ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queen Creek, AZ

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AZFamily

2nd grader reportedly brought two guns to Cochise Elementary School

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A second grader remains at home after bringing two handguns to school earlier this week. On Monday, deputies from the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office were called to Cochise Elementary School on reports that a 7-year-old brought a handgun to school. The school staff was informed about the gun by another student who saw the weapon in the second grader’s backpack.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Queen Creek, AZ
Queen Creek, AZ
Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Accidents
AZFamily

Lightning from monsoon sets fire to Queen Creek home

Circle K offers 40 cent discount for drivers before holiday weekend. For a short time this afternoon, Circle K locations across the state gave Arizonans a chance to save forty cents per gallon. Students brought guns to school at four different Arizona schools in one week span. Updated: 18 hours...
QUEEN CREEK, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Goodyear McDonald's parking lot shooting ends with 2 people injured, suspect arrested

GOODYEAR, Ariz. - Two people were injured in a shooting at a McDonald's parking lot in Goodyear on Saturday, Sept. 3, police say. Officers with the Goodyear Police Department responded to reports of a shooting in the parking lot near Van Buren Street and Estrella Parkway around 10:20 a.m. The Walmart nearby was told to go into lockdown while the scene was still developing.
GOODYEAR, AZ
AZFamily

Two hurt, suspect arrested after police situation locks down stores at Estrella Marketplace in Goodyear

GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- One person has been arrested and two are injured after an active police situation locked down several stores in Goodyear. Goodyear police say there was an altercation between two people outside near Walmart in Estrella Marketplace around 10:30 a.m. on Saturday. Multiple Arizona’s Family viewers reported that they were locked down inside for about an hour as an active investigation took place. While rumors swirled of an active shooter inside the Walmart, police confirmed that there is no current active shooter situation.
GOODYEAR, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Benjamin Franklin
AZFamily

Storms spark house fire, cause damage in areas of Queen Creek, San Tan Valley

QUEEN CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A monsoon storm passed through the East Valley and surrounding areas Thursday night, bringing lightning, high winds, and heavy rain. A lightning strike ignited a house fire in Queen Creek causing severe damage to the home. Flames could be seen shooting out of the home when firefighters arrived. They tried attacking the fire from inside the home, but the roof began to cave in and they pulled out. It took several crews over six hours to extinguish the fire.
QUEEN CREEK, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School#Cross Country Running
AZFamily

Junior high school student in Gilbert brings BB gun to school

GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A middle school student in Gilbert is in serious trouble after bringing a BB gun to school on Monday. Gilbert police said they responded to a report that a student had a weapon on school grounds at Mesquite Junior High School. Officer investigated and submitted charges of disorderly conduct to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office. It’ll be up to prosecutors whether they pursue a criminal case against the student. School officials said no students or staff were in any danger. “Gilbert Public Schools takes incidents such as this extremely seriously. The safety of our students and staff is always a top priority,” the district said in a statement.
GILBERT, AZ
KTAR.com

SR 87 pavement replacement to affect traffic between Phoenix and Payson

PHOENIX — A pavement replacement project on State Route 87 south of Payson will restrict lanes and delay travel to and from the Valley and the White Mountains, the Arizona Department of Transportation announced. The $3.9 million project, which aims to extend the life of the roadway and provide...
PAYSON, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
L.A. Weekly

Justin Manning Killed in Motorcycle Crash on 32nd Street [Phoenix, AZ]

40-Year-Old Rider Pronounced Dead after Motorcycle Accident on Broadway Road. The incident occurred around 12:30 p.m., near the intersection of Broadway Road and 32nd Street. For reasons under investigation, a vehicle and motorcycle collided in the area. First responders arrived to the scene and located the motorcyclist with life-threatening injuries....
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Glendale road shut down after box truck crashes into power pole, building

GLENDALE, Ariz. - A major road in Glendale has been shut down after a box truck reportedly struck down a power pole and crashed into a business early Friday morning. Firefighters are asking residents to avoid 51st Avenue between Orangewood and Glendale Avenue for the cleanup. The truck is reportedly...
GLENDALE, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy