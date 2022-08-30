Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man Disappears 3 Days Before He's Set To TestifyJeffery Mac
Washington Goes 43 Straight Games Without a Starter WinningIBWAAWashington, DC
Titanic Clips With 8k Rms: New DetailsDwayne
Washington D.C. Police Searching For "Critically Missing" Mother And Her Two ChildrenThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedWashington, DC
This D.C. Hotel's Lobby Turned into a Distribution Area for Food for Those in NeedMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Washington, DC
Related
Night Of Terror Leads To Host Of Charges For Fireworks-Wielding Emmitsburg Man: Sheriff
A Maryland man did his best Terminator impression to avoid being arrested after allegedly shooting illegal fireworks at people and homes in Frederick County, the sheriff's office announced. Police had to go through extreme measures to apprehend Emmitsburg resident Aaron Dove, 43, who is facing a slew of charges following...
WJLA
Suspect vehicle in I-495 shooting found on fire, investigation continues: VSP
FAIRFAX, Va. (7News) — Virginia State Police (VSP) is still investigating a shooting that happened on I-495 in Fairfax County, Virginia last Thursday. On Thursday, Aug. 25, at around 4:50 a.m., two vehicles were traveling northbound on I-495 and had pulled off onto the Exit 52B ramp when the shooting suspect exited his vehicle and fired multiple shots at the victim, police said. The shooting suspect then got back into his vehicle and drove away. Police said the victim was not injured.
WJLA
Police: Man armed with knife attempts to abduct woman in Falls Church
FALLS CHURCH, Va. (7News) — A man with a knife grabbed a woman early Sunday morning, police say. The Fairfax County Police Department says the "attempted abduction" happened near the 7200 block of Arlington Boulevard in Falls Church. The woman was able to break free from the suspect, according...
WTOP
Frederick Co. deputies arrest, charge man who shot fireworks at people
A man who fled police early Saturday morning after shooting fireworks at a crowd of people and a home in Frederick County, Maryland, is facing over a dozen charges, deputies say. Deputies with the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office said they were originally dispatched for a hit-and-run crash and possible armed...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Body Pulled From Water Of Baltimore Golf Course Under Investigation: Police
An investigation is underway in Maryland after a dead body was pulled from a Baltimore golf course, police said. Police investigators and members of the Baltimore Fire Department responded to the Carroll Park Golf Course on Washington Boulevard shortly after 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3, where there was a report of an unresponsive man floating in a body of water in the area.
Deputies: Maryland man in tactical vest, helmet shot fireworks at people, home in Frederick County
FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Sheriff’s deputies said a man faces 24 charges after he shot fireworks at people and a home in Emmitsburg. Members of the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office were in the 15600 and 15800 blocks of Old Frederick Rd. around 1:15 a.m. Saturday after they received reports of hit-and-run incident […]
WJLA
Student shot, killed as classes were dismissed at Baltimore high school, police say
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A high school student in Baltimore was shot and killed Friday in the school's parking lot as students were leaving for the day, police said. Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said a student from another city school approached the victim as he was walking through the Mergenthaler Vocational Technical High School parking lot and the encounter became heated. The gunman shot the victim multiple times and fled on foot, Harrison said.
wypr.org
Police investigating Baltimore high school shooting, one student dead
Baltimore City Police are investigating a shooting outside Mergenthaler Vocational Technical High School in Northeast Baltimore that left one student dead. Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said the victim was a student at Mergenthaler Vocational Technical High School and the suspect, who was arrested near the scene, a student at another school. Police also recovered what they believe was the weapon.
IN THIS ARTICLE
At least 1 dead, multiple injured in shooting at Maryland 7-Eleven
Authorities are investigating a shooting at a 7-Eleven convenience store in Prince George’s County, Maryland, that left at least one man dead and multiple others injured. Police say they are still searching for a suspect.Sept. 4, 2022.
WJLA
Fanisa Mthembi, au pair missing from Bethesda for a week, found safe: Montgomery County PD
GAITHERSBURG, Md. (7News) — The Montgomery County Police Department has located an au pair who went missing one week ago. On Friday afternoon, the department issued a digital missing person flyer for Fanisa Mthembi, 26, on its social media accounts. Mthembi was last seen on Friday, Aug. 26 around 11:41 a.m. Mthembi had ordered a rideshare to Dulles International Airport, but never made it onto her flight bound for Austin, Texas.
WJLA
One woman injured in possible road rage shooting in Upper Marlboro, police say
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (7News) — Prince George’s County Police are investigating a possible road rage shooting that left one woman injured in Upper Marlboro Friday afternoon. Around 5 p.m. Friday, officers were dispatched to the 3600 block of Ritchie Marlboro Road, near the intersection of N. Riding Road. There they found an adult woman shot inside of a silver-colored car. The car was pulled over on the shoulder.
WJLA
Father killed at SE DC youth football practice, police say it's a targeted shooting
WASHINGTON (7News) — A father was shot and killed in a targeted shooting in Washington D.C. Thursday night at a youth football game. According to Metropolitan Police, 36-year-old D Angelo Taylor, of Suitland, Maryland was fatally wounded when someone opened fire around 7:22 p.m. in the 1500 block of Mississippi Avenue SE.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WJLA
9-year-old Silver Spring girl missing, last seen Friday at school, found safe: Police
SILVER SPRING, Md. — UPDATE 9/3/2022 7:25 a.m. The Montgomery County Police Department said Hailey Harvey was found safe and unharmed. Montgomery County Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 9-year-old from Silver Spring. Hailey MaryJane Harvey was last seen on Friday at approximately...
WJLA
VIDEO: 3 people wanted after ATM stolen from Georgetown business
WASHINGTON (7News) — Three people are wanted after an ATM was stolen from a Georgetown business earlier this week, police say. The Metropolitan Police Department said that at around 3:50 a.m. on Aug. 29, three suspects in a vehicle arrived at a business in the 1400 block of Wisconsin Avenue, NW and once inside, two of the suspects stole an ATM machine.
Nottingham MD
Assault, burglary reported in Nottingham
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating an assault and two local burglaries that were reported this week. At 12 a.m. on Monday, August 29, an individual entered a location in the unit block of Chesaco Avenue in Rosedale (21237) and stole multiple paper products. At just after 8:45 p.m. on Tuesday,...
WJLA
AMC theater in Alexandria evacuated after threat made; 2 injured at AMC theater in Largo
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — The AMC Theater at Hoffman Town Center in Alexandria closed for the day following a threat to harm call Saturday afternoon, police said. Alexandria PD shut down traffic into Hoffman Town Center earlier after responding to the call. Multiple injuries to people who evacuated the theater were reported.
WJLA
Woman killed, man injured in shooting in Fairfax County shooting
ALEXANDRIA, Va (7News) — Police are investigating a shooting where a woman was killed and a man was injured. Fairfax County Police say the shooting happened near the 7000 block of Central Park Circle. According to police a woman was transported to the hospital where she was pronounced dead....
Maryland State Police ID Bel Air Man Killed In Fiery Crash With Tractor-Trailer In Pikesville
Maryland State Police have launched an investigation into a violent crash that killed a Bel Air man in Baltimore County. Anthony Robert Schepis, 35, was driving along the outer loop of I-695 at approximately 9 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 2 at Stevenson Road in Pikesville when the fatal crash began, police said.
Baltimore Police union threatens to file grievance over special events staffing
BALTIMORE -- Baltimore's police union apologized to its members on Saturday after learning that some officers had received notifications that they would need to cancel their Labor Day Weekend plans in order to provide security for the city's weekend events.The union issued the apology in a letter signed by Fraternal Order of Police Union President Mike Mancuso. The union made the letter public on its social media account.In the letter, Mancuso claimed that the poor planning of city officials and the Baltimore Police Department would cost the city $1 million in overtime pay "that will not be recouped from the...
WJLA
New video shows overcrowded Arundel bus, students sitting on floor
ODENTON, Md. (WBFF) — It's the first week of school and Charles Jones said his son recorded a video on the bus, the stop in Odenton’s Two Rivers subdivision. The short clip shows the bus so overcrowded some students are standing while others are forced to sit on the floor.
Comments / 0