wang’s ‘Life Is Cheap’ Was More Than Its X-Rating in 1990, and It’s Now Getting Re-Released

By Ryan Lattanzio
IndieWire
IndieWire
 4 days ago

Hong Kong immigrant filmmaker Wayne Wang is best known for films like his indie breakout “Chan Is Missing” or his break into Hollywood filmmaking with Amy Tan’s “Joy Luck Club” adaptation. But he stoked controversy in 1990 when his crime drama “Life Is Cheap… But Toilet Paper Is Expensive” earned an X rating from the then-MPAA.

Its distributor rejected that rating and released it unrated, with critics including Gene Siskel and Roger Ebert applauding that decision and praising its merits as greater than the sum of its controversies. Still, the film’s graphic footage, while politically motivated, subverts audience expectations of sex and violence.

Structured around a neo-noir set-up — smoky rooms, mob bosses, and a femme fatale abound — “Life Is Cheap” melds guerrilla docu-fiction with political urgency. Not to mention the vivid imagery courtesy of DP Amir Mokri, who has since worked on films including the “Transformers” and “Bad Boys” franchises.

“Life Is Cheap” now sees a new director’s cut 4K restoration and theatrical release from Arbelos Films beginning September 30 at BAM in New York. The film will also play in LA as part of a Wayne Wang retrospective at the American Cinematheque.

IndieWire can exclusively share this news and a new trailer for the movie below.

In honor of the re-release, Wang shared this exclusive director’s statement with IndieWire, with thanks to Aliza Ma:

“Life Is Cheap… But Toilet Paper is Expensive” is the missing link between the American and the Chinese cultures I grew up under. For my education, I studied with many of the Bay Area experimental filmmakers in the mid-70s while also being a fervent scholar of the history of films. I was able to learn from vast arrays of cinematic guiding stars for my filmmaking. In the case of “Life Is Cheap,” I drew from the Hong Kong Triad films and the beloved Ford Westerns of my youth (I was named after John Wayne). Later on such mongrel Westerns as Clint Eastwood’s “Man with No Name” by Sergio Leone also served as inspirations, while Stan Brakhage’s indelible “The Act of Seeing with One’s Own Eyes” (1971) cued the film’s corporeal and sometimes shocking directness.

“Life is Cheap” was edited during the Tiananmen massacre in 1989. It was my blunt response and indictment of the overarching patriarchal Chinese ideology that dominated all strata of social existence in Hong Kong, which in many ways, included my own complicated relationship with my father. To that end, the main female character’s scornful monologue — about her contempt for the hypocrisies with which she has been treated by men and the oppressive forces she has been subjected to, also encompassed my own searing provocation against these same issues that made me feel like an alienated outsider in my own hometown.

I was happy to receive some funding to restore and recut the film to resonate with the 2019-2020 protests in Hong Kong when the remaining traces of democracy were further trampled.

Digital restoration by Lightbox Film Center at University of the Arts in collaboration with University of California, Berkeley Art Museum and Pacific Film Archive. Funding provided by Ron and Suzanne Naples. Restoration and remastering supervised by Ross Lipman in consultation with Wayne Wang.

More from IndieWire Best of IndieWire

Comments / 0

Related
IndieWire

Sylvester Stallone Was Rejected as an Extra for ‘The Godfather,’ Told He’s ‘Not the Type’

Apparently Francis Ford Coppola and “The Godfather” casting team could easily refuse Sylvester Stallone’s offer to star. The Oscar winner revealed to Empire magazine that he was turned down to be an extra in the famous “Godfather” wedding scene, in the background among Marlon Brando, James Caan, Al Pacino, and Sylvester’s future “Rocky” love interest Talia Shire, who is director Coppola’s sister. “I went to Paramount, and said, ‘Can I be an extra in the wedding scene?,'” Stallone recalled. “They said, ‘Yeah, we don’t know if you’re the type of guy.’ I go, ‘I’m not the type? To play in the background, hiding...
MOVIES
IndieWire

The Shia LaBeouf Comeback Continues: Francis Ford Coppola Casts Him in ‘Megalopolis’

Shia LaBeouf isn’t worried about his comeback. After parting ways with Olivia Wilde’s “Don’t Worry Darling,” backtracking on the autobiographical status of his “Honey Boy” father-son drama, and speaking out on the abuse allegations and lawsuit filed by ex-partner FKA Twigs, the “Padre Pio” actor has joined Francis Ford Coppola’s massive “Megalopolis” cast. LaBeouf’s casting announcement also included that director Coppola’s sister Talia Shire (“Rocky”) will reunite with the auteur after starring in “The Godfather,” along with nephew Jason Schwartzman. Grace Vanderwaal, Kathryn Hunter, and James Remar also join the ensemble cast. Previously announced “Megalopolis” mega-stars include Adam Driver, Nathalie Emmanuel, Forest Whitaker,...
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

‘Bones & All’ Review: Chalamet Seduces, but a New Star Is Born in Cannibal Romance

Anton Chekhov once wrote to a colleague that “One must never place a loaded rifle on the stage if it isn’t going to go off. It’s wrong to make promises you don’t mean to keep.” So when Michael Stuhlbarg describes to a pair of young cannibal lovers the transcendental experience of consuming someone “bones and all,” he loads carcass-shaped bullets into Luca Guadagnino’s cinematic gun. The lovers comprise Maren (Taylor Russell) and Lee (Timothée Chalamet), both “eaters,” with a hunger for human flesh passed down their respective family’s bloodlines. We are first introduced to Maren as a seemingly shy wallflower in...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Cate Blanchett Says ‘TÁR’ Isn’t a #MeToo Movie: ‘This Film Isn’t About Women, It’s About Humans’

Cate Blanchett is about to get existential. Well, more existential than usual. The Oscar winner’s latest film “TÁR,” which was written for her by director Todd Field (“Little Children”), centers on the fictional Lydia Tár, the first-ever female chief conductor of a major German orchestra. Yet her EGOT-winning career high soon unravels after #MeToo allegations against her cloud Lydia’s creative peak. The film debuted at the 2022 Venice Film Festival, where Blanchett opened up about her take on the feature’s ultimate message. “There are a lot of hot-button issues that come up, but it’s not about those things. It’s much more existential...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Noah Baumbach
Person
Sergio Leone
Person
Roger Ebert
Person
Greta Gerwig
Person
Wayne Wang
Person
Amy Tan
Person
Gene Siskel
Person
Clint Eastwood
Person
Stan Brakhage
IndieWire

‘Triangle of Sadness’ Star Charlbi Dean Dead at Age 32

South African model-actress Charlbi Dean died of an unexpected sudden illness at age 32. Deadline first reported the “Triangle of Sadness” star’s passing on August 30. In addition to starring in Ruben Östlund’s Palme d’Or-winning satire opposite Harris Dickinson and Woody Harrelson, Dean appeared in The CW series “Black Lightning” and films “Spud,” “Death Race 3: Inferno,” “Blood in the Water,” “Don’t Sleep,” and “Porthole.” “Triangle of Sadness” is set to screen at the 2022 Toronto Film Festival and the 2022 New York Film Festival. The movie opens in theaters from Neon on October 7. Dean plays model Yaya, one of the guests...
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

Chris Rock: Will Smith Slapped Me for the ‘Nicest Joke I Ever Told’

Chris Rock is reflecting on Will Smith’s Oscars slap in his new European stand-up tour alongside Dave Chappelle. Rock joked while at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, England that Smith attacked him onstage earlier this year for a “bullshit joke” about wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s hairstyle. “Did that shit hurt?” Rock asked the audience (via Deadline). “Goddam right. The motherfucker hit me over a bullshit joke, the nicest joke I ever told.” Rock added that he returned to work the day after the 2022 Academy Awards and that he does not consider himself to be a victim. Chappelle, who was also assaulted onstage...
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

‘Theater of Thought’ Review: Werner Herzog Playfully Investigates the Mysteries of the Human Mind

Werner Herzog has spent much of his time on this Earth staring directly into one kind of abyss or another — the molten heart of a volcano, the melting ice sheets of the Antarctic, the empty hollow of a chicken’s soul — but on the brink of his 80th birthday, cinema’s most unflappable nihilist finally turns his attention to an abyss so impenetrable that it seems to be staring right back at him: The future. It’s the largest and most impenetrable void that Herzog has ever dared to explore, and the closer it gets, the harder it becomes for him...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Squaring the Circle’ Review: The Story Behind Rock’s Trippiest Album Covers

Lately, there’s been a curious strain of kneejerk revulsion expressed toward musical biopics such as “Elvis” for repeating tropes identified in “Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story,” as if all popular genres don’t have repeated tropes. What’s funny is that there’s never really been the same reaction toward music documentaries in the 40 years since “This Is Spinal Tap.” Especially since that’s a much better movie. But why should there be? Just like pop and rock music depend on repetition (and the anticipation of repetition) for satisfaction and emotional release, music films, narrative or documentary, return to the same hallmarks...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#American Film#Arbelos Films
IndieWire

Jeremy Strong Finds It Harder to Be a Character Actor Because of ‘Succession’ — Interview

Jeremy Strong may forever find his “Succession” character Kendall Roy hard to shake. “I don’t know what Kendall Mode is, but I am wearing his hat right now. And I am in it,” said the Emmy-winning actor, having come straight from shooting Season 4 of the acclaimed HBO drama to the 2022 Telluride Film Festival. “It’s great to be here and sort of come up for air for a minute.” Strong is in Colorado for the North American premiere of his new film “Armageddon Time,” a film written and directed by James Gray that’s a very different family drama from the hit...
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

Ruben Östlund Remembers ‘Triangle of Sadness’ Actress Charlbi Dean: ‘A Shock and a Tragedy’

Director Ruben Östlund shared a tribute to late star Charlbi Dean, who led Palme d’Or winner “Triangle of Sadness.” Dean was confirmed dead on August 30 at age 32 after an unexpected illness took her life at a New York City hospital. Östlund took to Instagram to remember the late model-actress, who is survived by her fiancé, male model Luke Volker. “Charlbi’s sudden passing is a shock and a tragedy,” Östlund wrote. “It is an honor to have gotten to know and work with her. Charlbi had a care and sensitivity that lifted her colleagues and the entire film crew. The thought...
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

Brendan Fraser: ‘The Whale’ Prosthetic Suit Is ‘Beautiful’ and Museum-Worthy

Brendan Fraser wants to make a massive statement: “The Whale” does not exploit obesity. Fraser, who stars in Darren Aronofsky’s drama based on Samuel D. Hunter’s semi-autobiographical play of the same name, spoke to Vanity Fair about how the physical transformation for the role is part of his reintroduction to Hollywood. Fraser’s turn as Charlie, a reclusive and obese English teacher who tries to repair his relationship with his daughter (Sadie Sink) over the course of five days, landed him a TIFF Tribute Award. A24’s “The Whale” makes its world premiere at the 2022 Venice Film Festival on September 4 before debuting...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Rian Johnson Confirms His ‘Star Wars’ Trilogy Is Still in Development

Five years after Rian Johnson’s “The Last Jedi” was released, the director confirmed he is still in the works on his long-awaited “Star Wars” trilogy. Johnson’s “Star Wars” films were announced in November 2017, just one month before “The Last Jedi” hit theaters. The trilogy was promised to “introduce new characters from a corner of the galaxy that ‘Star Wars’ lore has never before explored,” a similar tagline to what director Taika Waititi recently said of his yet-untitled franchise installment slated for a December 2025 release. Yet don’t count out Johnson getting back to a galaxy far, far away. “I’ve stayed close to...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
IndieWire

Ana de Armas Baffled by ‘Blonde’ NC-17 Rating but Says Film Needed ‘Uncomfortable’ Storytelling

Ana de Armas is calling out the continued double standard for Marilyn Monroe’s life and legacy. The “Blonde” actress, who stars in Andrew Dominik’s portrait of late icon Monroe, addressed the NC-17 rating received by the Netflix film. “Blonde” is set to premiere at the 2022 Venice Film Festival before debuting on the streamer September 28. “I didn’t understand why that happened,” de Armas told L’Officiel. “I can tell you a number of shows or movies that are way more explicit with a lot more sexual content than ‘Blonde.’ But to tell this story it is important to show all these moments...
MOVIES
IndieWire

James Gunn Keeps a List of Actors He’ll Never Work with: ‘Life’s Too Short’

James Gunn wants to stay a galaxy away from certain A-list actors. The “Guardians of the Galaxy” director revealed during a Twitter Q&A that he has no problem recasting “assholes” and keeps a “long list” of stars he will never work with. “If it’s their temperament & it’s serious, I’ll immediately recast,” Gunn tweeted. “Life’s too short for assholes. Same if they’re repeatedly very late, which I hate, or unprepared. I have a long list of actors, A-list & otherwise, I’ll never work with for these reasons.” Gunn continued, “But if it’s performance related, & they’re putting their all into it, I’ll do...
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

‘Athena’ Review: A Roman Candle of a Movie About a Police Siege in Paris

Pardon my French, but the first shot of Romain Gavras’ “Athena” — a sketch of a Greek tragedy transplanted into a housing project on the outskirts of Paris — is absolutely fucking insane. Even in a digital age where dazzling long-takes have become a dime a dozen (and all too easy to fake), the oner that ignites this roman candle of a movie about a police siege on a poor neighborhood is something else. It stands out for its fiery violence, for the ground that it covers, and for the incandescent energy that explodes off the screen like the molotov...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IndieWire

‘White Noise’ Review: Noah Baumbach’s Don DeLillo Adaptation Is Inspired — and Exasperating

You might think it would be strange to see a mega-budget Noah Baumbach movie complete with CGI explosions, a Spielbergian kind of holy terror, and even one sadistically drawn-out jump-scare dream sequence, but the oddest thing about “White Noise” is its persistent sense of déjà vu. Not just the déjà vu of watching such a faithful adaptation of any Great American Novel — although there’s plenty of that — but also the déjà vu that’s supposedly caused by exposure to the Airborne Toxic Event at the center of Don DeLillo’s 1985 book, a prescient and enduringly tender Polaroid of our late capitalist...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Look at Me’ Trailer: Chris Rock Confronts Javier Bardem in Tense Venice Short

Chris Rock makes a stop at the 2022 Venice Film Festival thanks to Sally Potter’s short film, “Look at Me.” The 16-minute film stars Rock as a gala organizer who tries to rein in a stubborn drummer (Javier Bardem) ahead of the on-stage performance. Tap dancer Savion Glover also stars. “Look at Me” premieres Out of Competition at Venice. Director Potter originally conceived the concept of the film as a short story to be featured in her 2020 film “The Roads Not Taken,” starring Bardem as a writer in the early stages of dementia. “Look at Me” was filmed in 2019 over...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Retrograde’ Trailer: Matthew Heineman’s Doc Examines America’s Final Days in Afghanistan

One of the most anticipated documentaries of the fall festival season is “Retrograde,” Matthew Heineman’s new National Geographic film about the final days of the United States’ military presence in Afghanistan. After two decades of fighting the War on Terror, the withdrawal quickly became one of the biggest foreign policy debacles in American history. The Taliban made massive gains almost immediately after American troops left, leaving many to wonder if anything was gained from the entire endeavor. While the high-level political decisions have been debated at length, “Retrograde” promises to give audiences an unprecedented look at what happened on the ground...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Telluride 2022 Begins with Buzz About ‘Women Talking,’ a Rare Robert Downey Jr. Appearance, and More

One week after the box office experienced decade lows, the fall film festivals have come to save the day, premiering dozens of new movies that hope to bring audiences back to theaters and maybe even win some awards. At the opening day brunch, Telluride attendees were already chatting about what they have heard of the films that premiered out of Venice, which had kicked off two days ago. Naturally, the conversation turned to a couple of projects that also happen to be at Telluride as well. While there is still much excitement for “TÁR,” which will close the Cate Blanchett tribute on...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Kendrick Lamar Releases ‘We Cry Together’ Short Film with ‘Zola’ Star Taylour Paige

When Kendrick Lamar announced plans to release “Mr. Morale and the Big Steppers,” his fifth studio album and follow-up to his Pulitzer Prize-winning “DAMN,” expectations could not have been higher. Over the past decade, Lamar has established himself as the poet laureate of hip-hop, consistently pushing social and literary boundaries while pulling from an increasingly eclectic array of musical influences. The fact that he had been largely absent from the public sphere since providing the soundtrack for  “Black Panther” in 2018 only added to the added to the project’s mystique. At this point, the only safe assumption to make about a...
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

IndieWire

20K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Since launching on July 15, 1996, IndieWire has grown into the leading news, information and networking site for independent-minded filmmakers, the industry and moviegoers alike. Originally conceived as an online forum and newsletter for filmmakers and festivals, IndieWire has grown over the last two decades into a preeminent source for film and television news, reviews, interviews, global festival coverage and more. Our mission has always been to create a platform to deliver news, information and other resources to creators and movie lovers, while facilitating a greater appreciation of independent filmmaking to the masses.

 https://www.indiewire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy