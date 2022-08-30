ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

Violent clashes in Iraq after influential cleric’s resignation from politics

By Mary-Kate Findon
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

Violent clashes broke out in Baghdad , Iraq , after an influential Shiite cleric, Moqtada al-Sadr, announced his resignation from politics.

At least 22 people were killed, according to Reuters on Tuesday (30 August), with hundreds of supporters storming the government palace.

Iraq’s military announced a nationwide curfew in response to the clashes, which are considered to be the worst Baghdad has seen in years.

Cleric al-Sadr called for his followers to cease violent protest on Tuesday.

