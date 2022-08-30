The Republic of Trinidad and Tobago is a dual-island nation located in the Caribbean Sea. The diversity of its people reflects the numerous nations which have shaped it. The majority of the population is of African or Indian descent, while others have Chinese, British, Spanish or Portuguese heritage. The national language is English, but there’s also Trinidadian Creole, which draws from some of the same elements present in St. Lucian Creole and Jamaican Patois. For example, Jamaicans and Trinidadians would both say “de, dat, dem and dis,” for “the, that, them and this.”

CELEBRATIONS ・ 3 DAYS AGO