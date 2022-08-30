ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Springs, WY

Phony $20 Bills Reported In Wyoming

Police in Rock Springs have received reports of someone passing phony $20 bills at local businesses. That's according to a post on the RSPD Facebook page. According to the post. Police began getting calls on August 30, with several bills being passed at the Rock Springs Walmart store. A photo...
