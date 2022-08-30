Giants roster cuts tracker: Getting to 53 players

UPDATE: The Giants have announced their initial 53-man roster:

The deadline for teams to trim down to a roster of 53 players hits on Tuesday at 4:00 p.m., meaning all 32 squads need to get busy and make some potentially tough decisions.

The Giants are among the teams with some choices to make, and were getting busy themselves as of Tuesday morning.

Here are all the roster casualties from Tuesday as Big Blue finalizes its roster before the start of the regular season.

Brian Daboll told reporters on Tuesday that other moves could be made in the next 24-48 hours.