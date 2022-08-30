Read full article on original website
Iowa And Illinois FUN10 Is Full Of Great Events Going On This Week!
It’s Sunday, and QuadCities.com proudly presents Fun10, a list of the top 10 things to do in the Quad Cities this week, and every week!. Every Sunday, we drop a new Fun10, to give you a head start on your week and a heads up on what’s going on over the coming seven days. Check out Fun10 every Sunday for the details on ten awesome events happening around town. It’s a cool read, and a great way to get started planning your entertainment for the week.
Iowa’s Putnam Museum Debuting ‘Anne Frank: A History For Today’ Friday
The Putnam Museum and Science Center in Davenport, Iowa announces the opening of “Anne Frank: A History For Today,” Friday, September 2, 2022. The opening of the exhibit marks the launch of programming in the community-wide initiative called Out of Darkness:. Holocaust Messages for Today. Out of Darkness:...
Food Truck Fight Hits Muscatine September 17
Food Truck Fight® is coming back to Riverside Park in Muscatine, Iowa on Saturday, September 17!. Join us for a day of food trucks, live music, kids activities, game-day broadcast, beverage tent, and more! Enjoy food from local and regional food trucks and cast your vote for your favorite truck! We will crown a new Food Truck Fight Champion® at 7:00pm.
12 Hours of Terror Spooks Rock Island’s Rozz-tox October 29
Death Stitch Custom Clothing & Rozz-tox will present 12 Hours of Terror October 29!. The featured film will be Burial Ground: Night of Terror 81 directed by Andrea Bianchi and more films and an official schedule will be announced soon!. As always this is a FREE admission event hosted by...
Get A Load Of Live Outdoor Music Tonight With Crooked Cactus At Davenport’s Live At Five
It’s that time of year, the 2022 season of Live@Five is taking place in Davenport’s RME Courtyard Fridays at 5pm for FREE live music. Sean Leary is an author, director, artist, musician, producer and entrepreneur who has been writing professionally since debuting at age 11 in the pages of the Comics Buyers Guide. An honors graduate of the University of Southern California masters program, he has written over 50 books including the best-sellers The Arimathean, Every Number is Lucky to Someone and We Are All Characters.
Rock Island’s Circa ’21 Holding Auditions For Young Women For Holiday Musicals
Circa ’21 looking for girls for their holiday shows!. Circa ’21 is announcing auditions for local youth females in their holiday musicals, “White Christmas” and “Santa Claus the Musical.” Auditions will be held at 6 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 20, at the theater, 1828 3rd Avenue, Rock Island.
Looser-Flake Charitable Foundation grants $150,000 for parks and recreation projects across Mercer County
For Alex Johnson, the annual fireworks display over Lake Matherville this past July felt more celebratory than ever. The village of Matherville, in northeast Mercer County, had wrapped up a variety of improvements to the lake area just in time for thousands of spectators to gather for the holiday—a project Johnson had spearheaded as one of the town’s five trustees.
Iowa’s East Village Hosting Farm Days Providing Fun For The Family
Looking for some free family-fun this weekend? Then look no further than Farm Days in the Village!. Farm Days in the Village is happening this Saturday Aug 27 from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Sunday Aug 28. from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. in the Village of East...
Illinois Immigrant Entrepreneurs Summit Coming To Moline This Week
The Immigrant Entrepreneurs Summit business event is coming up on 8/30 at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline. The event will offer business workshops, assistance with ERC and navigating grants and programs, networking and collaboration. Here are the details:. Location: TaxSlayer Center, 1201 River Dr, Moline, IL 61265. Date: Tuesday, August...
Stimulus Money of $1,400
States are funding programs to help select groups of residents. This money will help people cope with inflation. Plus, other financial shocks they might face because of changes in the economy. The funds will get sent as a direct payment to ensure the relief received by beneficiaries is fast.
East Moline Hosting Iron And Grain Makers Market Today
Come on out for some fun Saturday, August 27th from 9:00-2:00 in East Moline at Iron + Grain Boutiques and Iron + Grain Coffee House for our August Makers Market!. This one-day FREE family-friendly event features a shopping from dozens of local makers and small businesses and live music from Bo Orrin + Angela Meyer!
ourquadcities.com
Police: Bettendorf suspect, banned from casino, tries to use fake $100 bill
A 37-year-old Bettendorf man faces a felony charge after police say he tried to pass a counterfeit bill at a casino after he was banned from there last year. Mark Hampton faces a charge of forgery, court records say. Shortly before 6:30 p.m. Friday, Hampton entered the Isle Casino, 1777...
Douglas And Tucker Playing Acoustic At Iowa’s Grape Life TONIGHT!
The multi-talented duo of Douglas and Tucker will be performing from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. tonight at The Grape Life, 3402 Elmore Ave., Davenport. Reservations are strongly recommended. Contact us starting Monday, August 29th, to pay a $5 non-refundable music fee. Call during our business hours: 563-355-7070 or email Diane@thegrapelife.com.
Cirque Italia Dazzling Fans With Circus Arts Water Show This Weekend At Davenport Fairgrounds
Cirque Italia – featuring a stage that holds 35,000 gallons of water that performers dazzle over while thrilling the audience in every CIRCUS ARTS MOVE — will perform 1:30-3:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds in Davenport. When: August 27 th – 28 th ,...
Popular Eastern Iowa Restaurant Still Closed, Can’t Find Workers
The shape of those shrimp says so much. They'd "love" to be able to welcome customers again regularly, and the feeling is mutual with the people who miss their food so much. I know you well remember the COVID shutdown that started in March of 2020. Many restaurants weren't able to make it through but one eastern Iowa favorite did, at least for a time.
KWQC
Section of 11th Avenue blocked, Rock Island police on scene
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - A section of 11th Avenue in Rock Island is blocked while police are on scene after an incident. According to a TV6 crew on the scene. 11th Avenue is blocked off from 7th Street to 9th Street. Police are on the scene at this time.
Ballet Quad Cities Returns This Weekend With Ballet On The Lawn At Davenport’s Outing Club
Ballet on the Lawn, Ballet Quad Cities’ 26th Season Opener, will take place this Sunday, August 28th, 2022 at 1:00pm, 3:00pm and 5:00pm at The Outing Club, Davenport, Iowa. Grab your lawn chairs, bring your friends, and join us for an afternoon of exiting premieres, beloved classics, and favorite Ballet Quad Cities originals. The Outing Club lawn is the perfect place to enjoy this mixed-repertoire kickoff to our 26th season!
ComedySportz Quad-Cities Holding Auditions in September
Moline, IL – ComedySportz® Quad Cities, the returning improvisational comedy group based out of The Spotlight Studio in Moline, are announcing auditions for their roster. Auditions will be held at The Spotlight Theatre, 1800 7th Avenue in Moline, IL, and anyone wishing to audition should plan to attend only one of three opportunities: Tuesday, September 6th and Wednesday, September 7th at 6 p.m., or on Sunday, September 11th at 2 p.m. Each audition will last approximately 2½ hours, and anyone attending must be at least 17-years old. No improv or stage experience is necessary – just a great attitude and willingness to have fun!
Western Illinois University Alumni Council President Establishes President Huang International Student Scholarship
MACOMB/Moline, IL — Western Illinois University international students have new scholarship opportunities at WIU, thanks to the efforts of 2005 and 2010 alumnus Matthew Toland. Toland, who serves as the WIU Alumni Council president, recently established the President Huang International Student Scholarship to honor the inauguration of Guiyou Huang...
This Week’s Illinois And Iowa Pet Of The Week Is… Frankie!
QuadCities.com is happy to partner with Quad City Animal Welfare Center, 724 2nd W. Ave., Milan! Interested in adopting a pet? Check out our Pet of the Week every Monday!. I’m a two-year-old min-pin mix looking for a furever home. The people at the shelter say I’m a playful, and high energy pup! I have to say I agree with them! I’ll definitely keep you on your toes! I’m looking for an adult only home where I can be your only pet. So, what do ya say? Think I could be your next best furever friend?
