19-year-old killed in unusual crash in Cattaraugus County
Deputies in Cattaraugus County report a 19-year-old man was killed early Saturday in a bizarre accident on Route 417 in Portville. Read more here:
19-year-old dies, others injured after truck hits parked Jeep in Cattaraugus County
PORTVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a motor vehicle crash just before 1:30 a.m. Saturday on Route 417 in the Town of Portville. Following investigation, it was determined a pickup truck driven by a 20-year-old man hit a Jeep that was legally parked on the side of the road. As a […]
WGRZ TV
Fatal car crash in Town of Portville leaves 1 dead and 2 injured
An overnight car accident on route 417 in Town of Portland leaves 2 women injured and one man dead. The investigation is still ongoing.
One dead, two others injured after three-vehicle crash in Cattaraugus County
One man is dead and two teenagers are injured after a three-vehicle crash in Cattaraugus County early Saturday on Route 417 in Portville, New York.
Police: Bicyclist dies in Lakewood hit-and-run
A man is dead following a hit-and-run in Lakewood, according to police.
wnynewsnow.com
Search For Missing Randolph Woman Underway
RANDOLPH, NY (WNY News Now) – The Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman. 57-year-old Amy S Hill was last seen at her home on Bowen Road in Randolph on Thursday, September 1 around 5 p.m. Hill, deputies say,...
wnynewsnow.com
Family, Friends Rally Around Chautauqua County Teen Diagnosed With Cancer
FREWSBURG, NY (WNY News Now) – Family and friends of a Chautauqua County teenager diagnosed with cancer are coming together to not only raise money for his medical expenses, but also, to show support for the teen, who is facing the hardest battle of his life. In the past...
explore venango
Police: Woman Assaults Husband After He Asks to Stay in the House Because He’s ‘Tired of Living in the Shed’
CHERRYTREE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Charges have been filed against an area woman who assaulted her husband during a domestic dispute in Cherrytree Township. Court documents indicate that Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 42-year-old Rebecca Margaret Kight, of Titusville, on Sunday, August 28, in Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish’s office.
wnynewsnow.com
Missing Randolph Woman Located
RANDOLPH, NY (WNY News Now) – The search for a missing woman in Randolph has come to an end. The Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office reports 57-year-old Amy S. Hill was found safe following an extensive search on Saturday. Hill, and her dog, were last seen Thursday at their...
Driver fails to elude Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A 19-year-old driver has been arrested after allegedly refusing to comply with a traffic stop. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office reported Friday that a vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed at about 11:51 p.m. on Aug. 28 on Routes 5 and 20 in Hanover, New York. A traffic stop was […]
erienewsnow.com
Woman Badly Injured During Horse Pull at Erie County Fair
An accident at the Erie County Fair happened Tuesday night, during the horse pull competition, putting an early end to the fair. A woman was badly hurt after reportedly being trampled by a horse. Emergency crews rushed her to UPMC Hamot by medical helicopter, after the incident which happened around...
I-86 reopened after semi truck leaves road, rolls down embankment
Update: I-86 has reopened following the accident. If your looking to get off Interstate 86 onto I-90, you might find yourself going at a slow pace. A one-vehicle accident happened just before 9 a.m. Friday morning on I-86 westbound between exit 3 (PA 89-Wattsburg; North East) and exit 1 (I-90 West-Erie). The semi truck left […]
erienewsnow.com
Two Airlifted Following Wednesday Motorcycle Crash
KIANTONE, NY (WNY News Now) – Two people were airlifted to regional medical centers following a motorcycle accident in southern Chautauqua County on Wednesday. New York State Troopers on scene tell WNY News Now a male operator and his female passenger were traveling southbound on Route 62 around the 3 o’clock hour when the single-vehicle accident occurred.
wnynewsnow.com
19-Year-Old Accused Of Leading Police On A High-Speed Vehicle Pursuit
HANOVER, NY (WNY News Now) – A 19-year-old is facing several charges after allegedly leading police on a high-speed vehicle pursuit in northern Chautauqua County this week. Deputies with the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office attempted to pull over Donato Schade’s vehicle on Route 5 and 20 in the Town of Hanover just before midnight last Sunday.
Large barge washes ashore south of Dunkirk
The Coast Guard said it is in communication with the owner of the barge who is developing a plan to remove it.
erienewsnow.com
Man Convicted of Homicide by Vehicle in McKean County Crash
A jury convicted a man of homicide by vehicle in a McKean County crash, according to the district attorney. Daniel Oaks II was also found guilty of involuntary manslaughter and three counts of aggravated assault by vehicle following the eight-day jury trial. The crash happened in Duke Center Sept. 8,...
wesb.com
Another Arrest in Fraudulent Check Scheme
Another Bradford man has been arrested in connection with a fraudulent check cashing scheme. City Police executed a warrant on Friday and arrested 39-year-old Theodore Kimball. Kimball is charged with several charges related to possessing and cashing fraudulent checks in and around the Bradford area. Kimball was arraigned and released...
wesb.com
Bradford Woman Accused of Stabbing her Mother
A Bradford woman has been arrested for allegedly stabbing her mother. According to Bradford Township Police, officers were dispatched for a 911 call Sunday Evening and found the victim, who said she had been stabbed in the stomach by her daughter, 47-year-old Jennifer Paulik. The victim was flown to UPMC...
Girl stomped on by horse at Erie County Fair
Correction: Erie County Fair. A girl has been injured after reportedly being trampled by a horse. This incident took place on Tuesday night at the Erie County Fair in Wattsburg. One volunteer from the fair said that a Clydesdale horse stomped on the girl several times. The girl was allegedly airlifted to the hospital to […]
yourdailylocal.com
