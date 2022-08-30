Read full article on original website
Neymar was offered to Manchester City by PSG but Pep Guardiola 'emphatically' rejected the proposal
Manchester City rejected the chance to sign Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar in the closing stages of the summer transfer window, according to reports in Spain. Neymar was strongly linked with a move to the Premier League this summer, with Chelsea also touted as a possible destination for the Brazil international.
Man United fans taunt Jamie Vardy with 'your wife is a grass' and 'Rooney' chants over 'Wagatha Christie' trial
Manchester United fans have taunted Leicester striker Jamie Vardy over his wife Rebekah's failed legal battle against Wayne Rooney's wife, Coleen. Watch the video below. In July, Rebekah Vardy lost her High Court libel battle with Coleen Rooney in a case dubbed 'Wagatha Christie'. Rooney, the wife of the former...
Barcelona are unable to register new signing Marcos Alonso as star refuses to leave the club
Barcelona have so far failed in their attempts to offload left back Jordi Alba, which could prevent them from registering potential new signing Marcos Alonso. If Alba agrees to an exit on deadline day, it will pave the way for Barcelona to offload Pierre Emerick Aubameyang to Chelsea and in turn, bring in Alonso.
"He had some problem" - Pep Guardiola reveals Manchester City injury blow sustained in Aston Villa draw
Pep Guardiola has revealed his Manchester City squad have sustained yet another injury blow. Speaking during post-match reactions on Saturday night, the Catalan coach offered insight into his in-game substitutions. The Premier League champions were held to a frustrating and demanding 1-1 draw at the hands of Steven Gerrard's Aston...
Declan Rice: VAR decision against Chelsea a 'shambles' as West Ham boss David Moyes escapes FA fine
Declan Rice has labelled the VAR controversy against Chelsea as a 'shambles', with West Ham boss David Moyes avoiding a FA fine despite his post-match comments. The Blues came out 2-1 victors in a controversial match at Stamford Bridge, with West Ham leading after Michail Antonio's second half opener. Thomas...
Naby Keita left out of Liverpool's Champions League squad following Arthur Melo's arrival from Juventus
Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain have been left out of Liverpool's Champions League squad. Keita, 27, is currently sidelined with a muscle injury and is yet to feature in a competitive match this season. Oxlade-Chamberlain, 29, is also yet to make an appearance this campaign after suffering a hamstring injury...
Wayne Rooney 'didn't enjoy' Man United's 8-2 win over Arsenal and admits 'mickey taking' was 'uncomfortable'
Wayne Rooney says he didn't enjoy Manchester United's 8-2 demolition of Arsenal in 2011, admitting the manner of the victory left him feeling "uncomfortable". Rooney scored a hat-trick on a remarkable afternoon at Old Trafford as a rampant United side inflicted Arsenal's heaviest league defeat since 1927. The Gunners, who...
Kai Havertz speaks on Chelsea's late win against West Ham
Chelsea match winner Kai Havertz has spoken on his side’s late win against West Ham on Saturday. The German scored the winner against the Hammers in the Blues 2-1 win against their London rivals in what was a dramatic affair at Stamford Bridge. West Ham took the lead through...
5 things we learned: Leicester City 0-1 Manchester United (Premier League)
It wasn’t pretty in the end, but for the first time since December 2021, Manchester United have won three on the bounce. In a game of two halves, United produced enough going forward in the first half to force the issue with Jadon Sancho scoring his second of the season as Erik ten Hag's men comfortably held on for the win.
Manchester United and Chelsea the key winners but Arsenal the big losers from transfer deadline day
Transfer deadline day rarely fails to serve up drama by the bucketload and this summer’s last-minute dealings were no exception. Records were broken, big-name targets were obtained and, as always, certain clubs were left to rue to transfers that never were. Here are the winners and losers on the...
Wesley Fofana sends Chelsea fan message after debut
Wesley Fofana has delivered a message to Chelsea fans after he made his debut for the club against West Ham. The Frenchman started in the 2-1 win against the Hammers, his first appearance for his new side since he signed from Leicester during the transfer window. Fofana impressed on his...
James, Zakaria, Loftus-Cheek, Kante, Aubameyang: Thomas Tuchel confirms Chelsea team news for West Ham clash
Thomas Tuchel has confirmed the Chelsea team news to face West Ham in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon. Chelsea are hoping to get back to winning ways after losing 2-1 to Southampton in midweek. West Ham head across the capital for the re-arranged fixture on the back of a 1-1 draw against fellow Londoners Tottenham Hotspur.
Phil Jones' Man United career hits rock bottom after Erik ten Hag's ruthless decision
Phil Jones' career at Manchester United has hit a new low following Erik ten Hag's ruthless decision. Jones, who returned to action last season, has yet to feature under Ten Hag following his appointment. And it appears he won't be getting a minutes on the pitch any time soon, having...
Alan Shearer absolutely rips into VAR after Chelsea vs. West Ham controversy, he's spot on
Alan Shearer pulled no punches as he ruthlessly slammed VAR following the controversial review in Chelsea's win over West Ham United on Saturday. Check it out below:. The Hammers thought they had earned a hard-fought point at Stamford Bridge when Maxwel Cornet smashed home in the 90th minute. But his...
Sadio Mane spent 105 minutes signing autographs and taking pictures with 1,000 fans after training
Sadio Mane managed to sign autographs, take selfies and interact with around 1,000 fans at an open training session on Sunday morning. The 30-year-old former Liverpool man, who joined Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich this summer in a £35 million deal, is well known for his incredible generosity. He transformed...
Lewis Hamilton has hinted at getting involved with Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s bid to buy Manchester United
Formula One legend Lewis Hamilton has hinted that he is interested in joining Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s bid to buy Premier League club Manchester United. Ratcliffe is the owner of INEOS, a multinational chemical company that is one of the main sponsors of Hamilton’s F1 team, Mercedes. The 69-year-old...
Three ways Chelsea could line up after the arrival of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
After the departures of Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner, Thomas Tuchel is finally on the verge of signing a new striker for Chelsea, in the shape of Pierre Emerick Aubameyang. Prior to the imminent arrival of the Gabon international, Chelsea have already made a number of high-profile signings including the likes of Raheem Sterling, Kalidou Koulibaly, Marc Cucurella and Wesley Fofana.
Erik ten Hag hints at Casemiro start for Manchester United against Arsenal and discusses Antony's role in the squad
Manchester United will face Arsenal on Sunday as the two teams prepare for one of the biggest games in the Premier League so far this season. Arsenal have gotten off to a flying start in the league this season, winning all five of their fixtures. As a result, they sit top of the Premier League.
Thomas Tuchel backs brave Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to break Chelsea no.9 curse
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has backed new signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to break the number nine curse at the club after confirming his squad number for the season. The 33-year-old completed his permanent move from Barcelona, arriving on deadline day as Chelsea got their man. Scoring 79 goals under Tuchel during...
