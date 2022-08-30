Read full article on original website
Seniors relieved after city of Reno pauses plan to lease out Paradise Park activity center
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Senior citizens who were outraged this week by the city of Reno's possible plan to lease out the Teglia's Paradise Park activity center were relieved to learn that city leaders were putting those plans on hold. City officials announced late Thursday...
The Great Reno Balloon Race is back
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Great Reno Balloon Race is right around the corner. Board President, Chris Dondero, joined Fox 11 to talk about what spectators can expect at this year’s 3-day event at Rancho San Rafael Regional Park.
Therapy Thursday: Suicide Awareness Week
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Suicide Awareness Week is this month. For Therapy Thursday, Nora Ann Brucklacher sat down with Fox 11 to talk about how parents can address the topic with their young children.
Virginia Lake contaminated with algae bloom
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The City of Reno is advising residents and their pets to avoid all contact with the water of Virginia Lake for at least the next two months. The lake water is contaminated as a result of an algae bloom, a common occurrence for the lake during the warm summer months.
Reno man behind bars for large-scale retail theft ring
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A Reno man was sentenced yesterday to 71 months in prison for conducting a million-dollar retail theft operation. 44-year-old Gennaro Canta pleaded guilty in June 2022 to conspiracy, interstate transportation of stolen goods, and money laundering, announced the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Nevada on Friday.
2022 Numaga Pow Wow
SPANISH SPRINGS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — It's the 2022 Numaga Pow Wow. A few members of the Numaga Tribe joined Mornings on Fox 11 to share what you can expect at the event. For more information about the event click here.
Crash on eastbound I-80 at exit 16 causes traffic delays Friday afternoon
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A car crash on eastbound I-80 at exit 16 has caused traffic delays Friday afternoon. Traffic was backed up on EB I-80 between North Center St. and Prater Way but has been cleared as of 5:30 p.m.
Four-car, motorcycle crash causes traffic delays on eastbound I-80 near Wells Ave
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A crash involving four cars and a motorcycle has caused traffic delays on eastbound I-80 before the Wells Ave. exit Thursday afternoon. The crash occurred on eastbound I-80 near Valley Road around 3:12 p.m. When News 4-Fox 11 reached out to...
Sparks man arrested for armed robbery, kidnapping, battery near Legends mall
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A Sparks man is arrested for a string of crimes that happened near The Outlets at Legends shopping mall Friday morning. The Sparks Police Department (SPD) says 24-year-old Moises Portillo-Perez held two people at gun point, stole their car and, while driving the stolen vehicle, shot at several cars and hit a pedestrian.
Body camera footage shows man wielding knife shot, killed by officers in Sparks
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — ***WARNING: The following video may be considered graphic for some audiences***. Newly released body camera footage shows the tense moments leading up to an officer-involved shooting in Sparks in late August. Police responded to an apartment on the 1600 block of...
