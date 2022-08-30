ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Miami Officials Continue Effort To Reach Functional Zero

By Will Althoff
NewsRadio WFLA
NewsRadio WFLA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NzNY6_0hbGG2Ru00

City of Miami officials take another step to combat homelessness.

Mayor Francis Suarez announcing $200-thousand for workforce training programs and job opportunities at Lotus House.

Suarez says it's part of the city's functional zero plan to combat homelessness, which he says is seeing an uptick.

Commissioner Ken Russell says Functional Zero won't end homelessness but ensures there are systems in place to help people get off the streets.

The two-year plan was announced in January and uses funds from the American Rescue Plan.

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
floridapolitics.com

New Charlie Crist radio ad: Gov. DeSantis wants to bus new Cuban arrivals to Delaware

The ‘six-figure’ Spanish radio ad has Jeanette Nuñez talking about her boss’ supposed plans for shipping an influx of Cubans in South Florida to Delaware. Charlie Crist’s gubernatorial campaign is sinking six figures into airing a Spanish radio ad with an audio clip of the Governor’s No. 2 saying her boss plans to ship illegal Cuban migrants to Delaware, the home state of President Joe Biden.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Miami, FL
Government
City
Miami, FL
Local
Florida Society
Miami, FL
Society
Local
Florida Government
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Here’s the chance of home prices falling in South Florida

Some homebuyers in South Florida have been trying to wait out the soaring housing market in the hopes that prices might fall. Home shoppers may be out of luck for at least the next year, according to a new ranking from CoreLogic, a property data and analytics provider, as it’s not entirely likely that home prices will decline in our area. And if they do decline, it probably won’t be ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ken Russell
Miami New Times

Miami Police Officer Who Resigned Amid Scandal Hired at FIU

On July 1, the Florida International University Police Department announced its hiring of longtime South Florida officer Yesid Ortiz. After FIU police chief Alexander Casas swore Ortiz in, the pair posed for a photo, shaking hands while grinning at the camera. Though the announcement did not mention it, New Times...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

What’s being built there? 330 luxury apartments planned in Plantation

This real-estate feature from the South Florida Sun Sentinel highlights the latest plans for new construction as demand rises for more housing, offices and stores across the region. You can submit questions through this form or by emailing buildings@sunsentinel.com, if you’re wondering about “what’s being built there?” in your community. Here’s one of the latest projects. The location? Pixl ...
PLANTATION, FL
cw34.com

Health advisory for six beaches in south Florida

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Six beaches in south Florida are under a health advisory watch after the Florida Department of Health (FDOH) said high levels of bacteria were found in the water on Monday. The FDOH said health department staff sampled the beach water at 13 locations...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homelessness#Lotus House#Lotushouse1
QSR magazine

Big Chicken Inks 45-Unit Deal in Florida

Big Chicken, the star-powered, fast casual chicken restaurant franchise founded by basketball Hall of Famer and celebrated entrepreneur Shaquille O’Neal, announced today that the brand has inked a big 45-unit deal that encompasses Orlando, Tampa, West Palm Beach, Fort Lauderdale and Miami. Joining another deal that will place 40...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WSVN-TV

Section 8 Voucher Terminated

She is disabled and barely able to survive. When she got a Section 8 voucher to help pay for an apartment, she was thrilled but then some terrible news for her and it’s why she asked Help Me Howard with Patrick Fraser. Jacqueline is disabled, and she will tell...
MONROE COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Homeless
Axios

Ron DeSantis' voter fraud hunt backfires

Elections officials across Florida are poking holes in the DeSantis administration's claims that they're to blame after 20 people were arrested for voting illegally. Driving the news: Supervisors of elections in Hillsborough, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties say it's the state's responsibility to notify local election offices about people ineligible to vote because of certain prior felony convictions, Politico reports.
FLORIDA STATE
Action News Jax

DeSantis suspends Broward school board members

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Pointing to a scathing grand-jury report that focused heavily on the 2018 mass shooting at a Parkland school, Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday suspended four of the Broward County School Board’s nine members for “incompetence, neglect of duty and misuse of authority.”. >>> STREAM...
BOCANEWSNOW

Predator Moves To Boca Raton, Here’s Where He Lives

We Know Where West Boca Raton’s Latest Resident Predator Is Living. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office Saturday morning announced that Anderson Khan is now living in West Boca Raton. He’s identified by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
NewsRadio WFLA

NewsRadio WFLA

Tampa, FL
18K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Tampa Bay News, Traffic and Weather wherever you are with NewsRadio WFLA and WFLA News.

 https://wflanews.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy