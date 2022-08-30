GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A middle school student in Gilbert is in serious trouble after bringing a BB gun to school on Monday. Gilbert police said they responded to a report that a student had a weapon on school grounds at Mesquite Junior High School. Officer investigated and submitted charges of disorderly conduct to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office. It’ll be up to prosecutors whether they pursue a criminal case against the student. School officials said no students or staff were in any danger. “Gilbert Public Schools takes incidents such as this extremely seriously. The safety of our students and staff is always a top priority,” the district said in a statement.

