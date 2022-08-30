ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chilton County, AL

WSFA

Prattville restaurant owner optimistic of reopening after fire

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - A downtown Prattville business owner is on the road to recovery. Uncle Mick’s Cajun Market and Cafe caught fire on the evening of Aug. 19 over an hour after closing. “I was already at home,” owner Michael Thompson said. “We closed at 7:30, and my...
PRATTVILLE, AL
Clanton Advertiser

Happy Labor Day weekend!

It has been encouraging as I have written the unemployment rate articles in the past few months to see the number of those employed locally and across the state increase and set record highs for the year. An unemployment rate of less than 3% seems to be holding steady for...
CHILTON COUNTY, AL
Clanton Advertiser

OPINION: Jemison business hosting mini ‘World of Wheels’

Residents can expect to see a miniature ‘World of Wheels’ in Jemison on Saturday, Sept. 17 from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. at O’Reilly’s Auto Parts in Jemison. The event is free, and O’Reilly’s is hopeful that the customer appreciation event will bring more vitality to Jemison.
JEMISON, AL
birminghammommy.com

Tried-n-True Children’s Consignment Sale

Fall means consignment time in Birmingham and one of our favorite sales, Tried-n- True Children’s Consignment, is just around the corner! You will find lots of baby gear, toys and clothing at great prices! Perfect for saving some money as we transition into fall and winter wardrobes!. The fall...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

REMINDER: Pinson Trade Days this Saturdary

From The Tribune staff reports PINSON — Pinson Trade Days will be held on Saturday, September 3, from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Main Street in Historic Downtown Pinson. Vendors ranged from the regular shops on Main Street — including Patti’s on Main Street, Celina’s Boutique, Barking Bee Coffee, and Price’s Ice Cream. In […]
PINSON, AL
tallasseetribune.com

Labor Day activities planned for Tallapoosa County

7 - 11 a.m. Want fresh dinner ingredients for the holiday, but not at high grocery store prices? Then shop local this Saturday at The Alex City Farmers Market. Tour downtown and mingle with neighbors as local farmers sell fresh food. Find a variety of homemade products from local artisans, including jams, jellies and household items.
TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Birmingham brunch restaurant closing after 12 years

A popular Birmingham breakfast and lunch diner is closing its doors this week. Over Easy on Hollywood Boulevard has announced “with deep sadness” that Friday will be its last day of business. Occupying a prominent place off U.S. 280, sandwiched between Homewood and Mountain Brook, Over Easy opened...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
violetskyadventures.com

Experience this 260-Million-Year-Old Cave with an Underground Pool

Lying underground just north of Birmingham, Alabama is Rickwood Caverns. Now a state park, this spelunking adventure takes visitors deep underground to show off the unique limestone formations. There is also an underground pool that is home to aquatic life. About. Rickwood Caverns is named after two men who had...
WARRIOR, AL

