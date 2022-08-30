ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin, IN

One charged with murder in Parke County

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Parke County Sheriff’s Department confirmed that one woman is in custody and charged with murder after conducting an investigation into a shooting death. Angela Thomas, 54, of Indianapolis has been charged with the murder of Timothy Tomey, 54, of Indianapolis. At around...
PARKE COUNTY, IN

