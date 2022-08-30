Miami Officials Continue Effort To Reach Functional Zero

City of Miami officials take another step to combat homelessness.

Mayor Francis Suarez announcing $200-thousand for workforce training programs and job opportunities at Lotus House.

Suarez says it's part of the city's functional zero plan to combat homelessness, which he says is seeing an uptick.

Commissioner Ken Russell says Functional Zero won't end homelessness but ensures there are systems in place to help people get off the streets.

The two-year plan was announced in January and uses funds from the American Rescue Plan.