Man arrested after deadly August 23 crash on James Island Connector

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A 58-year-old man has been arrested in connection with an August 23 crash that left two people dead .

Officials with the Charleston Police Department (CPD) announced Tuesday that Richard Reed of Glennville, Georgia was taken into custody by detectives and charged with two counts of reckless vehicular homicide.

A motorcyclist and passenger were traveling east on the James Island Connector (SC Highway 30) heading towards Calhoun Street when police said they were rear-ended by a Chevrolet box truck .

The vehicles then collided with a Tesla that was stopped in traffic.

Police said the driver of that motorcycle, 31-year-old Patrick Marrah, and 29-year-old passenger, Taylor Lee Flowers, were ejected from the bike and died at the scene.

“The driver and passenger of the Tesla as well as Reed, who was driving the box truck, were transported to a hospital for minor injuries,” said a Charleston PD spokesperson.

Investigators determined Reed was driving distracted and traveling well in excess of the speed limit. His reckless actions led to this tragic collision resulting in two deaths, police said.

Reed was booked into the Al Cannon Detention Center. A judge granted Reed a $100,000 surety bond and ordered GPS monitoring.

