Man United fans taunt Jamie Vardy with 'your wife is a grass' and 'Rooney' chants over 'Wagatha Christie' trial
Manchester United fans have taunted Leicester striker Jamie Vardy over his wife Rebekah's failed legal battle against Wayne Rooney's wife, Coleen. Watch the video below. In July, Rebekah Vardy lost her High Court libel battle with Coleen Rooney in a case dubbed 'Wagatha Christie'. Rooney, the wife of the former...
Lewis Hamilton has hinted at getting involved with Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s bid to buy Manchester United
Formula One legend Lewis Hamilton has hinted that he is interested in joining Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s bid to buy Premier League club Manchester United. Ratcliffe is the owner of INEOS, a multinational chemical company that is one of the main sponsors of Hamilton’s F1 team, Mercedes. The 69-year-old...
"He had some problem" - Pep Guardiola reveals Manchester City injury blow sustained in Aston Villa draw
Pep Guardiola has revealed his Manchester City squad have sustained yet another injury blow. Speaking during post-match reactions on Saturday night, the Catalan coach offered insight into his in-game substitutions. The Premier League champions were held to a frustrating and demanding 1-1 draw at the hands of Steven Gerrard's Aston...
VAR controversy as Gabriel Martinelli has goal ruled out for Arsenal against Manchester United
Arsenal winger Gabriel Martinelli had a goal against Manchester United controversially ruled out after a VAR review. Martinelli finished off a blistering counterattack in the 12th minute of Sunday's Premier League match at Old Trafford. But referee Paul Tierney ruled the goal out after VAR instructed him to consult the...
Thomas Tuchel to continue supporting Edouard Mendy after Chelsea mistakes
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has revealed he will continue to support Edouard Mendy amid his recent mistakes in goal for the side. The goalkeeper was at fault for Maxwel Cornet’s goal in the Blues’ 2-1 win against West Ham on Saturday, although the Senegalese international was lucky to see it disallowed via VAR.
Crystal Palace to make January bid for Chelsea's Conor Gallagher
Crystal Palace are set to make a January transfer move for Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher, according to reports. Gallagher spent last season on loan at the Eagles before returning to the Blues in the summer ahead of the new campaign. He thoroughly impressed during his time at Selhurst Park and...
Casemiro's underrated yet important trait on display in Man United's win vs Leicester City
Casemiro had his first set of meaningful minutes in a Manchester United shirt last night, and left having made a very good impression on fans. Despite making some very key defensive interventions against Southampton, United’s new midfield superstar was only given 10 minutes. Against Leicester on Thursday night, he had over 30.
New York Red Bulls player Dru Yearwood sent off after kicking a ball into stands and injuring fans
New York Red Bulls midfielder Dru Yearwood was handed a red card during the club's 2-0 defeat to Philadelphia after he unintentionally injured two fans. In the latter stages of Sunday's MLS clash, a frustrated Yearwood gave away a foul near the touchline. Moments later, the former Southend United man...
Lionel Messi video compilation goes viral after the PSG star sets ANOTHER record in Nantes 'masterclass'
Lionel Messi set yet another record on Saturday as Paris Saint-Germain cruised past Nantes in Ligue 1. The French champions ran out comfortable 3-0 winners at Stade de la Beaujoire, with Kylian Mbappe scoring twice before Nuno Mendes sealed the win. While Messi was unable to get on the scoresheet,...
Confirmed match officials: Manchester United vs Arsenal (Premier League)
Manchester United host Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon as Erik ten Hag's side look to test themselves against a strong opposition. Mikel Arteta's side are currently unbeaten this season, however, United have won their last three games in a row following a rocky start to the campaign.
Predicted Chelsea XI to face West Ham: Wesley Fofana in contention to make Chelsea debut as Reece James hands Blues boost
Chelsea face West Ham United in their second home match of the Premier League season on Saturday afternoon. The Blues will be hoping to recover after falling to a 2-1 defeat at Southampton on Tuesday. Despite Raheem Sterling putting Chelsea ahead, the Blues collapsed as Romeo Lavia and Adam Armstrong...
Ajax boss confirms Edson Alvarez asked to join Chelsea on Deadline Day
Ajax boss Alfred Schreuder has confirmed that midfielder Edson Alvarez wanted to join Chelsea on transfer Deadline Day. The Mexican international was linked with a move to the Blues on the final day of the transfer window as Thomas Tuchel’s side looked to sign another midfielder. However, a move...
Kai Havertz speaks on Chelsea's late win against West Ham
Chelsea match winner Kai Havertz has spoken on his side’s late win against West Ham on Saturday. The German scored the winner against the Hammers in the Blues 2-1 win against their London rivals in what was a dramatic affair at Stamford Bridge. West Ham took the lead through...
Naby Keita left out of Liverpool's Champions League squad
Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain have been left out of Liverpool's Champions League squad. Keita, 27, is currently sidelined with a muscle injury and is yet to feature in a competitive match this season. Oxlade-Chamberlain, 29, is also yet to make an appearance this campaign after suffering a hamstring injury...
Wesley Fofana's individual highlights against West Ham shows Chelsea have signed a gem of a defender
A stunning compilation of Wesley Fofana's Chelsea debut shows the club have acquired a special defender following his enormous price tag. He made his first outing for his new team on Saturday in his side's 2-1 win over West Ham United. The 21-year-old started in a three-man defence alongside experienced...
How Lisandro Martinez has improved "slow motion" Man United, as defender named most important signing
Former Manchester United defender Paul Parker has sung the praises of Lisandro Martinez following his signing from Ajax in the summer. The 24-year-old was a vital cog of Erik ten Hag's title winning team in the Eredivisie last term and looks to be an important player for him at Old Trafford.
Erik ten Hag explains Antony and Casemiro decisions ahead of Premier League clash against Arsenal
Erik ten Hag has spoken and explained his starting XI ahead of Manchester United's Premier League clash against Arsenal. Casemiro is not making his first Premier League start of the season for Manchester United this afternoon, despite many expecting him to. Cristiano Ronaldo is also yet to re-join the starting...
Declan Rice: VAR decision against Chelsea a 'shambles' as West Ham boss David Moyes escapes FA fine
Declan Rice has labelled the VAR controversy against Chelsea as a 'shambles', with West Ham boss David Moyes avoiding a FA fine despite his post-match comments. The Blues came out 2-1 victors in a controversial match at Stamford Bridge, with West Ham leading after Michail Antonio's second half opener. Thomas...
‘He was a disaster’, Harry Redknapp blasts Dele Alli after telling Frank Lampard to sign him at Everton
Former Tottenham Hotspur manager Harry Redknapp has ripped into Dele Alli after recommending his nephew, Frank Lampard to sign the midfielder at Everton. Once regarded as one of the best midfielders of his generation, Alli has failed to live up to the expectations. The Englishman burst onto the scene at...
