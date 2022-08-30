Read full article on original website
wbrc.com
More homes available as housing market shifts, according to Birmingham broker
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Depending on your price range, you could have less competition if you’re buying a home right now. While it is still more of a seller’s market, there is a shift happening. Homes for sale are remaining on the market longer and there are more houses available. Some of that has to do with price though.
WSFA
Prattville restaurant owner optimistic of reopening after fire
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - A downtown Prattville business owner is on the road to recovery. Uncle Mick’s Cajun Market and Cafe caught fire on the evening of Aug. 19 over an hour after closing. “I was already at home,” owner Michael Thompson said. “We closed at 7:30, and my...
Clanton Advertiser
Happy Labor Day weekend!
It has been encouraging as I have written the unemployment rate articles in the past few months to see the number of those employed locally and across the state increase and set record highs for the year. An unemployment rate of less than 3% seems to be holding steady for...
Clanton Advertiser
OPINION: Jemison business hosting mini ‘World of Wheels’
Residents can expect to see a miniature ‘World of Wheels’ in Jemison on Saturday, Sept. 17 from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. at O’Reilly’s Auto Parts in Jemison. The event is free, and O’Reilly’s is hopeful that the customer appreciation event will bring more vitality to Jemison.
birminghammommy.com
Tried-n-True Children’s Consignment Sale
Fall means consignment time in Birmingham and one of our favorite sales, Tried-n- True Children’s Consignment, is just around the corner! You will find lots of baby gear, toys and clothing at great prices! Perfect for saving some money as we transition into fall and winter wardrobes!. The fall...
REMINDER: Pinson Trade Days this Saturdary
From The Tribune staff reports PINSON — Pinson Trade Days will be held on Saturday, September 3, from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Main Street in Historic Downtown Pinson. Vendors ranged from the regular shops on Main Street — including Patti’s on Main Street, Celina’s Boutique, Barking Bee Coffee, and Price’s Ice Cream. In […]
wbrc.com
‘We’re $20 or 30 million behind’: BWWB chairman in exclusive audio worries utility couldn’t handle new meter-reading tech
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - On Sept. 1, Birmingham’s mayor applied new pressure to the Birmingham Water Works Board (BWWB) in the wake of our reporting on several issues there including overdue and incorrect bills. Mayor Randall Woodfin tweeted a thread that claims the water works board back in 2016...
tallasseetribune.com
Labor Day activities planned for Tallapoosa County
7 - 11 a.m. Want fresh dinner ingredients for the holiday, but not at high grocery store prices? Then shop local this Saturday at The Alex City Farmers Market. Tour downtown and mingle with neighbors as local farmers sell fresh food. Find a variety of homemade products from local artisans, including jams, jellies and household items.
Secluded Alabama Airbnb Offers a Cave, Waterfalls, Lake Views
You won’t believe that this Airbnb is located in Alabama. This spot is truly one-of-a-kind because it offers super incredible views of Smith Lake, a cave that you can explore, and picture-perfect waterfalls. This super exclusive Airbnb is located in Houston, Alabama, and can fit 4 folks comfortably. You...
Labor Day swim guide: Beware high bacteria levels in these Alabama waterways
The Labor Day weekend will be a busy time on the Coosa and Cahaba Rivers in Alabama, but there may still be harmful levels of bacteria or other water quality issues to be aware of before jumping in. For the latest water sample results from multiple spots along those rivers,...
thebamabuzz.com
Cahaba River named one of the best rivers in America for tubing + drinking
Grab that float—the Cahaba River has been named one of the best rivers in America for tubing and drinking by Thrillist. And it was just in time for those last-minute Labor Day Weekend plans, too. Read on for why it’s making a splash. What makes the Cahaba River...
Birmingham brunch restaurant closing after 12 years
A popular Birmingham breakfast and lunch diner is closing its doors this week. Over Easy on Hollywood Boulevard has announced “with deep sadness” that Friday will be its last day of business. Occupying a prominent place off U.S. 280, sandwiched between Homewood and Mountain Brook, Over Easy opened...
Bham Now
Johnny’s Restaurant has the “Best Fried Food in Alabama” according to Food & Wine
Food & Wine Magazine recently named Johnny’s Restaurant in Homewood as home of the best fried food in the state. Keep reading to learn what makes the award winning spot so delicious (and what fried food to try next time you visit). Award winning catfish. You just know it’s...
Alabama teachers bring cows to classrooms to show students importance of farming
Want more state education news? Sign up for The Alabama Education Lab’s free, weekly newsletter, Ed Chat. As the daughter of a dairy farmer, Sylacauga educator Rachel Chastain learned a lot from cows. She can school anyone on the chemical makeup of milk. She understands the science behind Alabama’s...
This sprawling Lake Martin mansion was called Alabama’s most expensive home
You don’t have to get away from it all if you’re going to this Alabama mansion - it’s all been brought to you. This home on Willows End on Lake Martin was once billed as Alabama’s most expensive home when it hit the market for $10.5 million.
After ‘egregious and unconscionable’ Alabama child labor allegations officials want apology
Tallapoosa County political and economic leaders are calling on a Hyundai supplier to apologize after it was accused by federal officials of employing children at its Alexander City plant. The U.S. Department of Labor in August accused SL Alabama of Alexander City with “employing oppressive child labor” in violation of...
violetskyadventures.com
Experience this 260-Million-Year-Old Cave with an Underground Pool
Lying underground just north of Birmingham, Alabama is Rickwood Caverns. Now a state park, this spelunking adventure takes visitors deep underground to show off the unique limestone formations. There is also an underground pool that is home to aquatic life. About. Rickwood Caverns is named after two men who had...
10 Alabama Cities Your Least Likely To Move To
This list of Alabama's 10 cities you are least likely to move to is based science, FBI crime data, and my opinion. The chances of becoming a victim of violence in this area is 1 in 94. Lincoln has the 16th worst property crime rate in Alabama, the number of...
Price Spike: Alabama’s Most Expensive Luxury Estate Gets a New Price Tag
This incredible estate is less than 2 ½ hours away from Tuscaloosa. According to the Target Auction Company this “legacy gated estate on 57 plus acres in Madison, Alabama” is up for auction. Every step and turn is met with a true lap of luxury. “This dream...
August 31 is the last day to apply for P-EBT food benefits. Here’s how
It’s the last day for Alabama families to apply for the federal summer meal benefits program. Alabama received federal approval to distribute Summer Pandemic EBT benefits to up to 485,000 eligible children for 2022. The benefits, $391 for each participating student within a household, will be loaded on individual...
