ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Comments / 2

Related
New Jersey Globe

Wife of ex-N.J. Assembly Speaker dies

Thelma Leonard, a classical pianist and the widow of former Assembly Speaker Leon Leonard, died on August 18. She was 103. A member of Hap Farley’s political machine, Leon Leonard (R-Atlantic City) was elected to the State Assembly in 1940 at age 31, running on a ticket with incumbent Vincent S. Haneman (R-Brigantine), a future associate justice of the New Jersey Supreme Court.
POLITICS
insidernj.com

Insider NJ’s Morning Intelligence Briefing: 9/2/2022

Below is Insider NJ’s Morning Intelligence Briefing:. QUOTE OF THE DAY: “For more than two years, we’ve been urging Governor Murphy to fight against New York’s unjust taxation of New Jerseyans. I can’t imagine why it took so long, but I’m glad he finally took our advice.” – Senate Minority Leader Oroho.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
Washington State
New Jersey 101.5

Garbage can monopoly? That’s not a problem in NJ, thanks to our taxes

Who would've thought our ridiculously high taxes could actually cause more good than harm? Apparently, there are benefits to paying higher taxes after all. Before diving into it, let me first say that I don't agree with how high our taxes actually are. I'm a firm believer that New Jersey is over-taxed and that we do need to find ways to make living in the Garden State more affordable. But that's a topic for another day.
INCOME TAX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Murphy
Person
Chris Christie
NJ.com

If I move to N.J., will the state tax my pension?

Q. I retired in 2019 from the New York City Department of Corrections. I am thinking about relocating to New Jersey. Currently, my pension is only taxed on the federal level. My pension is just over $72,000 yearly. Will my pension be taxed in New Jersey?. — Retired. A. We...
ECONOMY
New Jersey 101.5

NJ school board member did nothing wrong in wearing rainbow mask (Opinion)

For some parents in Hunterdon County, breaking news: Gay people exist. Start dealing with it. A controversy erupted at Hunterdon Central Regional High School when the parents group Protect Your Children tried to push the district into removing LGBTQ books from the curriculum. Hundreds of people showed up at this tense school board meeting back in February. Interestingly though most parents supported the books being there.
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey Globe

New Jersey GOP continues to gain on Democrats in voter registration

New Jersey added 9,754 new voters in August, most of them without any affiliation to a political party. The state added 307 Republicans and lost 675 Democrats, continuing a recent trend of the GOP outpacing Democrats in voter registration. But New Jersey still has 1,007,299 more Democrats than Republicans. The...
ELECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#K12#Paramus#American
hackensackcriminallaw.com

What to Know about Gun Permits in New Jersey

A Must-Read if You Are Planning to Get Your Gun Permit in New Jersey. The state of New Jersey has some of the strictest gun laws in the country. For this reason, it is imperative that residents and visitors of the state understand the laws regarding gun permits, how to get a permit, how to appeal if you are denied a permit, and the criminal charges that may apply if you carry a firearm without a permit.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
New Jersey 101.5

That moment I became the embarrassing NJ jerk while on vacation

Whelp, I've officially joined the group of jerks while out of state. Although to be fair, my incident was unintentional, and I was aware of it when it happened. Those here in New Jersey know what it's like to deal with oblivious jerks all the time during the summer season (or maybe I should say, all year long). At the shore, you've got the people who are just plain rude with attitude on the boardwalks.
NEW JERSEY STATE
New Jersey Globe

Verona man running for U.S. Senate in Georgia in dead heat, poll shows

A new Emerson College poll has former Verona resident Herschel Walker with a two percentage points lead, within the margin of error, in a race for a United States Senate seat in Georgia. Walker leads incumbent Rev. Raphael Warnock , 46%-44%, in a poll conducted on August 28-29. “Walker leads...
VERONA, NJ
NJ.com

This is the best cheeseburger in New Jersey, according to Yelp

Want the best cheeseburger in New Jersey? According to Yelp, you can find it in two North Jersey locations. The popular restaurant review site recently posted a list of the best cheeseburger in every state. Making the cut for the Garden State was Marty’s, a burger shop with stores in both Fort Lee and Jersey City.
FORT LEE, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy