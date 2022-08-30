ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethesda, MD

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WJLA

Suspect vehicle in I-495 shooting found on fire, investigation continues: VSP

FAIRFAX, Va. (7News) — Virginia State Police (VSP) is still investigating a shooting that happened on I-495 in Fairfax County, Virginia last Thursday. On Thursday, Aug. 25, at around 4:50 a.m., two vehicles were traveling northbound on I-495 and had pulled off onto the Exit 52B ramp when the shooting suspect exited his vehicle and fired multiple shots at the victim, police said. The shooting suspect then got back into his vehicle and drove away. Police said the victim was not injured.
WTOP

Frederick Co. deputies arrest, charge man who shot fireworks at people

A man who fled police early Saturday morning after shooting fireworks at a crowd of people and a home in Frederick County, Maryland, is facing over a dozen charges, deputies say. Deputies with the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office said they were originally dispatched for a hit-and-run crash and possible armed...
Daily Voice

Body Pulled From Water Of Baltimore Golf Course Under Investigation: Police

An investigation is underway in Maryland after a dead body was pulled from a Baltimore golf course, police said. Police investigators and members of the Baltimore Fire Department responded to the Carroll Park Golf Course on Washington Boulevard shortly after 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3, where there was a report of an unresponsive man floating in a body of water in the area.
WJLA

Student shot, killed as classes were dismissed at Baltimore high school, police say

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A high school student in Baltimore was shot and killed Friday in the school's parking lot as students were leaving for the day, police said. Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said a student from another city school approached the victim as he was walking through the Mergenthaler Vocational Technical High School parking lot and the encounter became heated. The gunman shot the victim multiple times and fled on foot, Harrison said.
BALTIMORE, MD
wypr.org

Police investigating Baltimore high school shooting, one student dead

Baltimore City Police are investigating a shooting outside Mergenthaler Vocational Technical High School in Northeast Baltimore that left one student dead. Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said the victim was a student at Mergenthaler Vocational Technical High School and the suspect, who was arrested near the scene, a student at another school. Police also recovered what they believe was the weapon.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Graffiti#Two Boys#Spray Painting#The Boys#Pyle Middle School
WJLA

Fanisa Mthembi, au pair missing from Bethesda for a week, found safe: Montgomery County PD

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (7News) — The Montgomery County Police Department has located an au pair who went missing one week ago. On Friday afternoon, the department issued a digital missing person flyer for Fanisa Mthembi, 26, on its social media accounts. Mthembi was last seen on Friday, Aug. 26 around 11:41 a.m. Mthembi had ordered a rideshare to Dulles International Airport, but never made it onto her flight bound for Austin, Texas.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WJLA

One woman injured in possible road rage shooting in Upper Marlboro, police say

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (7News) — Prince George’s County Police are investigating a possible road rage shooting that left one woman injured in Upper Marlboro Friday afternoon. Around 5 p.m. Friday, officers were dispatched to the 3600 block of Ritchie Marlboro Road, near the intersection of N. Riding Road. There they found an adult woman shot inside of a silver-colored car. The car was pulled over on the shoulder.
WJLA

VIDEO: 3 people wanted after ATM stolen from Georgetown business

WASHINGTON (7News) — Three people are wanted after an ATM was stolen from a Georgetown business earlier this week, police say. The Metropolitan Police Department said that at around 3:50 a.m. on Aug. 29, three suspects in a vehicle arrived at a business in the 1400 block of Wisconsin Avenue, NW and once inside, two of the suspects stole an ATM machine.
WASHINGTON, DC
Nottingham MD

Assault, burglary reported in Nottingham

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating an assault and two local burglaries that were reported this week. At 12 a.m. on Monday, August 29, an individual entered a location in the unit block of Chesaco Avenue in Rosedale (21237) and stole multiple paper products. At just after 8:45 p.m. on Tuesday,...
NOTTINGHAM, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Police union threatens to file grievance over special events staffing

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore's police union apologized to its members on Saturday after learning that some officers had received notifications that they would need to cancel their Labor Day Weekend plans in order to provide security for the city's weekend events.The union issued the apology in a letter signed by Fraternal Order of Police Union President Mike Mancuso. The union made the letter public on its social media account.In the letter, Mancuso claimed that the poor planning of city officials and the Baltimore Police Department would cost the city $1 million in overtime pay "that will not be recouped from the...
BALTIMORE, MD

