Moline, IL – ComedySportz® Quad Cities, the returning improvisational comedy group based out of The Spotlight Studio in Moline, are announcing auditions for their roster. Auditions will be held at The Spotlight Theatre, 1800 7th Avenue in Moline, IL, and anyone wishing to audition should plan to attend only one of three opportunities: Tuesday, September 6th and Wednesday, September 7th at 6 p.m., or on Sunday, September 11th at 2 p.m. Each audition will last approximately 2½ hours, and anyone attending must be at least 17-years old. No improv or stage experience is necessary – just a great attitude and willingness to have fun!

MOLINE, IL ・ 10 DAYS AGO