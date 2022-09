In October and November 1934, workers at two Lykens Valley shirt factories, one in Elizabethville and one in Gratz, clashed with the factory owners over the right to organize as part of the Amalgamated Garment Workers. This story, told through newspaper articles in local and regional newspapers, tells of “outside organizers”, pickets, the wife of the Pennsylvania governor, and labor clashes with State Police and local anti-union leaders.

ELIZABETHVILLE, PA ・ 11 HOURS AGO