Fivio Foreign's Babymother Labels Him A Deadbeat Dad, He Responds
Yesterday, things got hectic between rapper, Fivio Foreign, and his baby mother, Jasmine. Their feud originated because, allegedly, the New York rapper promised to give his BM $80,000 and did not deliver. His lack of commitment forced Jasmine to hop on Instagram live where she made some pretty daunting accusations.
Kodak Black Barred From Performing Made In America Because He Was Late, Rapper Responds
Made In America 2022 is in full swing, and, as usual, the festival has a stacked lineup. On Saturday, Tyler, The Creator headlined, and Lil Uzi Vert, Jazmine Sullivan, Pusha T, and JID all performed as well. One big name who was conspicuously absent yesterday was Kodak Black, who was...
Dad With 4-Bedroom House Lets 3 Kids Sleep on Floor of His Bedroom After Their Mom Dies
Letting your kids sleep in your bedroom isn't as unhealthy as people think. Brandon Janous turned to TODAY Parenting Team to share how he lets his three children sleep on the floor of his bedroom even though they live in a four-bedroom home. In the now viral post, he explains how this situation developed after the death of his wife, his children's mom.
Joseph Sikora Has Words For Gianni Paolo: "Chill Out Brayden"
Just when 50 Cent told his Power actors to chill out, Joseph Sikora kicks things up a notch with a simple social media post. The drama has shifted from their prospective Power series to the internet after Gianni Paolo called out Joseph Sikora for dissing him. Paolo attempted to say hello to his peer and instead, Sikora turned his back on him.
Battle Rapper Pat Stay Dead At 36, Days After Dropping The Game Diss Track: Report
Canadian battle rap star Pat Stay made headlines last month after challenging The Game to a face-off over his Eminem diss track, "The Black Slim Shady," and though the Los Angeles artist blocked him instead of responding, the 36-year-old went on to drop off a diss track of his own earlier this weekend, which he called "Warm Up."
Britney Spears Responds To Son Jayden's "Outcry" In New Interview
Britney Spears has overcome a lot in her 20 plus years in the game. After being set free from her conservatorship last November, 2022 was gearing up to be the year that the pop star got her life back. Things seemed to be on the up and up for Britney when she tied the knot in June, marrying Sam Asghari. But drama soon followed for the "Lucky" singer when her ex-husband, Kevin Federline, criticized her nude posts last month and exposed a video of an argument with her sons for the world to see.
Willow Smith Faced "Pushback" As Black Rock Singer, Says Jada Pinkett Smith Received Death Threats
For most of her life, Willow Smith has been pursuing music. With parents like Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, having a career in entertainment seemed like an expected fit, and as a kid, the world was hypnotized by Willow's hit single, "Whip My Hair." However, that Pop takeover was short-lived as Smith has repeatedly expressed that she struggled with anxiety as her music career began to take off.
NBA YoungBoy & YaYa's Mayweather's Son Spots His Dad In Adorable Video
YaYa Mayweather is enjoying motherhood. The 21-year old daughter of boxing champ Floyd Mayweather gave birth to her son KJ last year and let fans in on her journey as a new mom. KJ, real name Kentrell Jr., is Yaya's first and only child with NBA YoungBoy. Although the pair has had their ups and downs over the years, it seems that their co-parenting relationship is in a good place these days. Last month, they had the Internet buzzing after YaYa posted photos of herself and KJ allegedly in the Baton Rouge rapper's Utah home.
NBA・
Kanye West Calls Out Venture Capitalists, Memes Kid Cudi & Daniel Cherry III
Kanye West's most recent Instagram uploads have made one thing abundantly clear – he's ready for war. Hours after the 45-year-old spent the evening dissing Daniel Cherry III with a variety of hat memes, he returned on the afternoon of Saturday (September 3) to share more thoughts, and throw more shade.
50 Cent & The Game Take Shot At Each Other On Instagram
Earlier this year, The Game expressed great frustration after not being a part of the Super Bowl halftime show. Being that the NFL playoff game was located at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, the rapper felt he should have graced the stage with the other performers since he's from the area. However, Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and 50 Cent did the honors.
Armie Hammer Is Living At One Of Robert Downey Jr.’s Houses: Report
Armie Hammer is living at one of Robert Downey Jr.'s houses, according to a new report from Page Six, amid the disgraced Call Me By Your Name star's ongoing scandal. Downey Jr. had previously been reported to have paid for Hammer's stay at a Florida rehab center, last year. In...
Tammy Rivera Shuts Down Dating Rumors Amid Split From Waka Flocka
It's been nearly a year since Waka Flocka and Tammy Rivera called it quits, but their relationship is still being talked about. The couple got married back in 2014, and for a while their life was displayed for thousands of people to see. After being on shows like Love & Hip Hop Atlanta and Marriage Boot Camp, the two were used to fans being in their business-- but now, they're over it.
Finesse2Tymes Talks Signing With Moneybagg Yo & Is Boo'd Up With Erica Banks
Finesse2Tymes is a rapper hailing from Memphis, Tennessee. Born Ricky Hampton, the artist has garnered quite the fanbase in the city, now he's preparing to make his presence known across the nation. Finesse was released from prison earlier this year, but he's wasted no time dropping music, getting signed, and starting a new relationship.
NBA Youngboy's Manager Confirms Chicago As First Tour Date
NBA Youngboy is fresh off of the release of his latest body of work, The Last Slimeto. Though he's dealt with a few setbacks in the last year that has stagnated his career, things are looking good moving forward. Over the past few months, there have been rumblings about a tour, which appears to be in full motion.
Drake Believes 2020 Was "The Hardest In Human History" & People Are Puzzled
Anything Drake says or does immediately causes a viral moment, and his inclusion in Lil Baby's Untrapped documentary isn't any different. The Rap mogul recently changed his hairstyle and it became a trending topic for two days, so it is expected that his comments about the year 2020 will also be a conversation piece. The pandemic caused the entire world to press the pause button and we saw people crave interaction by any means necessary.
Lil Baby Gets Personal On "Detox"
Lil Baby is as hot as it gets. Fresh off the release of his critically acclaimed biographical documentary, Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby, the Atlanta rapper is back to the music with the release of "Detox." On the Nick Papz produced track, Baby. 2022 saw the Quality Control star...
Abby De La Rosa Thanks Nick Cannon For New House
She's preparing for the arrival of her twins and it seems that it is time for Abby De La Rosa to move to a new home. The DJ was catapulted into pop culture fame after she and Nick Cannon announced that they were expecting twins. Zion and Zillion Cannon arrived happy and healthy, and since that time, Cannon has gone on to add more babies to his growing brood.
DJ Khaled & Jadakiss Take Over NYC In "Jadakiss Interlude" Music Video
DJ Khaled delivered one of his best albums in years with God Did. It felt like a return to form for the Miami DJ who has chased radio play so heavily over the years, he seemingly forgot about the culture that he was attempting to cater to. Fortunately, God Did brings him back with a slew of collaborators who provided him with top-tier performances.
