Reno, NV

FOX Reno

The Great Reno Balloon Race is back

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Great Reno Balloon Race is right around the corner. Board President, Chris Dondero, joined Fox 11 to talk about what spectators can expect at this year's 3-day event at Rancho San Rafael Regional Park.
RENO, NV
FOX Reno

Therapy Thursday: Suicide Awareness Week

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Suicide Awareness Week is this month. For Therapy Thursday, Nora Ann Brucklacher sat down with Fox 11 to talk about how parents can address the topic with their young children.
RENO, NV
FOX Reno

Virginia Lake contaminated with algae bloom

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The City of Reno is advising residents and their pets to avoid all contact with the water of Virginia Lake for at least the next two months. The lake water is contaminated as a result of an algae bloom, a common occurrence for the lake during the warm summer months.
RENO, NV
FOX Reno

Reno man behind bars for large-scale retail theft ring

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A Reno man was sentenced yesterday to 71 months in prison for conducting a million-dollar retail theft operation. 44-year-old Gennaro Canta pleaded guilty in June 2022 to conspiracy, interstate transportation of stolen goods, and money laundering, announced the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Nevada on Friday.
RENO, NV
FOX Reno

2022 Numaga Pow Wow

SPANISH SPRINGS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — It's the 2022 Numaga Pow Wow. A few members of the Numaga Tribe joined Mornings on Fox 11 to share what you can expect at the event. For more information about the event click here.
SPANISH SPRINGS, NV
FOX Reno

Sparks man arrested for armed robbery, kidnapping, battery near Legends mall

SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A Sparks man is arrested for a string of crimes that happened near The Outlets at Legends shopping mall Friday morning. The Sparks Police Department (SPD) says 24-year-old Moises Portillo-Perez held two people at gun point, stole their car and, while driving the stolen vehicle, shot at several cars and hit a pedestrian.
SPARKS, NV

