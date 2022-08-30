ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Defiance, OH

13abc.com

Trailer fire along Ohio turnpike

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Early this morning, a trailer was seen on fire along the Ohio Turnpike just after 12:00 a.m. A semi-truck and trailer were both seen on the side of the road heading eastbound near Perrysburg. The flames appeared to come from the back of the trailer. No...
PERRYSBURG, OH
Lima News

Man found shot in car on Hardin County road

KENTON —The Hardin County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the death of a Mount Victory man after he was found in his vehicle with an apparent gunshot wound on a Hardin County road. Early Saturday morning, Hardin County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a vehicle stopped in...
HARDIN COUNTY, OH
WTOL-TV

Man dies after stabbing in north Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — A 44-year-old man is dead after being stabbed on Saturday afternoon, according to Toledo police. Terry Austin was rushed to the hospital just after 4 p.m. after being found seriously wounded on the 1300 block of Peck St. in north Toledo. Police say Austin was stabbed...
TOLEDO, OH
sent-trib.com

Rossford man indicted for vandalism

A Rossford man has been indicted for vandalism after he allegedly trashed a city motel room. A Wood County grand jury on Aug. 17 indicted Jason McMillion, 44, for vandalism, a fifth-degree felony, and domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor. On July 22, he allegedly caused property damage to a motel...
ROSSFORD, OH
13abc.com

TPD: Person dies in stabbing, murder warrant issued for suspect

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man is dead after a stabbing Saturday in Toledo, according to police. Toledo police were called to a stabbing in the 1300 block of Peck Street around 4 p.m. Saturday. That’s near Mulberry Park. Authorities found Terry Austin, 44, who was stabbed at least...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Murder warrants issued in death of Catherine Craig

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two murder warrants have been issued by the Toledo Police Department in relation to the death of Catherine Craig, according to a TPD press release. A warrant was issued for Daevon Higgs, 22, on Aug. 2. However, three days later, Higgs was found murdered in Ravine Park Village on Aug. 5, the press release said.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Standoff in north Toledo with SWAT, TPD results in three arrests Thursday afternoon

TOLEDO, Ohio — A barricade situation at a north Toledo residence resulted in three arrests Thursday afternoon. Toledo police and SWAT were on the scene of a house on the 2000 block of Summit Street near Galena at 3 p.m. Police blocked off Summit Street and were using megaphones to negotiate with the suspects in the building. It is currently unknown why police were pursuing these suspects.
TOLEDO, OH
WANE-TV

Semi turns corner ‘too fast’, rolls over on road in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a semitrailer rollover crash on Friday. The initial investigation revealed a 2016 Freightliner was traveling on US 6 when it came to the corner of CR 61 “too fast” before making the turn, DeKalb County police said. The semi and its metal scrap load rolled over on its side as a result.
DEKALB COUNTY, IN
sent-trib.com

Vehicles vandalized in BG

The Bowling Green Police Division is investigating reports of vehicle vandalism. A BGPD spokesperson said Thursday that there are at least eight from the 700 and 800 blocks of Napoleon Road and also some on Ada and Palmer avenues.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
13abc.com

Vacant house in Toledo catches fire for second time

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A vacant house in Toledo caught fire for the second time on Friday. The call for a fire on the 2500 block of N. Erie Street came in around 12 p.m. According to TFRD, the building was vacant, had no utilities inside and was listed as a code red building, meaning no one is allowed to go inside. The fire was controlled, but the building was compromised and will soon be torn down.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Neighborhood Nuisance: Vacant East Toledo home awaiting demolition

EAST TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - On the corner of Navarre Avenue and Yondota sits an abandoned eyesore. that neighbors say they were told was going to be demolished long ago. Yet, years later the property sits covered in vines and poison oak. " It makes our area look even worse...
The Lima News

Details emerge from scuffle at Lima Senior

LIMA — An altercation outside Lima Senior High School last Friday, which resulted in the suspension of three football players, reportedly started after an older man punched a woman who was waiting in her car, according to a police report of the incident filed by the Lima Police Department.
LIMA, OH
sent-trib.com

Hamler man pleads guilty in fatal I-75 crash

A Hamler man who killed two people in an Interstate 75 crash has pleaded guilty to the charges. Nicholas Luderman, 25, appeared Aug. 19 in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Joel Kuhlman. He was traveling southbound on I-75 near Cygnet Road around 10 p.m. on April 3...
HAMLER, OH
WANE-TV

Man crashes into school bus near Lima, Ohio

LIMA, Ohio (WANE) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol Lima Post (OSHP) is investigating a two-vehicle crash involving a school bus that took place just outside of Lima, Ohio Wednesday morning at the intersection of Bible Road and Sugar Street. William Decker, 28, was driving eastbound on Bible Road...
LIMA, OH
WTOL 11

Man charged with murder in Weiler Homes homicide

TOLEDO, Ohio — A man has been arrested and charged with murder Wednesday in the Aug. 26 shooting death of Corey Coley at the Weiler Homes in east Toledo. 19-year-old Chris Berry is currently being held in jail and was scheduled to be arraigned Thursday morning. However, Berry did not appear in court today or enter a plea. The case is scheduled to continue Friday morning. He is being held on a $1 million dollar bond.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Hittin’ the Town: Step into history at Auglaize Village

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Our region is full of interesting historical sites and museums. Some of them are more well-known than others but there’s a real gem in Defiance County. History is on full display at Auglaize Village and it was started more than fifty years ago. The village is a project of the Defiance County Historical Society and Tim Frederick is one of the volunteers who help make all this possible.
DEFIANCE COUNTY, OH
wlen.com

Attorney For Deputy-Involved Shooting Victim Issues Statement

Adrian, MI – The lawyer representing the victim of the Sheriff’s Deputy involved shooting back in April reached out to WLEN News with comments from her client. This is what was sent:. “My name is Tamaris Henagan and I represent the victim in the officer-involved shooting. My client...
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI

