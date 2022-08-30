Read full article on original website
WDAM-TV
Jones Co. school bus involved in accident Friday morning
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Jones County School District bus with students on board was involved in an accident with a pickup truck on U.S. Highway 11 Friday morning. According to Jones County School District Superintendent Tommy Parker, the bus, which was transporting about 23 students, was headed to South Jones High School when it made a stop and was rear-ended by a truck.
WDAM-TV
Woman found dead in Laurel motel identified
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The woman who was found dead at a motel in Laurel Thursday has been identified. According to the Jones County Coroner’s Office, the woman has been identified as Sandra Craft. The Laure Police Department reported that the woman was 60 years old and her last...
Woman found dead in Mississippi hotel room identified
A woman was found dead in a Mississippi motel room, a victim of an apparent overdose, officials say. WDAM in Hattiesburg reports that Laurel Police responded to a call at the Budget Inn on Ellisville Boulevard shortly before 3:30 p.m. Thursday. When they arrived at the scene they found a...
WAPT
Car crashes into school bus on Highway 84 in Lawrence County, three injured
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Miss. — The Mississippi Highway Patrol says a car crashed into a school bus on Highway 84 Wednesday morning. MHP says a 1994 Nissan Altima driven by Zachary Green, 29, of Bassfield was traveling west on Highway 84 when he collided with a school bus driven by Patrick Bridges, 40, of Silver Creek around 7:40 a.m.
Man wanted for auto burglary in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A man is wanted in connection to an ongoing auto burglary investigation in Hattiesburg. Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD) said the suspect broke into an unlocked car in the 200 block of Cahal Street on Monday, August 29. He was in a silver Mercedes Benz with no tag. Officials […]
WDAM-TV
Police respond to call of possible overdose in Laurel
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Police Department responded to a call of a possible overdose at a motel Thursday afternoon. According to LPD, officers arrived at the Budget Inn on Ellisville Boulevard before 3:30 p.m. Officials found a woman who they believed to have died from an apparent overdose....
Manslaughter charge filed in deadly Prichard train crash
NTSB investigators determined train engineer James Elder was distracted by a video conversation on a personal device when the train he was operating struck equipment on the tracks, killing a contract worker.
WDAM-TV
Teenager reported missing out of Forrest Co.
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A teenager has been reported missing from the Forrest County area. According to the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office, 15-year-old Carrie Anderson was last seen at her grandmother’s home on McCardle Road in the Brooklyn community on Thursday. Anderson is described as a white...
One person dies in early morning rollover accident on Mississippi interstate
One person was killed in an early morning vehicle accident on the interstate Monday. Troopers from the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a deadly wreck on Interstate 59 in Jones County. Uvatira Watson, 27, of Hattiesburg, was killed when the 2015 Toyota Camry she was driving north on the interstate...
mageenews.com
Spill on Highway 49 Friday
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. The Magee Fire Department and Magee Police Department received a call at 9:30 AM informing the agencies that an 18 wheeler hauling animal waste bi products spilled a portion of its load in the highway.
WDAM-TV
Police in Hattiesburg need help locating 2 runaway teenagers
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Police in Hattiesburg are asking for help in locating two runaway teenagers. According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, 16-year-old Raven Magee, and 17-year-old Kamya Magee left their home on Aug. 26, in the 1500 block of Country Club Road. HPD says the teenagers sometimes go to...
Person dies in rollover crash on I-59 in Jones County
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A person died in a car crash that happened on Interstate 59 in Jones County on Monday, August 29. Officials with the Jones County Fire Council said crews responded to the scene around 6:28 a.m. near the airport exit at the 76 mile marker. Crews found that a person had […]
Two neglected horses rescued in Moselle
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Two malnourished and neglected horses were rescued in Moselle on Thursday, September 1. Officials with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department (JCSD) said the horses were rescued from Ben Thompson Road. They’re at least ten-years-old, but likely in their mid-teens. “Deputies found the conditions the horses were living in to be […]
Man arrested after chase in Jones County
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County deputies arrested a man after a chase on Tuesday, August 30. The chase happened on Old Highway 15 South. After the chase, deputies arrested 28-year-old Jason Anderson, of Ovett. He was charged with failure to yield to blue lights, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, no drivers license, […]
WDAM-TV
Moselle woman dies after accidental overdose
MOSELLE, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department responded to a reported overdose involving an adult female in Moselle on Tuesday. Deputies arrived on the scene along with a Moselle Fire & Rescue emergency medical responder and EMServ Ambulance Service medics. The individual was found not to be...
WLBT
Man shot, killed on Highway 49 in Simpson County
SIMPSON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A man was shot and killed on Highway 49 in Simpson County on Saturday night. Simpson County Sheriff Paul Mullins says the 28-year-old victim was found shot in the torso around 11:20 p.m. According to Simpson County Coroner Terry Tutor, the victim is undergoing an...
Stolen pharmacy drugs lead to 3 arrests in Lamar County
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Three men were arrested in Lamar County after they were allegedly caught with prescription drugs that were stolen from a pharmacy. Officials with the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) said a deputy and a K9 found $100,000 worth of prescription drugs on Thursday, August 1. Earnest Dwayne Hudson III, 22, […]
WDAM-TV
HPD needs help identifying possible suspects in Aug. 12 shooting
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying possible suspects involved in a shooting that took place earlier in August. According to the police department, on Aug. 12, officers responded to a call of a shooting that happened in the 400...
Man wanted in Walmart credit card fraud case
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A man is wanted and two people have been arrested in connection to fraud and embezzlement cases in Hattiesburg. Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD) were initially searching for two men in connection to a credit card fraud case at Academy Sports and Outdoors. Daytan Bolton, 22, of Hattiesburg, was […]
Police investigating after Mississippi lawn care worker killed while on the job. Leaf blower was found still running on his back.
Police are investigating the death of a lawn care worker who was shot and killed while on the job. The leaf blower the victim was operating was still running on his back when officers responded to reports of the shooting. Gulfport Police are investigating the death of Kelvin Simmons Jr.,...
