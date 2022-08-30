Read full article on original website
Centre Daily
Gators Upset No. 7 Utes Behind Richardson’s Three TDs
The Billy Napier era of Florida football is off to as hot of a start as it possibly could be. The Gators (1-0) thrillingly pulled off an upset in The Swamp on Saturday evening, defeating the No. 7 Utah Utes (0-1) at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Napier's first matchup as UF's head coach.
Centre Daily
Top Performers from BYU’s 50-21 Win Over USF
After two hours of rain delay, BYU's first offensive play from scrimmage was a 75-yard touchdown run from Puka Nacua. That play set the tone for the rest of the game and the Cougars went on to win 50-21 in Tampa. Here are the top six performers from BYU's victory over USF.
