Emergency responder arrested for photographing exposed patient in back of ambulance

By Johanna Chisholm
The Independent
 4 days ago

An emergency medical technician ( EMT ) in a suburban area of Philadelphia has been arrested by police for indecent assault after he allegedly exposed a woman’s breast while transporting her to a nearby hospital, authorities said.

Brookhaven Borough Police Department said in a press release that on 26 August a woman was being treated at a medical facility in the region when 911 was called to transport the woman to a nearby hospital after it was determined she required additional care.

When the woman was picked up by ambulance personnel, the police described her as being in a “semi-conscious” state.

While being transported to the nearby hospital, it is alleged that the EMT sitting in the back of the ambulance with the woman exposed her breast and took pictures of it with his cell phone.

On Saturday, the police department issued a warrant for the arrest of the EMT, who was later identified as Kevin Hakeem Pressley, 24, of Philadelphia.

Mr Pressley was employed as an EMT with the Brookhaven Fire Company Ambulance at the time of the incident.

According to the criminal complaint, viewed by 6 ABC , when the 24-year-old was asked if law enforcement officers could look at his phone, he responded by making a series of what is described as “disturbing statements” by the news outlet, including one where he claimed to be involved with illegal firearm purchases.

“We all know with the gun violence in this country and in our backyard in Philadelphia, it’s concerning. I can promise you that it’s going to be looked into and we will go down every alley we have to,” said Michael Vice, Brookhaven’s chief of police, following Pressley’s arrest.

The 24-year-old was charged with indecent assault, invasion of privacy and other related crimes and is being held at the George W Hill Correctional Facility with a bail of $100,000 in cash.

