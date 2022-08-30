ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

SPORTbible

Wesley Fofana sends Chelsea fan message after debut

Wesley Fofana has delivered a message to Chelsea fans after he made his debut for the club against West Ham. The Frenchman started in the 2-1 win against the Hammers, his first appearance for his new side since he signed from Leicester during the transfer window. Fofana impressed on his...
SPORTbible

Three ways Chelsea could line up after the arrival of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

After the departures of Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner, Thomas Tuchel is finally on the verge of signing a new striker for Chelsea, in the shape of Pierre Emerick Aubameyang. Prior to the imminent arrival of the Gabon international, Chelsea have already made a number of high-profile signings including the likes of Raheem Sterling, Kalidou Koulibaly, Marc Cucurella and Wesley Fofana.
