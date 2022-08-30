Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Arizona warned of scorching temperaturesBrenna TempleArizona State
New Mexican Restaurant From Albuquerque Now OpenGreyson FAlbuquerque, NM
Preschool Sweethearts Tie The Knot 20 Years Later—#Couple GoalsMary HolmanPhoenix, AZ
Water park in Pinal County moves ahead as farmers faces steep water cutsJeff KronenfeldPinal County, AZ
Phoenix woman's survival story key to Pinal's domestic violence awareness initiativeJeremy BerenPhoenix, AZ
Related
AZFamily
2nd grader reportedly brought two guns to Cochise Elementary School
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A second grader remains at home after bringing two handguns to school earlier this week. On Monday, deputies from the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office were called to Cochise Elementary School on reports that a 7-year-old brought a handgun to school. The school staff was informed about the gun by another student who saw the weapon in the second grader’s backpack.
KTAR.com
Detectives investigating fatal hit-and-run on Indian School Road in Phoenix
PHOENIX — A hit-and-run in west Phoenix left a 40-year-old man dead Friday night, authorities said. Police responded to the area of Indian School Road and 51st Avenue around 7 p.m. about a serious collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian, according to a press release. Officers discovered a...
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix man dies in officers' custody following reports of an attempted home burglary
PHOENIX - A man died while being taken into custody by officers with the Phoenix Police Department on Sept. 3 after he was accused of attempting to burglarize a home. At around 2:30 p.m., officers responded to reports of an attempted home burglary near 27th Avenue and Van Buren Street.
AZFamily
Shooting at Goodyear shopping center injuries two, sends businesses into lockdown
Only 14 of Phoenix’s 29 city pools were open this summer due to an ongoing lifeguard shortage. The dozens of hours of training necessary to become certified makes hiring lifeguards more difficult. Gilbert mother in Minnesota hospital after suffering severe burns in bonfire accident. Updated: 2 hours ago. |
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
AZFamily
Lightning from monsoon sets fire to Queen Creek home
Circle K offers 40 cent discount for drivers before holiday weekend. For a short time this afternoon, Circle K locations across the state gave Arizonans a chance to save forty cents per gallon. Students brought guns to school at four different Arizona schools in one week span. Updated: 18 hours...
fox10phoenix.com
Goodyear McDonald's parking lot shooting ends with 2 people injured, suspect arrested
GOODYEAR, Ariz. - Two people were injured in a shooting at a McDonald's parking lot in Goodyear on Saturday, Sept. 3, police say. Officers with the Goodyear Police Department responded to reports of a shooting in the parking lot near Van Buren Street and Estrella Parkway around 10:20 a.m. The Walmart nearby was told to go into lockdown while the scene was still developing.
AZFamily
Two hurt, suspect arrested after police situation locks down stores at Estrella Marketplace in Goodyear
GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- One person has been arrested and two are injured after an active police situation locked down several stores in Goodyear. Goodyear police say there was an altercation between two people outside near Walmart in Estrella Marketplace around 10:30 a.m. on Saturday. Multiple Arizona’s Family viewers reported that they were locked down inside for about an hour as an active investigation took place. While rumors swirled of an active shooter inside the Walmart, police confirmed that there is no current active shooter situation.
AZFamily
House heavily damaged after being struck by lightning in Queen Creek
A wall of dust from the southeast moved into the Chandler area on Friday evening. Lightning strikes caused a home to catch fire in Queen Creek Thursday night. Heavy rains, wind cause downed trees in East Valley. Updated: Aug. 27, 2022 at 9:20 PM MST. |. Heavy rain came to...
RELATED PEOPLE
AZFamily
Storms spark house fire, cause damage in areas of Queen Creek, San Tan Valley
QUEEN CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A monsoon storm passed through the East Valley and surrounding areas Thursday night, bringing lightning, high winds, and heavy rain. A lightning strike ignited a house fire in Queen Creek causing severe damage to the home. Flames could be seen shooting out of the home when firefighters arrived. They tried attacking the fire from inside the home, but the roof began to cave in and they pulled out. It took several crews over six hours to extinguish the fire.
AZFamily
Mom helps police find Phoenix fugitive accused of strangling her daughter to death
The event’s goal is to have fun, but staff says the mission is to promote an appreciation for cultural heritage while giving families a hands-on experience. RAW VIDEO: Fire breaks out at manufacture home factory in Goodyear. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Multiple mobile homes were damaged after a...
Family of five hurt in overnight car crash in north Phoenix
Two young children are seriously hurt after an overnight car crash on Carefree Highway just east of Interstate 17.
fox10phoenix.com
Lightning-sparked fire destroys Queen Creek home
Fire crews were called out to the home, located near Empire and Hunt Highway, after a rapidly-developing monsoon storm on the night of Sept. 1. FOX 10's Brian Webb reports.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix toddler fighting for his life after being pulled out of a pool, FD says
PHOENIX - A toddler is in extremely critical condition after being pulled from a backyard pool in Phoenix on Saturday, Sept. 3. The incident happened near 16th Street and Bell Road. The three-year-old boy was found in the pool by family members who then attempted life-saving measures. It's not known...
fox10phoenix.com
Suspects wanted for robbing Phoenix Circle K at gunpoint, opening fire near employee
PHOENIX - Silent Witness is offering a reward for information after two men reportedly robbed a Circle K in east Phoenix at gunpoint back in August. Phoenix police said the two suspects visited a Circle K near 32nd Street and Roosevelt on the morning of Aug. 26. One man reportedly...
AZFamily
Junior high school student in Gilbert brings BB gun to school
GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A middle school student in Gilbert is in serious trouble after bringing a BB gun to school on Monday. Gilbert police said they responded to a report that a student had a weapon on school grounds at Mesquite Junior High School. Officer investigated and submitted charges of disorderly conduct to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office. It’ll be up to prosecutors whether they pursue a criminal case against the student. School officials said no students or staff were in any danger. “Gilbert Public Schools takes incidents such as this extremely seriously. The safety of our students and staff is always a top priority,” the district said in a statement.
KTAR.com
SR 87 pavement replacement to affect traffic between Phoenix and Payson
PHOENIX — A pavement replacement project on State Route 87 south of Payson will restrict lanes and delay travel to and from the Valley and the White Mountains, the Arizona Department of Transportation announced. The $3.9 million project, which aims to extend the life of the roadway and provide...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
L.A. Weekly
Justin Manning Killed in Motorcycle Crash on 32nd Street [Phoenix, AZ]
40-Year-Old Rider Pronounced Dead after Motorcycle Accident on Broadway Road. The incident occurred around 12:30 p.m., near the intersection of Broadway Road and 32nd Street. For reasons under investigation, a vehicle and motorcycle collided in the area. First responders arrived to the scene and located the motorcyclist with life-threatening injuries....
ABC 15 News
Officials investigating additional reports of weapons brought to Valley schools
SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ — Officials are investigating two more recent reports of weapons being brought to East Valley schools. Pinal County officials are investigating reports that a student brought a gun to a Florence Unified School District campus on Wednesday. School district officials say they were told by...
fox10phoenix.com
Glendale road shut down after box truck crashes into power pole, building
GLENDALE, Ariz. - A major road in Glendale has been shut down after a box truck reportedly struck down a power pole and crashed into a business early Friday morning. Firefighters are asking residents to avoid 51st Avenue between Orangewood and Glendale Avenue for the cleanup. The truck is reportedly...
Arizona man found dead after shootout with police identified
A man who was found dead in his backyard Monday afternoon after shooting at police and barricading himself inside his Villages at Rancho El Dorado home for 2 hours has been identified as Brian Simmons, who has a history of bizarre behavior around the city.
Comments / 1