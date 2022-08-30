Read full article on original website
Related
Dried Up River Reveals Dinosaur Tracks Dating Back 113 Million Years
Dinosaur Valley State Park in Texas couldn’t have a more appropriate name. CNN reports that drought recently caused the river there to dry up, revealing dinosaur tracks from over 100 million years ago. Experts believe that the tracks belong to the Acrocanthosaurus, a dinosaur similar to the Tyrannosaurus Rex....
The Republic Of Jamaica? It Could Become A Reality by 2025
Jamaica has toyed with the idea of becoming a republic for years; and it’s on track to do that by 2025. The British monarchy is holding on by a thread across the Commonwealth, and that thread is the Queen herself. When she dies, it may trigger a domino effect, prompting more nations to sever ties with Britain.
Trinidad and Tobago Celebrates 60 Years Of Independence On August 31, 2022
The Republic of Trinidad and Tobago is a dual-island nation located in the Caribbean Sea. The diversity of its people reflects the numerous nations which have shaped it. The majority of the population is of African or Indian descent, while others have Chinese, British, Spanish or Portuguese heritage. The national language is English, but there’s also Trinidadian Creole, which draws from some of the same elements present in St. Lucian Creole and Jamaican Patois. For example, Jamaicans and Trinidadians would both say “de, dat, dem and dis,” for “the, that, them and this.”
TravelNoire
19K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Travel Noire is digital media company serving millennials of the African Diaspora. Through inspired content, we help discerning travelers, discover, plan and experience new destinations.https://travelnoire.com/
Comments / 0