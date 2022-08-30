ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davenport, IA

Comments / 0

Related
QuadCities.com

Iowa And Illinois FUN10 Is Full Of Great Events Going On This Week!

It’s Sunday, and QuadCities.com proudly presents Fun10, a list of the top 10 things to do in the Quad Cities this week, and every week!. Every Sunday, we drop a new Fun10, to give you a head start on your week and a heads up on what’s going on over the coming seven days. Check out Fun10 every Sunday for the details on ten awesome events happening around town. It’s a cool read, and a great way to get started planning your entertainment for the week.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
QuadCities.com

Food Truck Fight Hits Muscatine September 17

Food Truck Fight® is coming back to Riverside Park in Muscatine, Iowa on Saturday, September 17!. Join us for a day of food trucks, live music, kids activities, game-day broadcast, beverage tent, and more! Enjoy food from local and regional food trucks and cast your vote for your favorite truck! We will crown a new Food Truck Fight Champion® at 7:00pm.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Davenport, IA
Local
Iowa Government
Davenport, IA
Government
Local
Iowa Health
Davenport, IA
Health
QuadCities.com

Get A Load Of Live Outdoor Music Tonight With Crooked Cactus At Davenport’s Live At Five

It’s that time of year, the 2022 season of Live@Five is taking place in Davenport’s RME Courtyard Fridays at 5pm for FREE live music. Sean Leary is an author, director, artist, musician, producer and entrepreneur who has been writing professionally since debuting at age 11 in the pages of the Comics Buyers Guide. An honors graduate of the University of Southern California masters program, he has written over 50 books including the best-sellers The Arimathean, Every Number is Lucky to Someone and We Are All Characters.
DAVENPORT, IA
QuadCities.com

Looser-Flake Charitable Foundation grants $150,000 for parks and recreation projects across Mercer County

For Alex Johnson, the annual fireworks display over Lake Matherville this past July felt more celebratory than ever. The village of Matherville, in northeast Mercer County, had wrapped up a variety of improvements to the lake area just in time for thousands of spectators to gather for the holiday—a project Johnson had spearheaded as one of the town’s five trustees.
MERCER COUNTY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medicare#Library#Medical Insurance#General Health#Medical Services
QuadCities.com

Illinois Immigrant Entrepreneurs Summit Coming To Moline This Week

The Immigrant Entrepreneurs Summit business event is coming up on 8/30 at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline. The event will offer business workshops, assistance with ERC and navigating grants and programs, networking and collaboration. Here are the details:. Location: TaxSlayer Center, 1201 River Dr, Moline, IL 61265. Date: Tuesday, August...
MOLINE, IL
Cadrene Heslop

Stimulus Money of $1,400

States are funding programs to help select groups of residents. This money will help people cope with inflation. Plus, other financial shocks they might face because of changes in the economy. The funds will get sent as a direct payment to ensure the relief received by beneficiaries is fast.
JOHNSON COUNTY, IA
QuadCities.com

East Moline Hosting Iron And Grain Makers Market Today

Come on out for some fun Saturday, August 27th from 9:00-2:00 in East Moline at Iron + Grain Boutiques and Iron + Grain Coffee House for our August Makers Market!. This one-day FREE family-friendly event features a shopping from dozens of local makers and small businesses and live music from Bo Orrin + Angela Meyer!
EAST MOLINE, IL
ourquadcities.com

Police: Bettendorf suspect, banned from casino, tries to use fake $100 bill

A 37-year-old Bettendorf man faces a felony charge after police say he tried to pass a counterfeit bill at a casino after he was banned from there last year. Mark Hampton faces a charge of forgery, court records say. Shortly before 6:30 p.m. Friday, Hampton entered the Isle Casino, 1777...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
98.1 KHAK

Popular Eastern Iowa Restaurant Still Closed, Can’t Find Workers

The shape of those shrimp says so much. They'd "love" to be able to welcome customers again regularly, and the feeling is mutual with the people who miss their food so much. I know you well remember the COVID shutdown that started in March of 2020. Many restaurants weren't able to make it through but one eastern Iowa favorite did, at least for a time.
KWQC

Section of 11th Avenue blocked, Rock Island police on scene

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - A section of 11th Avenue in Rock Island is blocked while police are on scene after an incident. According to a TV6 crew on the scene. 11th Avenue is blocked off from 7th Street to 9th Street. Police are on the scene at this time.
QuadCities.com

Ballet Quad Cities Returns This Weekend With Ballet On The Lawn At Davenport’s Outing Club

Ballet on the Lawn, Ballet Quad Cities’ 26th Season Opener, will take place this Sunday, August 28th, 2022 at 1:00pm, 3:00pm and 5:00pm at The Outing Club, Davenport, Iowa. Grab your lawn chairs, bring your friends, and join us for an afternoon of exiting premieres, beloved classics, and favorite Ballet Quad Cities originals. The Outing Club lawn is the perfect place to enjoy this mixed-repertoire kickoff to our 26th season!
DAVENPORT, IA
QuadCities.com

ComedySportz Quad-Cities Holding Auditions in September

Moline, IL – ComedySportz® Quad Cities, the returning improvisational comedy group based out of The Spotlight Studio in Moline, are announcing auditions for their roster. Auditions will be held at The Spotlight Theatre, 1800 7th Avenue in Moline, IL, and anyone wishing to audition should plan to attend only one of three opportunities: Tuesday, September 6th and Wednesday, September 7th at 6 p.m., or on Sunday, September 11th at 2 p.m. Each audition will last approximately 2½ hours, and anyone attending must be at least 17-years old. No improv or stage experience is necessary – just a great attitude and willingness to have fun!
MOLINE, IL
QuadCities.com

Western Illinois University Alumni Council President Establishes President Huang International Student Scholarship

MACOMB/Moline, IL — Western Illinois University international students have new scholarship opportunities at WIU, thanks to the efforts of 2005 and 2010 alumnus Matthew Toland. Toland, who serves as the WIU Alumni Council president, recently established the President Huang International Student Scholarship to honor the inauguration of Guiyou Huang...
MACOMB, IL
QuadCities.com

This Week’s Illinois And Iowa Pet Of The Week Is… Frankie!

QuadCities.com is happy to partner with Quad City Animal Welfare Center, 724 2nd W. Ave., Milan! Interested in adopting a pet? Check out our Pet of the Week every Monday!. I’m a two-year-old min-pin mix looking for a furever home. The people at the shelter say I’m a playful, and high energy pup! I have to say I agree with them! I’ll definitely keep you on your toes! I’m looking for an adult only home where I can be your only pet. So, what do ya say? Think I could be your next best furever friend?
MILAN, IL
QuadCities.com

QuadCities.com

Moline, IL
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The #1 Entertainment Source in the Quad Cities metropolitans region consisting of Moline/Rock Island, IL and Davenport/Bettendorf, IA. We provide the information people really want on a daily basis – easy to find local information that is current, fun and positive in tone; an interactive interface with scrollable content categories and media players which are accessible multiple ways; and a community of others seeking fun. We do not burden readers with hard news, political turmoil or negativity.

 https://www.QuadCities.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy